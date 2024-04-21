42 Products You’ll Feel Like You’re The First To Discover

1. A pair of fondue mugs for nights when you'd love nothing more than dunking some strawberries in chocolate...and not having to do a slew of dishes afterward. These look like such a fun indoor date night idea!
Promising review: "These are super cute, heat up extremely well, and hold the perfect amount of whatever you decide to put in them. I will say, make sure you stir often; otherwise, whatever you have in them will burn! Great purchase, and will definitely use these over and over again." —Macee Smith
Get them from Amazon for $17.99.
2. A pack of leather cleaning wipes made with a nontoxic, grease-free formula that'll condition, clean, and protect leather without leaving residue behind.
3. A framed family handprint shadowbox for parents who, like me, are too sleep-deprived to remember how teeny tiny their children's hands were at 6 months, 4 years, or 6,570 days...ahh how the time flies!
I recently impulse-bought this as an activity to do with my husband and six-month-old. I'm not crafty, so heaven knows this kid isn't getting a scrapbook. Because of this lack of creativity, I've looked for different ways to mark memories with my baby. This kit provides step-by-step instructions, plenty of paint, and it's designed to easily wipe off so folks can try more than once. Although we did it in one go. Sure, it could have come out a little crisper if we'd tried it twice, but life's messy. And I love our little family's smudges.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
4. A stuffed waffle maker — this applause-worthy appliance is designed with a deep, bowl-like griddle that allows you to cook the batter with fillings (we're talking chocolate, fruit, cheese, meat...the works). Upgrade your morning routine from frozen waffles to a homemade meal that'll look straight off a "best of" brunch menu.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
5. A window-installed pet door so your pet can easily get in and out of the house, even if you have a rental. No more destroying doors by making tinier doors!
Promising review: "I love this! We didn’t have a good place to make a hole in the wall to our backyard but we do have low windows next to our fireplace, so it was a match to get this window door. It was super easy to install and we love the locking feature. We got a snow storm and it took a while for our garden beds to stop being muddy. We locked the door so kitty wouldn’t bring in mud. I will say it is a bit drafty, so we got an extra weather strip to secure the draftiness. Our kitty only took a couple of days to get used to it too. We put his food just outside the window and he had to get used to going out there to get his food. All in all it was a great buy!" —AlyHowell
Get it from Amazon for $125+ (available in three window width sizes and five cat flap sizes).
6. A cheese keeper to keep your favorite cheeses, both hard and soft, alive longer by allowing them to breathe. In the words of her highness, Veruca Salt, "Give it to me NOW!"
Cheese is MY bar of chocolate.
Promising review: "Oh wow! I followed the directions and put that moist paper towel in with my cheese, on the bottom and put some unwrapped and cut Jarlsberg wedge in it. I left for vacation and two weeks later came back, and it was still fresh and moist and not moldy! Huzzah! I'm MIGHTY impressed with this simple gadget. I hate food waste and this is super helpful!" —Awesome Taste
Get it from Amazon for $10.55.
7. A rechargeable light necklace you can toss on your dog, giving you some peace of mind while walking around at night. This thing is especially useful if you play fetch with your dog when it's dark or if they love running around your large yard at night.
8. A silicone clip-on strainer that's dishwasher safe, attaches to any size pot or pan, and designed to save a bunch of space in your kitchen cupboards.
Promising review: "This is easy to use and now that I’ve had it a few weeks, I don’t know how I have lived without. Makes draining anything in water so much easier! Highly recommend." —Melissa L.
Get it from Amazon for $9.48+ (available in eight colors).
9. A window fly trap so you can get rid of pesky house flies in an efficient and sanitary way when spring and summer bugs start sneaking in.
Promising review: "Gross yet effective. We live in the country with animals so we have lots of flies. I did not want to hang a fly trap but caved when I saw this. I feel it’s not as noticeable as others and is easy to hide and works very well. Easy to hang and does not leave a sticky residue when removed." —Tina
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in more multipacks).
