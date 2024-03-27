Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    43 Products That'll Make Everything You Do Look Cooler

    It's time for your very first disco ball work day.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A stuffed waffle maker — this applause-worthy appliance is designed with a deep, bowl-like griddle which allows you to cook the batter with fillings (we're talking chocolate, fruit, cheese, meat...the works). Upgrade your morning routine from frozen waffles to a homemade meal that'll look straight off a "best of" brunch menu. 

    Waffle maker with uncooked batter and berries
    plate with strawberry cream puff pastry, dusted with powdered sugar, accompanied by fresh strawberry slices
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99

    2. A rotating disco ball diffuser to turn your hours sorting through spreadsheets while you WFH into daily (aromatic) dance parties. 

    reviewer image of the disco ball diffuser
    reviewer image of the disco ball diffuser
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience! Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

    Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather

    Get it from Amazon for $39.97+ (available in two sizes and four colors). 

    3. A granny square bag crochet kit that'll be a hit with crafters who would *love* saying, "Thanks, I made it," with a perfectly pretentious smile on their faces when folks compliment their bag. And with a bag this cute? Those compliments will be comin' in non-stop! 

    Hand holding a crochet-patterned handbag outdoors near a body of water and grasses
    Amazon

    The kit includes four colors of yarn, a bag strap, a pre-started crochet piece, a crochet hook, threading needle, marking clip, and is recommended for intermediate crocheters by reviewers. 

    Promising review: "I’ve worked on this for a few days and I’m almost finished! I went online to find step by step instructions and it’s basically the same steps for each row. Very simple to follow!" —Nicole

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in six colors).

    4. A bottle of drinkable glitter for convincing yourself that staying hydrated is cool. Just a spoonful of *glitter* helps the beverage go down! 

    A hand pouring pink sparkling wine into two fluted glasses
    person drinking from clear glass with shimmering liquid inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    I'm such a sucker for weird/fun finds online. I impulse bought this the very first time I saw it and, ugh, I adore it. It is such an unnecessarily silly thing *and yet* it really has made for some fun, spruced up, sips. It has no taste, lasts forever (you need very little per cup), and it'll certainly brighten up a boring drink.

    Promising review: "The glitter was excellent and made the beer shimmer just as expected. Everyone loved it and stared at it with wonder and delight. The glitter does coat the glass, making subsequent beers glittery. I recommend jiggling the keg a bit, so the glitter doesn’t settle. This is a great product. I will definitely buy again." —Jennifer Konecky

    Get it from Amazon for $11.74 (available in 27 colors). 

    5. And a packet of edible flowers that'll be a hit with folks who wanna make their summer BBQs sensational. Impress your *buds* by throwing these edible petals in salads, desserts, and drinks at your next shindig. 

    Close-up of gourmet cookies topped with nuts and edible flowers
    Hand holding a clear glass with floral-infused ice cubes inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These worked out perfectly for the baby shower 'mom-osa' bar we had with flowers in the ice cubes." —Kezia

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    6. A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator sure to make putting on sunscreen (both on your kids *and* on yourself) less of a chore. This goes on fast and blends in easily – no mess required! Families and other folks who look like *dweebs* slathering on sunscreen are sure to look at your quick application with envy. 

    image of reviewer holding up the sponge appllicator
    gif of reviewer applying product to leg
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My children are fair-skinned and extremely easy to burn. Wearing sunscreen is not optional, but they still fight me every time. Using this product was so fast and easy they didn't even complain!!" —Jeshleigh

    Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three colors and two-packs).

    7. A pack of rainbow fire packets so stunning you may actually convince your kids to look at something other than their phones when you accidentally go camping at a site with cell service.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These things are so awesome! HUGE hit with the kids. I can't wait to take some camping — the colors are gorgeous! We've been using them for about a month now. Teals, greens, and blues are visible toward the top parts of the flames, and in the innermost parts of the fire, you can see ultraviolet and deep pinks. Ordering two more right now and will be using these all summer!" —VWatson

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $11.25.

    8. A versatile veggie chopper that'll help you prep (and cleanup!) with speed that feels downright magical. The interchangeable blades just pop out, then just throw them right into the dishwasher!

    a reviewer photo of the chopper, attachable blades and a bin filled with chopped potatoes
    a reviewer using the chopper to dice an onion
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four styles and colors).

    9. A 12-pack of Liquid Death — a sparkling water that'll be beloved by anyone with a sense of humor and a desire to kill plastic bottle waste, in style. 

    closeup of the mango chainsaw can in my hand at my home office
    Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    I'm not shy about my inappropriate love for this water brand. I have sweatshirts, hats, and decor dedicated to it. My fridge is stocked with both the sparkling and still water. At all times. To put it mildly, Liquid Death is my reason for living. 

    Get it from Amazon for $17.55 (available in various flavors).

    10. milk frother for coffee connoisseurs who have ~bean~ wanting a tool that creates a rich, creamy froth for their daily drinks. Make this at home and feel like the rad, if pretentious, barista you're too afraid to talk to when you go out for coffee. 

    Reviewer image of white marble handheld frother on its stand
    Reviewer using the frother to frother milk in a cup
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in several colors).

    11. high pressure rainfall showerhead with a stainless-steel finish that's sleek and a rainwater feature that's gonna be ooh-so-soothing.

    reviewer's shower head in marble shower
    different reviewer showing the shower head pouring water from the side
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible product!!! Buy it! This rainfall shower head gives me the best showers of my life." —Rivka Polanksy

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and four colors). 