34 Things That'll Make Your Home Look So Good You'll Think It Was Photoshopped

Promising review: "If you’re even considering doing it JUST DO IT!! I can’t even begin to tell you how easy this was and the end result is mind blowing! When people come over (we’re remodeling our newly purchased home built in 1865) their jaws drop. We put this in the sunroom/eat in kitchen area. We love it so much we’ll be doing it in the bar area of the dining room. When you actually get them on the ceiling and look at your finished product, you’d never guess it’s styrofoam. Caulking between the tiles was crucial to giving its overall look. That was the most difficult part. My advice (from watching hours of YouTube videos and doing research) find the center of the ceiling and work your way out. It took us two hours to do a fairly large space. We definitely overestimated how many it would take but I’m glad we had extra on hand in the case we messed one up. Also — make sure your blade is SHARP!" —Steven

Get it from Amazon for $79.91+ (available in packs of 8, 48, or 96 and in seven colors).