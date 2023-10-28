38 Unnecessarily Extra Products You Honestly Deserve In Your Life

1. A KitchenAid shaved ice attachment (you read that right!!) for giving your KitchenAid a new job. Snow cone season is officially in full swing!
Check out a TikTok of the KitchenAid shave ice attachment in action.
This attachment is compatible with all KitchenAid mixers. And don't forget to grab some syrups and sweetened condensed milk while you're at it!
Promising review: "Don’t bother wasting your money on other kitschy snow cone makers. If you have a KitchenAid, get this. It’s fabulous! My daughter uses this almost daily!! It’s a great little gadget if you love snow cones." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $74.95.
2. An agate massage tool so you can treat your skin to a facial reminiscent of a five-star spa — all from the comfort of your home.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $56 (available in two shape styles).
3. A bag re-sealer (it's basically a tiny hair straightener! CUTE!) to give anyone who would love the chance to reseal their snacks and keep them feelin' fresh.
Promising review: "Just got this cool new gadget! So sick of never having a clip for the million bags of chips I open daily. This sealer worked great. Heated up in, like, 40 seconds and sealed this chip bag in seconds, and now, I don't have to find a clip! I'm sure the chips will stay fresh much longer, too, since it's sealed like I just bought it! Would recommend!" —Stacy0814
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
4. A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets (300 sheets in all!) so you can always make sure there's soap ~handy~ wherever you go, despite how often you find empty soap containers in public bathrooms.
Promising review: "I bought these to put into my bag/pocket to carry around just in case. Sometimes public restrooms do not have soap and that is extremely inconvenient. These come in super handy! One sheet is definitely enough for me and it’s so cool to watch it turn from a dry sheet of paper into sudsy soap with water added. I 100% recommend." —mammothemeerkat
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available 18 pack options, including four different scents).
5. A computer shade, because as much as we may love working outside on a sunny day, our screens are basically impossible to see when daylight hits them. Use this clever laptop accessory and get your tan going strong *while* organizing Google docs to your heart's content.
Promising review: "This is worth the price!! I can actually see my screen while working outside now. It's awesome for outdoor WFH. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two sizes).
6. An adjustable cake leveler that'll help with what feels like an impossible task – evenly cutting into a baked cake. If you've tried this with a knife before and ended up with nothing but crumbles, you deserve this.
If you'd like to make a checkerboard cake – you need this piece!
Promising review: "I was scared to work with layer cakes before because I fail miserably in leveling cakes. Ruler and knife just do not work for me! I can't do it! I decided to give this a try and, boy, I feel like I am an expert cake maker. It's so easy to use and it works perfectly. So far I have tried it on white almond sour cream cake and it has done great. I was able to do a checkerboard cake and I couldn't imagine pulling it off before. Can't wait to make more fabulous cakes! If you suck at leveling cakes, do not hesitate to get this tool! I promise you are going to love it!'' —E. Champion
Get it from Amazon for $12.75.
7. An adjustable vase — this tiny piece of decor is so clever it should be a staple in every flower lover's home! This can adjust its height based on the stems of your flowers, letting you show off their full bloom without pruning the flowers to death.
Promising review: "Super cool vase that I originally saw on TikTok. It's been sold out everywhere but I managed to snag it from Amazon a few weeks ago for a friend's belated birthday gift. It arrived quickly and securely packaged. The vase is really cool, the glass portion is very sturdy, and the metal portion of the vase seems very strong. It takes a little bit of strength to raise and lower the metal portion. The brass is very light and looks closer to a brushed gold. The recipient was very happy with her gift! 10/10!" —Alexa Clark
Get it from Amazon for $39.49.
8. An onion holder for cleaning and seasoning your grill in the best way possible. This tool has a spike in the center of the spoon for making sure the onion half stays in place. Rubbing half an onion across dirty grill grates removes charcoal buildup better than cleaning products *and* it makes your food taste great! Who would have thought?!
