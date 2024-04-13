40 Useful Items So Aesthetically Pleasing They Could Be Given As Gifts

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this! My hubby got it for me as a Christmas gift. I soaked in the bath for two hours (yes, I had to warm water a few times). This held my wine, my iPad, candles, and even some snacks. Best 'me time' ever — and all from the comfort of my own home." —Eric Harris



Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in 10 colors).