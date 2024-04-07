Here Are 29 Unique Things That'll Make Your Home Stand Out From The Crowd

Popular products from this list
An X-ray floral wall decal to add some oomph to any room. This oddly gorgeous option is a great way to give a plain space some life, even if you aren't into frilly florals.
A gorgeous glass lamp I simply believe none of us should live without. Put this in your office, stat! I promise it'll light up your life.
1. A wireless library light you can use to highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. It has both warm and cool light settings, so it can easily match your seasonal aesthetic shift.
This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two colors and other styles).
2. A pack of lightweight glue-on foam ceiling tiles for covering up popcorn ceilings or for giving your plain white walls a sensational new style.
3. A firework chandelier — a modern statement piece that'll enhance your front hallway, showing all your guests you REALLY know how to make an entrance.
4. A wall panel headboard set for upgrading your bedroom, living room, or entryway with wall art that is both functional and good-looking. Go ahead, make any room in your home look like it was plucked straight out of a 5-star hotel.
6. A quilted chenille floor pillow — an eclectic option for anyone in an apartment so small, "furniture" is a word that needs a little wiggle room... because your apartment has none at all.
7. A yarn tapestry that'll give a soft, calming texture to a stark wall. I love a wall full of prints with my whole heart, but mixing textures is a cozy trend worth keeping around!
8. A disco ball to bounce light all around the room if you're still in the thick of your Folklore era – get those "Mirrorball" vibes IRL.
9. Or a rotating disco ball diffuser so you can turn your hours sorting through spreadsheets while you WFH into daily (aromatic) dance parties.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience! Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors).