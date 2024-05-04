You Deserve A Win: Dazzle Yourself With The Results From These 42 Products

1. A pair of foot peel masks with over 50,000 5-star reviews(!!) formulated to help soften dry, cracked, and aching feet. These are coated in a paraben-free formula of fruit acids. After putting your feet up and relaxing for 60 minutes, you're done! You can expect your hard skin to start shedding in 6–11 days.
Promising review: "Let me start off by saying this mask is absolutely amazing! My friend and I decided to split the pack of booties and have a girl's night in. We are amazed at the results we got from the booties. On day five the magic started to happen. Our feet started to peel and by days 10 and 12 we were both done peeling and our feet were super soft!" —Yaara E.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes, nine scents, and three pack sizes).
2. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller — this is gonna pick up fur and lock it inside the roller, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding in the springtime is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors).
3. A wireless library light to instantly make your lackluster walls look like something pulled straight out of an art gallery. Use these to highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. It has both warm and cool light settings, so it can switch between seasonal aesthetic shift as easily as pressing ctrl-alt-delete.
This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two colors and other styles).
4. A stuffed waffle maker — this applause-worthy appliance is designed with a deep, bowl-like griddle which allows you to cook the batter with fillings (we're talking chocolate, fruit, cheese, meat...the works). Upgrade your morning routine from frozen waffles to a homemade meal sure to look straight off a "best of" brunch menu.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. A non-toxic tennis shoe cleaner formulated with saddle soap and gentle conditioners that'll bring leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, and canvas shoes back to life. If your longest-lasting relationship is with your high school sneakers, give them some tender, loving care.
Promising review: "I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now, and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them — now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy it again when I run out of my bottle." —Romario
Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in two sizes).
6. A cradle cap comb to gently remove any rough, dry skin from your baby's head with its ultra soft silicone brush/fine-tooth comb design.
No worries, new parents! Cradle cap — aka, seborrheic dermatitis — is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants.
Promising review: "The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" —ZMomUtah
Get it from Amazon for $4.19.
7. The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Floor Cleaner for folks who know The Pink Stuff could be the *only* stuff. Try out their floor cleaner and transform your brown grout into the white grout it actually is.
In need of more from The Pink Stuff? Don't forget to stock up on the classic while you're at it!
Promising review: "This is just what I wanted. I really like that there isn’t a residue left over on my floors. The smell is very simple and clean and now my floors look terrific." —S.A. Milano
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
8. A bottle of Folex spot remover — this water-based cleaning spray is designed to dissolve ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, and even wine. So go ahead, get messy. Your home will still look fantastic.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. A Moon Cake mold for folks who get starry-eyed just thinking about these precious pastries, who wanna try their hand at making them all on their own. You're gonna be delighted by your results!
10. An ammonia-free glass and window cleaner that'll wipe away fingerprints and dog drool off the inside of your sliding doors without filling your home with a chemical smell. This is also a great option if you have a glass dining room table, like the reviewer below!
Promising review: "I've been searching for a good window cleaner for four years. This cleans my dinette table better than any other cleaner. It's so clean you can see the reflection of my lighting in the glass, and that's the first time I've seen that. No streaking or residue, just clean (pictured above)." —ASull
Get it from Amazon for $3.88.
11. An eco-beauty award winning lip-to-lid balm for folks who prefer a makeup *and skincare* routine that's a cinch. These balms aren't only made for looks — they have elderberry, hemp and plum oil for nourishing and hydrating your skin.
This product packaging is tube and cap-free (it's wrapped in paper instead — i.e., totally waste-free!) and rests in a recycled carrying case made from upcycled materials.
Credo Beauty is a woman-owned small business in San Francisco that features cruelty-free beauty and personal care products. They have a Dirty List that'll show you the ingredients they refuse to use, so you'll know your skin is safe!
Promising review: "This product is fabulous. I didn’t expect to like it as much as I do. I thought the texture might be too crayon-like, but it’s absolutely not. It blends beautifully and lasts. I chose the shade Raspberry. It’s a wonderfully happy fuchsia/hot-pink color." —Heidi J.
Get it from Credo Beauty for $15 (available in 10 colors).