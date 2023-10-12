BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Products On Amazon That Inspired Over 1,000 People To Leave A 5-Star Review

    If thousands of people love these things, you might, too.

    Maria Sabella
    by Maria Sabella

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 10-pack of glass food storage containers because the season of holiday leftovers is upon us, friends. Get ready and replace stained old Tupperware with this durable set that includes airtight snap-on lids and can be thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

    Reviewer image of glass containers filled with portioned out food
    Promising review: "Easy to clean and don’t stain like plastic." —Judith Berg

    Price: $36.70 (also available in a 14-piece set)

    2. A pair of lug sole ankle boots that look as good with leggings as they do with a cute skirt and a chunky sweater. The reviewer faves have amassed over 3,500 5-star reviews and are a serious steal at under $35.

    Reviewer wearing the black boots
    Promising review: "I am obsessed with these boots! I wore them three days in a row as soon as I got them, and they did not hurt my feet. That says a lot because shoes tend to hurt my feet due to my dumb bunions/ettes — I am normally a size 9 WIDE so I sized up to size 10, and I am happy I did. I love them so much!!!" —BRANDI SHIELDS

    Price: $32+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, including wide sizes, and in 16 colors)

    3. A cozy oversized sweatshirt you'll want to live in and find any excuse to do so. It's loose-fitting and the perfect uniform for lazy fall days.

    Promising review: "I really like it! I wear it everywhere, to work and to school! Really comfortable and really good material, will for sure order more colors!" —Karol Shushkevich

    Price: $34.98 (available in sizes S–XL and in 26 colors)

    4. A cast iron pre-seasoned Dutch oven that you can pretty much use for any culinary creation, whether it's a slow-cooked French stew or a loaf of sourdough bread. That is, if you remembered to feed your starter.

    Promising review: "I had been wanting to buy a Dutch oven for a very long time, just didn't want to pay $60–$120 for it. This dutch oven is perfect — good price, size, and quality. It's very heavy and well-made." —Lana S

    Price: $28.51+ (available in two sizes)

    5. A satin pajama set for a budget-friendly version of a much pricier set. If you're already planning your Christmas morning outfit or just want some chic new PJs, here you go.

    Promising review: "These pajamas are SO soft and run TTS! The color green I ordered is beautiful!!! Not too shiny and the perfect holiday pajama set! Definitely buying in more colors!" —Kate

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 100+ colors)

    6. A rolling rack if you're rapidly running out of closet space, one new outfit at a time. Shoppers say this rack is super sturdy and fits a ton without cluttering your space.

    Reviewer image of the rolling rack filled with clothes and shoes
    Promising review: "If you need a clothing rail, this one's great!! Strong, not wobbly. :-) Has extending arms, easy to assemble, and looks good in a neutral way. It's basic, but it does the job!" —Sonia Doubell

    Price: $26.87 (available in three colors)

    7. A waterproof sofa cover that every pet owner needs to purchase ASAP. It's available in multiple sizes to fit various types of furniture and is the ultimate solution for protecting your couch from hard-to-clean messes.

    Reviewer image of their dog on their sofa covered with the white cover
    Promising review: "My cat decided my new couch was his litter box, and my big dog thought it was his personal couch. Of all the solutions I tried, this worked sooooo well. No more stains or messes on my new couch. I washed it, too, and it came out beautiful. Best solution ever." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $22.39+ (available in 10 sizes and in 16 colors)

    8. And speaking of messes, an electric scrubber for a sparkling clean home with minimal effort. This popular cleaning tool does all the work for you and gets in all the grimy nooks and crannies to restore like-new shine to even the grossest of shower floors.

    Promising review: "Hate to show the nasty before picture, but safe to say I am impressed with this little gadget from Amazon. Only took me 5–10 minutes! Wow." —Mandye Cook

    Price: $55.99+ (available in three colors)

    9. A four-pack of black cabinet handles to give your kitchen a quick makeover. If gaudy knobs are dating your whole space, replace them with this streamlined set of handles for a cheap swap that makes a massive difference.

    Reviewer image of white cabinets with black pulls
    Promising review: "I am very happy with these cabinet pulls! I did a long overdue revamp of my kitchen hardware, and these really were exactly what I needed to make my cabinets pop." —Susie T

    Price: $7.99+ (available in packs of 4, 10, 18, and 45 and in 11 sizes)

    10. An electric kettle for a much faster way to make a cup of tea than an annoying old stovetop kettle. One shopper mentioned that it boils water so fast, it's ready by the time they get the mugs out.

