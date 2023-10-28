38 Unnecessarily Extra Products You Honestly Deserve In Your Life

Check out a TikTok of the KitchenAid shave ice attachment in action.

This attachment is compatible with all KitchenAid mixers. And don't forget to grab some syrups and sweetened condensed milk while you're at it!

Promising review: "Don’t bother wasting your money on other kitschy snow cone makers. If you have a KitchenAid, get this. It’s fabulous! My daughter uses this almost daily!! It’s a great little gadget if you love snow cones." —Jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $74.95.