34 Things That’ll Make Your Family’s Vacation Go Off Without A Hitch

I got this diaper bag before having a kid. That's how badly I wanted it. I've had mine for years. Once I spent two weeks road tripping around Iceland and took *only* this bag with me — I was able to fit *everything* I needed for the entire trip. Now that I have a baby? I can't imagine traveling without this.

Looking for something smaller? Grab the Petit Monaco version!

Promising review: "This is the bag of my dreams! It is so beautiful and the quality is great. It is so spacious inside and fits all of mine and my baby's needs. The front pouch is secure and easy to get items in and out. Love the material of both the inside and outside, easy to clean! Really, you NEED this bag! Don't hesitate to buy this or any Luli Bebé bag. You won't regret it!" —Hannah E.

Get it from Luli Bebé for $229 (available in six colors).

