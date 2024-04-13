40 Useful Items So Aesthetically Pleasing They Could Be Given As Gifts

1. A pair of reusable paper towels sure to be a great hostess gift when you're invited to dinner and want to bring something more unique than a bottle of wine. Social events ARE a competition, after all. Wrap these up and wipe away the other contestants (I mean, guests).
2. A foldable bathtub tray that'll collapse, easily tucking into that tiny below-sink bathroom storage, and expand, fitting across any size bath tub, helping keep everything they might need nearby during a (1, 2, 3 hour?) bath.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this! My hubby got it for me as a Christmas gift. I soaked in the bath for two hours (yes, I had to warm water a few times). This held my wine, my iPad, candles, and even some snacks. Best 'me time' ever — and all from the comfort of my own home." —Eric Harris
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in 10 colors).
3. A dimmable LED car visor mirror for the commuter in your life who practically lives in their car. If you know they are totally putting their makeup on in the parking lot before work, give them a vanity-mirror as a visor!
Promising review: "Very large, very bright, but brightness is adjustable. You also have the choice of true white LED illumination or a softer incidence 'yellow'/natural light or you can run both simultaneously. Very large but would fit all sun visors. No magnification (that I am aware of), but its clarity makes you think it does. Battery is chargeable, but we have not needed to recharge it yet due to its long battery run time. It’s inexpensive and needed for anyone who loves to 'finish getting ready in the car.'" —Chris Cook
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
4. A dreadfully darling mushroom kitchen timer the baker you know will love using while cooking up their favorite pastel pastries. Lemon bars 4 LIFE!
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. Reviewers also use it to help time themselves with work tasks and studying.
Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." —Vik V
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in four colors).
5. A set of vinyl coasters so the A-type you love can *coast* through social functions in your home without worrying about water rings ending up on the coffee table. Surprise them with these little records and your boo may be singing your praises! Or simply, you know, appreciate the sweet thought.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A set of four ceramic berry baskets to store fresh fruit in the fridge or on the counter in a *darling* display. Bonus: they can rinse produce inside these and the water will drain right out!
Promising review: "These look just like the picture! They are so cute. Adorable good quality — I love them." —Georgia Lager
Get them from Amazon for $38.95 (available in three styles).
7. A chipper lamp with three brightness levels and a touch sensor that reviewers have mentioned using as a reading light, night light, and nursery light. Bonus: it also functions as an aroma diffuser if you add 3–4 drops of essential oil to the top of its head.
Promising review: "I literally have no idea why I bought this. It was a suggested item and looked interesting so I was like 'lol okay.' I can’t believe how much I like it LOL. It looks and feels much nicer than you’d think (maybe even classy) and the battery lasts forever. It has three shades of light and it’s extremely bright." —K
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three styles).
8. A crayon vase — ~draw~ out your own creativity and treat your best bud to a gift they'd never think of getting themselves. If your friends are as colorful and fun as you, they're gonna adore this little gift!
Ban.do is a US-based small business that specializes in quirky accessories, home products, and stationery.
Promising review: "Got this for my office and I love it! I was nervous that the mouth of it would be too small but you could definitely fit several stems in it. The colors are so fun. It feels well made and high quality!" —Lijah
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
9. A cotton knit duvet cover so your messiest sibling can cover up their old duvet and make their bedroom look dreamy even if they only sloppily make the bed.
Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terra-cotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be nit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in five sizes and 11 colors).
10. A retro-style smoothie maker that is, to put it lightly, overwhelmingly lovely. This includes a mason jar mug and smoothie bottle, making it the perfect blender for a two-person household. This thing is a Power Puff Girl level appliance — darling, for sure, but it can pulverize ice and frozen fruits in its SLEEP.
Promising review: "Wow. I have been through many high end blenders that have broken or just didn’t cut it. Well, I am so amazed at this blender. Perfect size for my smoothies and so easy to use. I love how you simply twist on the lid and turn it on. It blends so nicely and doesn’t leave my protein powder on the sides like my old blenders do. It crushed ice and blends up to a perfect consistency. I’ve never written a review on here before but I am amazed at this!! Not to mention it’s so cute on the counter!" –Casey
Get it from Amazon for $35.47+ (available in two colors).
11. A set of cult-favorite "Loops," an unnecessarily elegant earplug that'll block out bothersome outside noise while looking like a statement-making accessory.
Promising review: "I’m easily overstimulated by my kids being loud. This changed my life, I’m not even kidding. It turns the volume down but you can still hear to have conversations or if something really allowed happen like crying or something fell. You could still hear it but way lower. Before having this, I often found myself yelling for my kids to be quiet when really, it was just a bunch of kids laughing or having a good time. It made me feel guilty, but having this, I am able to let my kids enjoy themselves and still have a peace of mind and the ability to hear my own thoughts." —Brittnylynn Torres
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in eight colors).
12. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets for cool folks who love covering their refrigerator with pictures and drawings (and crackers) and LIFE! The fridge is *primo* real estate for that stuff. Personally, I find it fishy when people chose to leave it bare. Where are they putting their kid's A+ spelling test? The garage?!
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in quirky home products.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $10.20 (originally $12).