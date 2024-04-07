Here Are 29 Unique Things That'll Make Your Home Stand Out From The Crowd

This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.

Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in two colors and other styles).