    Reviewer image of the kettle on their counter with a water bottle next to it
    Promising review: "Nice for evening tea. By the time cups are ready, water is boiling. Perfect!" —Michael W. Marker

    Price: $23.68+ (available in two designs and two sizes)

    11. A satin midi skirt that'll be an instant wardrobe staple thanks to its versatility. Dress it up with a bodysuit and boots or go super casual with a graphic tee and sneakers, depending on what's in store for the day.

    Reviewer wearing the patterned black and white skirt with a graphic tee and sneakers
    Promising review: "So cute, and to my surprise, the waist band stretches! It’s cute with a plain bodysuit or a T-shirt! I’ll be wearing this often for sure." —shelly hayden

    Price: $25.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine colors)

    12. A chunky cardigan you can wear so many ways, with so many things. It's like a warm blanket hug, just a lot more stylish.

    Reviewer wearing the cardigan with two different outfits
    Promising review: "Everyone needs this sweater. It’s oversized and cozy. I never want to take it off." —Katie Davis

    Price: $39.82 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 41 colors)

    13. A rustic entryway shelf so you never spend all morning looking for your keys again. Hang them and other essentials on this pretty shelf and save time while eliminating piles of clutter.

    Reviewer image of the shelf with a plant and keys
    Promising review: "My son was always misplacing his wallet and keys. This has been a great solution. It was easy to put together and hang. Looks great in his room. Love it!" —Mrs. A. M. Clark

    Price: $21.99+ (available in three colors)

    14. An adorable mushroom funnel for the cutest kitchen accessory. Reverse the mushroom head and it turns into a handy funnel to refill salt shakers without making a ginormous mess.

    Promising review: "Cute and functional. Flexible but sturdy silicone. Love this addition to my kitchen." —Sophia W.

    Price: $17.95+ (available in two sizes)

    15. A 7-quart slow cooker because 'tis the season for soups, stews, and chilis. It's pretty much the easiest way to make a home-cooked meal since it requires minimal actual "cooking" on your part.

    Reviewer image of the crock pot on their countertop
    Promising review: "This worked great. We used it Sunday for a pot roast and veggies. Heated up great and looks beautiful in the kitchen. Super easy to use." —Shannon Marie

    Price: $26.99 (available in three sizes)

    16. And to go with it, a six-pack of slow cooker liners that make cleanup a breeze. Pop one of these in the slow cooker, add ingredients, and cook, then simply discard once done. Could not be easier.

    Reviewer image of the liner inside the crock pot filled with food
    Promising review: "Theses are very easy to use and make cleanup a breeze. I’ve ordered these from Amazon multiple times as these can be hard to find where I’m at. Place them in the Crock-Pot and then add ingredients and turn it on. When it’s done, just remove the bag and throw it away." —Risikay

    Price: $3.48 (available in various multi-packs)

    17. An eight-pack of solar stake lights to brighten your outdoor space without ugly extension cords messing up the curb appeal. Since the lights are solar-powered, they automatically turn on and off at dusk and dawn, and they cast the prettiest shadows for a fun added bonus.

    Reviewer&#x27;s walkway lit up with the solar lights
    Promising review: "I absolutely love the solar lights. They are beautiful all lit up at night and hold a good charge into early morning. I would highly recommend the solar lights if you are looking for a light to beauty up your landscape, yard, or walkway!!!" —N/A

    Price: $29.99 (available in two colors)

    18. A digital scale so you don't have to eyeball everything only to end up with inedible meals. This cheap scale is a big seller on Amazon and comes with 62,000+ perfect ratings that mention how accurate and easy to use it is.

    Reviewer image of meat and eggs portioned out in bowls and one on the scale
    Promising review: "I love this scale. I either place the food on it directly, on a paper towel, or in a container (and subtract the weight). This scale is changing my life for the best." —Yashoda K. Singh

    Price: $12.59

    19. An immersion blender to make the creamiest soups, with not a single lump of broccoli in sight. It's also a great tool for silky smooth sauces and smoothies, making it a pretty amazing deal and a shopper favorite.

    Promising review: "Was super excited for this to arrive. Took it right out when it came and whipped up some cream of asparagus soup. Worked great and super easy to use." —Holly

    Price: $33.12 (available in three colors and with or without attachments)

    20. A blackout roller shade if you're tired of the unfortunately positioned streetlight keeping you up all night. Get this easy-to-install shade and enjoy the best night of sleep you've had since you moved in.

    Reviewer image of the roller shade on a window in a room with red wall
    Promising review: "Went to Lowe’s and Home Depot for price comparison, then found this! Game-changer!! Hands down recommend this, and the easy install made it a breeze. Save yourself the hassle and just buy it! Truly is blackout." —Amanda

    Price: $31.99+ (available in 37 sizes and in six colors)

    21. A 16-piece cafe stripe dinnerware set that'll make you feel like you're dining al fresco at a Parisian bistro (and for less than the price of an Uber ride to the airport).

    Reviewer image of the plates, bowl and mug
    Promising review: "These were packed very well. Nice, lightweight, but sturdy plates and bowls. I love them so far." —B. McMahon

    Price: $38.01 (available in three colors)

    22. A set of three whisks if you're tired of handwashing the one you own 12 different times to get through one recipe. They have comfy-grip handles and are super durable thanks to the stainless steel construction.

    Reviewer image of the three whisks and a metal whisk
    Promising review: "I love these! The handles make them easy to use, and the different sizes are perfect for finding the right one for your task. They are well-made, and cleanup is easy." —Phyllis Whitaker

    Price: $10.56

    23. A vacuum sealer that'll save a ton of freezer space. It's also a great way to eliminate food waste and save money, since it helps items last for longer so you're not crying tears over all the moldy food you're having to pitch.

    Reviewer image of the appliance and sealed meat packages
    Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed. I will be traveling to another area, and now I can prepare some foods in advance. When I buy meats at the store, I can separate them and not worry about them being freezer burned when I go to cook them. The foods also take up less room in the freezer so I can put more in." —Wendi K.

    Price: $75.99 (available in two colors)

    24. A two-pack of wicker baskets to organize your home in style. They add nice texture and can pretty much be used anywhere — from holding snacks in the pantry to corralling extra rolls of TP in the bathroom.

    a reviewer photo of four of the baskets on a rolling cart
    Promising review: "They look so good! The color is very neutral, not too yellow or brown if that matters to you. The quality is great. I use them in my pantry, and they’re super sturdy. I’ll probably buy another set!" —Victoria

    Price: $28.99+ (available in two sizes and five styles)

    25. A five-pack of colorful socks that are perfect for boot season. They come in a ton of adorable colors and patterns, and are super warm to shield you from the frigid temps that are inevitably coming.

    Promising review: "When I saw these crew socks on Amazon, I was immediately attracted to the beautiful fashionable colors! The price was great so I bought the five-pack. When I received them, I put on a pair and was even more impressed. They feel so good on your foot, and the fit is wonderful. So I reordered and bought another set. They are all so colorful that matching them with your different outfits is easy. I actually love opening my sock drawer! 😊 They are machine washable, but the label reminds you not to use bleach and to tumble dry." —Jan Yopp

    Price: $13.99 (available in 27 designs)

    26. A chic makeup organizer with three pull-out drawers and plenty of surface space to hold your favorite products. If your vanity pretty much looks like your very own Sephora, get it organized with this pretty storage solution.

    Reviewer image of the organizer filled with makeup on their vanity
    Promising review: "Surprisingly, it is very durable, and the compartments below are really long, and they fit a lot of stuff. It is very spacious, and all my items, including my perfumes, and my face mask, along with my toner and hair oils, fit in it." —Arely Hernandez

    Price: $29.99 (available in three colors)

    27. A pair of buffalo plaid throw pillow covers that scream fall. Cozy up your home without spending a fortune on new pillows, and if you're not into the traditional orange and white color scheme, there are plenty of others to choose from.

    Reviewer image of the orange and cream plaid pillow on a beige armchair
    Promising review: "Absolutely love these fall pillowcases/covers. The material is thick and the colors vibrant! Perfect fit on my 12-inch throw pillows and so much less expensive than having to buy new pillows for the season. Will be buying more in other colors!" —Aundi

    Price: $9.99 (available in seven sizes and 10 colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.