This small business specializes in a handful of metal grilling and smoking tools. The company is located in Rio Grande Valley.
Promising review: "Great, heavy duty quality. I’s better than I expected and a great tool. I bought two!" —Lupe
Get it from Sanchez Fabricators on Etsy for $49.99+ (available in two sizes).
9. A wavesurf shaper that'll turn rocky, uneven lake waves made by your boat into smooth, curved, and *perfect* ocean-like waves that are primo for surfin'. Yep, we're ready for vacation season to come back!
Promising review: "Wow, just wow. Surfing with this has made a huge difference!!! I use this on my 2014 Moomba Mobius LSV. I now fill both the rear bags even to 900 lbs. each on both sides and this thing throws a clean long wave to whichever side its not mounted to. I don't have to list the boat anymore, making it much easier to drive and so much faster to switch riders from different sides. It looks the exact same as the picture shows, and it floats. I've never had it fall off during surfing and even forgot to remove it once and came up to speed 20+ mph before I realized it was still on and it never came loose. It floats so if you accidentally drop it while mounting it you don't have to worry about it sinking to the bottom of the lake. I wish I had bought long ago!" —Joel
Get it from Amazon for $229.
10. A BedJet cooling and warming system so you can control the temperature of your BED at night, even with the covers on. This specific detail is crucial when you know that keeping even one leg out of the covers means the monsters WILL get you. We know the facts.
This sweet setup uses biorhythm sleep technology. It's programmed to change the temperature each hour of the night to help you sleep better. You can also set the temperature to whatever degree you'd like – just use the remote! If you're a cold sleeper, you can also set it to heat mode and it'll warm you up 15 times faster than a regular ol' blanket! To set it up, plug the unit into an outlet, slip the teeny tube under your sheets, set your preferred temperature, and you'll be g2g!
Promising review: "First time I have ever been moved to write a review on Amazon but this is the single most amazing product if you sleep hot! This thing WORKS and it is saving my life! It only took a NASA engineer to solve my propensity to burst into to flames every night at 2 a.m.!" —Matthes
Get it from Amazon for $489+ (available in two styles or just the sheets).
11. A salt shooter to help you hunt the world's most dangerous game...the pesky housefly.
Promising review: "This salt gun is SO MUCH FUN! I hate flies so this is the perfect solution. It's like a nerf gun but shoots salt instead. It's not too heavy to hold. However the pump is tough to pull back, which is perfect for an adult but difficult for kids. If you shoot yourself in the hands or arm, it stings a tiny bit but that's it. I Highly recommend it! Happy Hunting!" —Q. Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
12. An at-home slushy-making cup — freeze the cup for four hours, pour in any ol' cold drink (sparkling water, juice, beer, smoothies — you name it), and crush the sides of the silicone cup until that satisfying slush appears!
Promising review: "I’m an absolute sucker for slushies. Why? Heck if I know. I saw this cup on TikTok, and bought it though I was very skeptical. However, it works!! I’ve made at least a dozen already, if not more." —C. Warrick
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in multiple colors/styles and two-packs).
13. A pair of gardening gloves with claws that'll be a hit with anyone who gets jealous of their dog's ability to dig while they are working in the garden. Reviewers rave about how much easier this makes weeding, planting, and even raking leaves!
Promising review: "I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work, I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all." —cynthia Williams
Get it from Amazon for $6.88+ (available in three colors and as a pack of two).
14. A pickle keeper and juice strainer — tip this over like an hourglass and you can grab pickles, cherries, or olives *without* the juice making a mess.
Promising review: "I love pickles and olives but hate the mess and pain of pickle/olive brine. I've been known to just drain it out of a jar immediately, even if that means having to throw away the pickles or olives sooner. I randomly discovered these containers from some online article, and knew right away I would be getting one. I now have two but plan on buying more. They're just great. The only thing is, you need to be 100% sure you've got the lids on completely or you will have a disaster on your hands. Check and double check each time you are securing them. The tongs are useful just to have around for anything, too." —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in two sizes and with add-ons).