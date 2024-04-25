21 Things For Your Feet That You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

1. A pair of foot peel masks with over 50,000 5-star reviews(!!) formulated to soften dry, cracked, and aching feet. These are coated in a paraben-free formula of fruit acids. After putting your feet up and relaxing for 60 minutes, you're done! You can expect your hard skin to start shedding in 6–11 days.
Promising review: "Let me start off by saying this mask is absolutely amazing! My friend and I decided to split the pack of booties and have a girl's night in. We are amazed at the results we got from the booties. On day five the magic started to happen. Our feet started to peel and by days 10 and 12 we were both done peeling and our feet were super soft!" —Yaara E.
2. A pair of YogaToes gemstone stretchers made with hypoallergenic medical-grade gel, for folks who have hammer toe, bunions, plantar fasciitis, etc. Try tossing these in the freezer and treating your feet to a soothing, cooling treatment at the end of the day. Ahhh, I can feel the relief just thinking about that.
Promising review: "It really does feel good to get your toes spread apart. It is, in fact, therapeutic and relaxing. I'm happy and I think I may get some as gifts. They easy to clean and pretty too! I am a tired mama and I will take all the self-care hacks I can get! Easy to put on. They also stay put even when doing little foot stretching movements like curling your toes." —Amazon Customer
3. A pair of cozy Ugg insoles you can throw in an old pair to restore 'em without buying new ones (or use these in a similarly shaped shoe so you can secretly wear slippers wherever you go).
Promising review: "These insoles were somewhat of a 'Hail Mary' for me after I bought a pair of non-refundable winter boots that were not well insulated and were slightly too loose. These are one of the best purchases I've ever made in my life. My boots not only fit perfectly now, they are SO COMFORTABLE and warm. I can walk around in them all day and they keep my feet warm and dry. My feet are in between sizes and, based on the reviews I went with the smaller size, which was perfect. I'm contemplating buying another pair to have on hand in case I want to add them to another set of boots." —janesays13
4. An ankle wedge that'll *ahem* rock your world when you need a deep, isolated stretch in your foot and lower leg muscles. Apply light pressure and rock your foot back and forth to increase circulation and keep yourself nimble and (hopefully!) injury-free before a long run or workout, then do the same to assist sore muscles afterward.
If you have plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, ankle strain, arch pain, this may be just the thing for you!
Promising review: "I came down with a great case of plantar fasciitis, and a friend who is physical therapist said 'It's about stretching out that calf muscle!' Rather than go through the usual stretching contortions in the hope of focusing in on the calves, I started looking at these kinds of devices. All I can say is: This one is easy to use and is also good for hamstrings and other potentially troublesome muscles that need stretching in order to avoid problems (especially as one ages...). I used it daily and my plantar troubles were gone within a couple of weeks. I don't know if other such devices work better, but this one gets a 100% rating from this aging being." —Honest American Reviewer
5. A pair of copper arch support sleeves that'll save your flat feet from the daily strains, aches, and pains that come from long shifts standing. These are great when out and about, but they're also useful if you live in a shoes-off house and still want support when barefoot.
Promising review: "These are comfortable and provide good arch support. They a flannel-like lining on the inside that is very comfy. I have very flat feet and suffer from tendonitis and I’m on my feet all day. I wore these for a couple of days (I walked 5 miles each day) and I felt like this helped to support my arches, which helped relieve my ankle pain and back pain. I can see myself using this while at home since we don’t wear shoes in the house here just so I can get some arch supports. Great product. Thank you!" —Taratomo
6. A wearable gel pack wrap designed to soothe your barkin' dogs by combining both cold and compression therapy.
Promising review: "This is a great ice pack kit. It holds the ice pack firmly in place against the needed area, and you can put it on as loose or as tight as you like. It is only good for ankle, wrist, or foot as the wrap is just the right size for these applications. I used it for a sprained ankle/ foot and it was very helpful. The ice pack is removable and doesn't take up much room in the freezer either. After being frozen, the ice pack keeps cool for about 20 minutes which is a perfect ice application time. I plan to buy a second one!" —KnockKnock
7. A pair of Metatarsal Pads that'll wrap around your toe and provide relief, so you don't have to lift a finger (or a foot) to get pressure point pain to stop.
Promising review: "These really take the pressure off my metatarsal area, without was causing my big toe to hurt, when I wear a slight heel. This is easy to use with any shoe because it doesn't adhere. The placement is always perfect because you slip the attached silicone ring over your toe. Surprisingly it stays in place! Glad I found this solution." —Cathy S.
8. A pair of moisturizing socks formulated with an aloe vera and shea butter gel — if you have large callouses and your poor footies feel all-around dry and scratchy, you can treat your feet to the softer side of life with this spiffy setup! Because these enclose each toe, even your cuticles get the benefits from sleeping in these socks.
Promising review: "I’ve had soft feet my entire life, but once I went through the police academy, my feet got so callused. I felt nothing could help, I tried all the tricks. That is, until I started wearing these! I also put Vaseline on my feet before putting these slippers on. They work with only half a night's rest!!" —Eikaiva Boyer
9. An anti-fungal polish (with over 36,000 5-star reviews!) for when you think that another day with toes that feel gross will be the final ~nail~ in the coffin.
10. A collapsible foot bath — flat pack this under the bed and pull it out any time your feet want an easy spa day. I was pregnant this time last year, and I would have given anything (at times, even the future child) for an instant foot bath. This thing is great.
Promising review: "This is almost too cute to be a foot bath. I gave it to my mom as a gift and she loves it! It's a good size and sturdy, and easily folds back up into a cute bag. I love the sunflower pattern and the inside is a nice gray material. This is easy to use. It's a great stocking stuffer or start to creating a spa gift." —Olive's Opinions
11. A bottle of Carpe antiperspirant foot lotion that just might finally get your perpetually sweaty feet dry, saving you from blisters caused by slick skin rubbing inside your shoes.
Promising review: "Bought this for my boyfriend who is on his feet all day and was always complaining about how sweaty his feet got. He usually had to bring at least one extra pair of socks to change into during the day. He also had to buy shoes more often because of how they smell. It would be impossible for us to get out the smell. Since he began using this product, he can't believe how dry his feet stay ALL day. His socks don't even smell after a full day of work. He's now obsessed and it's become a part of his daily routine." —Amazon Customer
12. A Stretch Out Strap you can use for your feet to help stretch out your entire body. Use this during yoga, physical therapy, as a resistance tool, and for Pilates. A fitness accessory that does all that is toe-tally a need, if you ask me.
P.S. This comes with a guidebook so you'll know you're using this device to its full potential!
Promising review: "I purchased this to do basic leg stretches per the recommendation of my physical therapist. However, since then, my wife and I have used it for shoulder stretches, groin stretches, feet stretches, and on and on. While it is 'just a strap' it is a still an incredibly useful tool to stretch out your body in a ton of different ways." —J.W. Snyder
13. A pair of self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint. Go ahead, put your feet up after a long day in your pumps, and give your previously pinched toes the night off!
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
14. A bunion corrector to help strengthen your big toes and space them appropriately. With this, it isn't too much of a *stretch* to picture your bunions finally being less of a bother!
Promising review: "I have used the Pilates toe corrector in studio sessions. I looked on Amazon to purchase one to use at home. This product is an economical substitute (no rhinestones!) and it does the job. My aging feet appreciate it!" —Amazon Queen
