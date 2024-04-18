34 Things That'll Make Your Home Look So Good You'll Think It Was Photoshopped

1. A bottle of Method daily shower cleaner — spraying this after using the shower or bath helps prevent mold and rust between deep cleans and it'll keep your bath sparkly clean without the need to rinse!
Promising review: "This works well as a daily shower treatment. I have used this product for years and like that it has a pleasant scent and it does seem to reduce the build-up of soap scum in between routine shower scrub-downs. I am glad to order it on Amazon." —Sheila
2. A wireless library light you can use to highlight favorite books or pieces of art in your home. It has both warm and cool light settings, so it can switch between seasonal aesthetic shift as easily as pressing ctrl-alt-delete.
This uses three AAA batteries and includes a remote that lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes.
Promising review: "For the price you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray-painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." —Paris Seder
3. A bottle of Folex spot remover — this water-based cleaning spray is designed to dissolve ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, and even wine. So go ahead, get messy. Your home will still look fantastic.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
4. A pack of lightweight glue-on foam ceiling tiles for covering up popcorn ceilings and turning your home into a historic stunner, despite it being built in 1987.
Promising review: "If you’re even considering doing it JUST DO IT!! I can’t even begin to tell you how easy this was and the end result is mind blowing! When people come over (we’re remodeling our newly purchased home built in 1865) their jaws drop. We put this in the sunroom/eat in kitchen area. We love it so much we’ll be doing it in the bar area of the dining room. When you actually get them on the ceiling and look at your finished product, you’d never guess it’s styrofoam. Caulking between the tiles was crucial to giving its overall look. That was the most difficult part. My advice (from watching hours of YouTube videos and doing research) find the center of the ceiling and work your way out. It took us two hours to do a fairly large space. We definitely overestimated how many it would take but I’m glad we had extra on hand in the case we messed one up. Also — make sure your blade is SHARP!" —Steven
5. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller — this is gonna pick up fur and lock it inside the roller, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding in the springtime is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
6. A firework chandelier — a surprising statement piece that'll look practically magic, enhancing your front hallway to show all your guests you REALLY know how to make an entrance.
7. The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Floor Cleaner for folks who know The Pink Stuff could be the *only* stuff. Try out their floor cleaner and transform your brown grout into the white grout it actually is.
Promising review: "This is just what I wanted. I really like that there isn’t a residue left over on my floors. The smell is very simple and clean and now my floors look terrific." —S.A. Milano
8. A set of vinyl coasters that'll look like teeny tiny versions of the real thing sprinkled all over your coffee and side tables.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
9. A quilted chenille floor pillow — an eclectic option for anyone in an apartment so small, "furniture" is a word that needs a little wiggle room. Add these to hard surfaces in your home and watch as they instantly turn unused areas into cozy spots to curl up and cuddle.
10. An ammonia-free glass and window cleaner that'll wipe away fingerprints and dog drool off the inside of your sliding doors without filling your home with a chemical smell. This is also a great option if you have a glass dining room table, like the reviewer below!
Promising review: "I've been searching for a good window cleaner for four years. This cleans my dinette table better than any other cleaner. It's so clean you can see the reflection of my lighting in the glass, and that's the first time I've seen that. No streaking or residue, just clean (pictured above)." —ASull
11. A wall panel headboard set for upgrading your bedroom, living room, or entryway with wall art that is both functional (they help block out sound!) and good-looking. Go ahead, make any room in your home look like it was plucked straight out of a 5-star hotel.
And adding soft padding to walls where your kids love to jump around (i.e. sofas, beds, etc.) may save you from dealing with head bonk tears to boot!
Promising review: "These wall panels are so versatile! You can do just about anything with them. They add a major LUXE quality to your home. You really can't go wrong with these!" —Chef Toni Leanne