10. And a BugZooka bug vacuum you'll be glad you bought when your critter situation truly sucks. Just hold it up to the bug, press the button, and watch as the device gently pulls beetles, spiders, roaches, and more into the tube.
Promising review: "If you're seriously grossed out and terrified by bugs, here at last is the secret weapon you NEED. You cock it, hold the business end near the bug, and push the red button. Voila, the bug is sucked into a plastic chamber in a microsecond, out of your life for all practical purposes. The bug isn't even injured, just confined, so if you're feeling tenderhearted, you can take it outdoors and release it. The bug cannot escape, even if you use the BugZooka again immediately. The second bug and subsequent bugs just join the first one, safe and secure. The BugZooka is about two feet long, so you don't even have to get close to your insect victim." —Calli
Get it from Amazon for $35.
11. A set of french fry clips to keep opened snacks fresh. This includes a magnetic holder to avoid stashing chip clips in a cluttered junk drawer. Funny, functional, AND organized?! These things are delicious.
Promising review: "These are very cute and I love the magnet holder to stick on my fridge so they are easily accessible. Not sure about the durability, haven't used very long." —Save the Bees
Get a set of 12 clips from Amazon for $14.90.
12. An LED fog-less mirror for couples who are one "get your beard hair out of the sink!" fight away from someone sleeping on the couch for good. Reviewers love using this in the shower as it prevents that very mess from ending up in the sink. Genius.
Promising review: "This deluxe shaving mirror saves me about 15 minutes in the morning. If you're anything like me, 15 minutes in the morning is like an hour in daytime hours. I really like not having to keep up with and apply the anti-fog sprays to the mirror, which only temporarily work (so I hear). Filling the back with water that goes in the back of the mirror only takes about 10 seconds and discarding the water after shaving takes about five seconds. Shaving in the shower with all the steam makes your shaving experience much closer and comfortable, I find." —Nicholas
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
13. A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator sure to make putting on sunscreen (both on your kids *and* on yourself) less of a chore. This goes on fast and blends in easily. Families and other folks who look like *dweebs* slathering on sunscreen are sure to look at your quick application with envy.
14. A 24-pack of Hal's New York Vanilla Cream Seltzer Water — if you love cream soda, this *water* itches that sugary scratch, especially when you want something hydrating. Throw this in your refrigerator and your place is about to become the best soda shop (sans soda) in town.
When I tell you this is the first thing I stock up on when my paycheck comes in...believe it. I buy these in bulk, fill up the fridge, and then take my sweet time trying to make them last until the end of the month. My husband calls it my "treat water." It's beloved, and gets the shelf of honor in our fridge.
Promising review: "After having these in NYC for a while, I had to start ordering them after I moved. They're great for cutting back on sodas or other sugary drinks. They are highly carbonated so be careful to relieve pressure slowly when opening the bottles." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in eight flavors).
15. An acrylic plant hanger that'll give your precious plants the daylight they deserve and let YOU show off your impressive cactus collection at the same time.
This comes pre-assembled and secures with a single fastener.
Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in Pickens, South Carolina.
Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf this is it!!" —Jamie Miner
Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $66.60+ (originally $74+; available in three styles and mounting options).
16. A snazzy makeup brush UV sanitizer just might soothe your skin if you're prone to breakouts. The UV-C light inside is designed to kill 99.9% of the bacteria buildup on your brushes. Keep your skin clean while making yourself (and your bathroom) look fresh!
Promising review: "This first caught my eyes when I saw how chic and cute it is. Then, I found out it actually helps sanitize makeup brushes! I wear makeup regularly, but to be honest, I don't clean my brushes frequently enough. I found it kind of frustrating to clean my brushes. Not sure why, but it always takes a REALLY LONG TIME for my brushes to dry. This is such a lifesaver as I know I can sanitize my brushes every time I use them with just one click! I don't have to worry about skin issues caused by dirty brushes anymore! It also makes a really good/cute gift. Very happy with this purchase." —Cyn
Get it from Amazon for $89.