33 Things That’ll Make Your Family’s Vacation Go Off Without A Hitch

1. A kid-size lap desk designed to hold a tablet upright and keep everything your kiddo could need within arm's reach. It has a cup holder, a dry-erase board (that they can also use as an eating tray), and storage pockets for utensils and toys.
Promising review: "Literal must-have for traveling with kids. We use this on long car trips or vacations. It’s a great place to color and keep markers and pencils close and it's also great for eating in the car. Many vacations we grab fast food to eat while we are driving and it’s so much easier for the kids to eat with this tray that keeps all their snacks and food close to them. I honestly don’t know how we traveled without this!" —Amazon Customer
2. A beach tent that'll simply ~pop~ open once you find a perfect spot in the sand. This spiffy setup comes fully intact, creating a safe and shady spot for your little one to sleep — letting you stay out in the sun instead of trekking back to the hotel at nap time.
Promising review: "This was the best investment I made for our beach vacation with a 1-year-old! She was able to take her naps at normal time so we weren’t packing up to go back and forth. The extended floor was so nice to keep sand out and be able to sit and play with her. Holding onto it for the next trip, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone traveling with a baby or toddler!" —Heather
3. A BabyBjorn Travel Crib small enough when collapsed that it'll fit in a carry-on bag! This is a great option if you're traveling with an infant who would *love* crawling into every nook and cranny of your hotel room. Parents rave about how easy it is to set up and put away, making bedtime easier even on-the-go.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this. My little one (15 months) had a very hard time sleeping in the traditional pack 'n play that we had — plus it was always so tough to set up and take down. This crib is AMAZING. Not only did it take like 10 seconds with minimal effort to put up and take down, but my son slept just like he was at home in his normal crib. The mattress is soft and comfortable (based on my son’s ability to fall asleep so quickly). The crib also is a great size and doesn’t take up a lot of space (considering you’re staying in a traditional hotel room). If you are considering getting a new travel crib, GET THIS ONE! We are so grateful we did!" —Megan
4. And an inflatable travel bed (with a high-speed pump) for your big kids who have grown out of their pack-n-play phase. Honestly, this is more for you than your child. There's no way you'll get a good night's rest sharing a bed with your youngster. They sleep punch.
It's recommended for kids ages 3–6 years old.
Promising review: "These mattresses are awesome for toddler guests! Our little niece and nephew (ages two and three) were so excited and slept comfortably on them during their two-week stay. I ordered generic toddler bedding sets. They fit perfectly on these beds. They easily inflate and deflate with the pump provided and come with a convenient storage bag. This gets 5 out of 5 stars!" —MK78
5. A compact first-aid kit for tiny travelers who won't let anything get in the way of an adventure — no ifs, ands, or ~cuts~ about it.
This 50-item kit includes bandages, gauze pads, triple antibiotic ointment, thermometer strips, nail clippers, safety pins, burn cream, and more. It even comes with stickers because...how could it not?
Promising review: "I love this so much! I keep it in my diaper bag and it has everything I need for those 'just in case' moments! I highly recommend this for any parent. A plus that their first-aid is latex free! I am actually thinking of buying a few more for the car and inside the house! It is great!" —just-cuz-Liz
6. A set of compression cubes designed to compress the air out as you zip them closed, meaning you're gonna have more than enough room to pack your matching family shirts for your next Disneyland trip, even if your teen insists on bringing extra clothes to change into the moment the family photos are taken.
Promising review: "I took my family of five to Disney in September and bought these packing/compression cubes. They were LIFESAVING for us. Well, maybe not literally but...trying to pack stuff for five people for nine days into two bags was a challenge. These packing cubes made it possible with a little room to spare for those precious souvenirs! We bought two of the three-packs rather than the larger pack because we didn't need the toiletry bag or the shoe bag. It worked out perfectly." —Tiffany H.
7. A travel bottle warmer that'll work with both wide and standard-sized bottles. This keeps water hot for *literally* hours. No electricity needed! No need to suffer with a crying, hungry babe who refuses to drink a chilled beverage...this has got you covered.
Promising review: "EXCELLENT travel bottle warmer!!!! We love this warmer and use it almost every single time we leave the house!!! The water stays hot for hours!! The longest we have done is about six to eight hours and each time, it is still piping hot and steaming when I pour it and it heats my daughter's bottle up easily in just a few minutes! Seriously 5 stars!"—ELMA16
8. A leakproof trash can sure to protect your pristine Prius from the trash that accumulates when your kids sneak snacks into the backseat.
Promising review: "Excellent! We used this for a road trip from Tennessee to Florida with two young boys (eight and five). As you can guess, that can get messy. My 5-year-old accidentally bumped a half bottle of water into it; I had no idea until I went to empty the bag. Not a single leak. Being that we were in a new jeep this was HUGE. Very happy with this. Easy to clean out too. It does take up some space in a smaller SUV, however the trade off is well worth it. For a road trip with young kids, it was perfect!" —Kim Lu
9. An Anker charging port with six USB ports so everyone's devices can get to 100% at the same time, even if you only have access to one outlet.
Promising review: "I bought one of these before an international trip to ease the charging needs of two phones, a tablet, and auxiliary power devices. It worked extremely well. I just needed one outlet and one plug converter, and I could charge all my devices. I started using it for all my travel. When not traveling, it stayed in a drawer until I realized that it was even more valuable at home. So, now it sits on a desk in the kitchen, usually with one or more devices charging. When our adult children were home for Thanksgiving, it really got a workout. That's when I decided to buy two more as a gift for each of the boys. Highly recommended." —Blabby
10. And a cord-free portable charger that'll work with an iPhone and iPad, which is a must if you've got a teenager whose personality dies the moment their phone does.
11. A travel urinal (with lid designs for everybody) sure to keep you from getting, ahem, pissed when your child decides they NEED to pee mere minutes after they refused to go in the public restroom you stopped at.
Promising review: "I purchased this for my son and our long car trips. How many times can we pull over to potty on a three and a half hour car trip? Ask my 4-year-old. When I saw this, I couldn't resist. We brought it along, and when he had to pee, no problem. It's only a little gross when you dump it later. Well designed, definitely recommend." —Evan
12. A coconut and shea butter moisturizing detangler, which has 8,000 5-star reviews (!!!), to keep bad hair days away from your family pictures. Spray this a few times, and the dreaded toddler knots that come from car seat naps will disappear — with no tears!
Adults also rave about this for their own hair! Reviewers say it detangles and softens straight and curly (including 4a–4c) hair!
Promising review: "All I can say is WOW!!!!! This is by far the best conditioning spray I have purchased. I have spent a lot of money on the expensive 'miracle detanglers' and 'miracle brushes,' coconut oils, and hours combing out big knots in my daughter's hair when this is all that’s needed! Her hair is a disaster full of knots after the beach. I sprayed this on before going to the beach and it made all the difference in the world. Goes to show that the expensive stuff is NOT always the best. PLEASE DON’T EVER STOP MAKING THIS!!!!!" —G
13. And anti-humidity spray that'll work like a waterproof barrier on hair, blocking out the moisture in the air that leads to frizziness. If you don't want your family to look like a Mötley Crüe cover band on your tropical vacation, throw this stuff in your suitcase! It lasts up to 72 hours and through 2–3 shampoos, so your family photos should look great all vacation long!
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid 80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all. Make sure you use enough and blow-dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!" —victoria e.
