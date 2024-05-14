30 Things For People Who Don't Know How To Deep Clean

1. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner — this'll clean your shower and prevent scummy buildup without *any* scrubbing. Because why use elbow grease when you clean? That even sounds dirty!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
2. A bug remover for anyone who is, ahem, bugged by teeny tiny carcasses on their car.
Promising review: "During late summer and through the fall, we usually are hit with many more bugs than normal. And if I drive, these bugs get stuck on the front bumper and even the back of the outside mirrors. This cleaner made cleaning off the bugs much easier to do than the week before when I was trying to remove bugs from my husband's car with just soap and water. In addition, this left my car shiny, as if it had just been waxed and water beaded on it. The soap and water on my husband's card did not do that. I am certainly well pleased and will be purchasing this again when I have used up the contents of this bottle." —SC Girl
3. An overnight tank cleaner can make your toilet tank clean as can be while *you* enjoy a snooze. Catch some ZZZs and wake up to a task that's completely taken care of.
Promising review: "According to the instructions I was supposed to use the whole bottle but being that it was so big and that I had two toilets to clean, I only used half. I was pleasantly surprised. The toilet tank is from the 1960s and I doubt it's been cleaned within the last few decades. In the 'after' photo you can see that there is still some rust left over but large chunks fell off the sides and can be seen on the bottom of the tank." —Nicole
4. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller — this is gonna pick up fur and lock it inside the roller, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding in the springtime is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
5. A nontoxic leather conditioner that'll bring your beloved leather reading chair back to life. All you need is a thin spread of this spiffy conditioner and you''ll be g2g! Now, what page did you leave off on?
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots, as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David H.
6. A water-based alkaline wood cleaner — it's gonna wipe away dirt, oil, and dried spills while being gentle on the wood itself. Turns out your hands were always filthy and your railings really felt it.
Promising review: "This really loosens the old dirt and grease on wood furniture. I used it on headboards that haven’t been fully cleaned in 60 years. It does require elbow grease, but not as much as the other wood cleaners. I used it a on a secondhand desk we bought and layers of dirt and grime came off in one swipe." —Paul Baxter
7. A cordless air duster you can use to blast away built-on dust between tight crevices, keyboards, and corners.
Promising review: "This air duster is very strong and useful as my keyboard is kinda old so it is not water proof. I used to just use a cotton swab and wipe it, which is very time consuming. Ever since I got this the whole process is easier." —Duke Zhong
8. A microfiber spin mop, because going over your floors with a mop (even just with water) is gonna remove that frustrating, thin layer of dirt that drops down daily.
Promising review: "I love love love this mop. I just cleaned all six rooms / floors in my place. In the past I would have used like 10 disposable cloth pads for the same job. With this mop I never had to touch the micro fiber mop head when it got dirty. I just spin the dirty water out and, let me tell you, it still looked clean when I was all finished cleaning my floors. I always love products that are simple, sustainable, and cost effective. One thing I'd wish is that the handle was a tad longer. But I can get used to it since it is otherwise fabulous." —Aspiring Veganista
9. A handheld allergen vacuum with a sanitizing UV light and bacteria-blasting steam-free heat technology. With this, you'll *finally* make vacuuming curtains and upholstery a simple situation. Your upright vacuum could never.
Promising review: "I used this on my 9-year-old mattress...I'm not a slob, I wash my sheets and mattress protector weekly. I recently noticed I have a dust mite allergy Wow did this vac pull out some of that gray powder: dead skin, mite poop, mite parts. I was surprised how much it pulled out of the mattress. I probably spent a good 30 minutes with double to triple passes on the mattress while also cleaning the carpet around bed as well as my pillow." —M. Cassie
10. A cool mist humidifier to keep static (that loooves getting dust to cling to surfaces) out of your room. Plus, having moisture in the air is great for plants *and* your respiratory system. Win, win, WIN!
Promising review: "I have tall ceilings and this little humidifier was put to the test! Winter is here, the heat is on, and it's been dry until I purchased this humidifier. It's easy to use and KEEP CLEAN for those of us that are allergic to everything (dust and mold)." —Amazon Customer
