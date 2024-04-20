35 Things You'll Be The First Of Your Friends To Own

1. A pack of leather cleaning wipes made with a nontoxic, grease-free formula that'll condition, clean, and protect leather without leaving residue behind.
2. A framed family handprint shadowbox for parents who, like me, are too sleep-deprived to remember how teeny tiny their children's hands were at 6 months, 4 years, or 6,570 days...ahh how the time flies! This easy-to-use kit comes with nontoxic paint and it's a cinch to make. My family (and my own personal impatience) is picture-proof!
I recently impulse-bought this as an activity to do with my husband and six-month-old. I'm not crafty, so heaven knows this kid isn't getting a scrapbook. Because of this lack of creativity, I've looked for different ways to mark memories with my baby. This kit provides step-by-step instructions, plenty of paint, and it's designed to easily wipe off so folks can try more than once. Although we did it in one go. Sure, it could have come out a little crisper if we'd tried it twice, but life's messy. And I love our little family's smudges.
3. A stuffed waffle maker — this applause-worthy appliance is designed with a deep, bowl-like griddle that allows you to cook the batter with fillings (we're talking chocolate, fruit, cheese, meat...the works). Upgrade your morning routine from frozen waffles to a homemade meal that'll look straight off a "best of" brunch menu.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
4. An inclined walking pad sure to be a game-changer for folks who feel bogged down by sitting all day at their desk. This is the second walking pad I've tried, after hating the first one I purchased. For me, this machine's incline makes all the difference! The remote is simple to use, there is zero unnecessary bulk, and I *swear* I forget that I'm walking when I'm on this...which has got to be some sort of added witchcraft.
The machine tracks your time, steps, calories, and speed. It can go up to 3mph!
The images above are of my Egofit (and my sister-in-law using it because I refused to get out of my pajamas for a video). The image on the left is the walking pad with a standard coffee table book on it for scale. I'll never be able to rave enough about this machine! The incline makes the footprint smaller and I think it makes walking in place a lot easier, even if it is adding difficulty to the workout. I use this throughout my entire workday (I'm on it this very second!). Since I starting using this I've felt drastic improvements in my energy, posture, and productivity...but maybe we should ask my boss about that last one.
Promising review: "This is easy to move around and store. I walk about four miles a day on it while I work at my standing desk. I’ve only had it for two months but it works great so far. I really like that it counts the time, calories, miles, steps, and speed! I'm glad I decided to splurge and buy this — it's worth it." —Jeff K.
5. A pack of rainbow fire packets so stunning you may actually convince your teenagers to look at something other than their phones when you accidentally go camping at a site with cell service.
Promising review: "These things are so awesome! HUGE hit with the kids. I can't wait to take some camping — the colors are gorgeous! We've been using them for about a month now. Teals, greens, and blues are visible toward the top parts of the flames, and in the innermost parts of the fire, you can see ultraviolet and deep pinks. Ordering two more right now and will be using these all summer!" —VWatson
6. An inflatable infant chair with a high-back design to support your kiddo's spine and keep them upright from 3–36m, even before they're able to sit on their own. This packs flat and it's waterproof, which makes it a *dream* travel product for days at the park, the beach, and eating on-the-go.
I've had this since my daughter (a preemie) was 4 months old. It's easily the infant product I recommend most. Although no baby product is intended for long or unsupervised sessions, this is a genuinely helpful set of hands. It's ideal when you need your baby in one place while you do the laundry, dishes, go to the bathroom, etc. I like it during eating time as it's far easier to clean than a highchair (and she could sit in this earlier). I love having it while reading and talking to her, so she can see my face. She's now sitting up on her own, but this chair is still as useful as it was on day one!
P.S. (Just for fun.) I wrap fabric bibs around the front of the seat and my daughter stays entertained for ages trying to pull them off. This game came to me out of desperation and is the sole reason I can use the bathroom without *also* holding a baby when we're home alone.
7. A glass table lamp so you can spruce up a dark corner in your home with a lovely little light.
This requires a 60W bulb (not included).
Promising review: "I love the size and the pattern on this lamp is beautiful. I’m so glad I found this. I might go ahead and buy one for my sister. It's a really cute lamp." —suussann
8. A BugZooka bug vacuum you'll be glad you bought when your critter situation truly sucks. Just hold it up to the bug, press the button, and watch as the device gently pulls beetles, spiders, roaches, and more into the tube.
Promising review: "If you're seriously grossed out and terrified by bugs, here at last is the secret weapon you NEED. You cock it, hold the business end near the bug, and push the red button. Voila, the bug is sucked into a plastic chamber in a microsecond, out of your life for all practical purposes. The bug isn't even injured, just confined, so if you're feeling tenderhearted, you can take it outdoors and release it. The bug cannot escape, even if you use the BugZooka again immediately. The second bug and subsequent bugs just join the first one, safe and secure. The BugZooka is about two feet long, so you don't even have to get close to your insect victim." —Calli
9. A set of french fry clips to keep opened snacks fresh. This includes a magnetic holder to avoid stashing chip clips in a cluttered junk drawer. Funny, functional, AND organized?! These things are delicious.
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
10. An LED fog-less mirror for couples who are one "get your beard hair out of the sink!" fight away from someone sleeping on the couch for good. Reviewers love using this in the shower as it prevents that very mess from ending up in the sink. Genius.
Promising review: "This deluxe shaving mirror saves me about 15 minutes in the morning. If you're anything like me, 15 minutes in the morning is like an hour in daytime hours. I really like not having to keep up with and apply the anti-fog sprays to the mirror, which only temporarily work (so I hear). Filling the back with water that goes in the back of the mirror only takes about 10 seconds and discarding the water after shaving takes about five seconds. Shaving in the shower with all the steam makes your shaving experience much closer and comfortable, I find." —Nicholas
11. A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator sure to make putting on sunscreen (both on your kids *and* on yourself) less of a chore. This goes on fast and blends in easily — no mess required! Families and other folks who look like *dweebs* slathering on sunscreen are sure to look at your quick application with envy.
12. A Sharper Image clock that'll display the time in written lights. You'll love having this statement-making timekeeper out on your counter...you can count on that!
Promising review: "I work as an artist at a tattoo shop and literally every client that sits down compliments this clock and asks where I got it from. It’s unique for sure (pictured above)!" —Savannah Smith
