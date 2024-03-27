43 Products That'll Make Everything You Do Look Cooler

1. A stuffed waffle maker — this applause-worthy appliance is designed with a deep, bowl-like griddle which allows you to cook the batter with fillings (we're talking chocolate, fruit, cheese, meat...the works). Upgrade your morning routine from frozen waffles to a homemade meal that'll look straight off a "best of" brunch menu.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
2. A rotating disco ball diffuser to turn your hours sorting through spreadsheets while you WFH into daily (aromatic) dance parties.
Check out a TikTok of the disco ball in action, make sure to grab them some essential oils for the full experience! Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely LOVE my disco ball diffuser! It brings me joy. The diffuser works great and has timed options. You can use the disco ball without diffusing too. Lots of pretty color-changing options or you can have it cycle through all of the colors which is what I choose to do. There are two spinning modes too…slow and fast or you can set it to not spin at all. Get one. You WON’T be disappointed!! 🪩🫶🏼😍" —Heather
3. A granny square bag crochet kit that'll be a hit with crafters who would *love* saying, "Thanks, I made it," with a perfectly pretentious smile on their faces when folks compliment their bag. And with a bag this cute? Those compliments will be comin' in non-stop!
The kit includes four colors of yarn, a bag strap, a pre-started crochet piece, a crochet hook, threading needle, marking clip, and is recommended for intermediate crocheters by reviewers.
Promising review: "I’ve worked on this for a few days and I’m almost finished! I went online to find step by step instructions and it’s basically the same steps for each row. Very simple to follow!" —Nicole
4. A bottle of drinkable glitter for convincing yourself that staying hydrated is cool. Just a spoonful of *glitter* helps the beverage go down!
I'm such a sucker for weird/fun finds online. I impulse bought this the very first time I saw it and, ugh, I adore it. It is such an unnecessarily silly thing *and yet* it really has made for some fun, spruced up, sips. It has no taste, lasts forever (you need very little per cup), and it'll certainly brighten up a boring drink.
Promising review: "The glitter was excellent and made the beer shimmer just as expected. Everyone loved it and stared at it with wonder and delight. The glitter does coat the glass, making subsequent beers glittery. I recommend jiggling the keg a bit, so the glitter doesn’t settle. This is a great product. I will definitely buy again." —Jennifer Konecky
5. And a packet of edible flowers that'll be a hit with folks who wanna make their summer BBQs sensational. Impress your *buds* by throwing these edible petals in salads, desserts, and drinks at your next shindig.
6. A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator sure to make putting on sunscreen (both on your kids *and* on yourself) less of a chore. This goes on fast and blends in easily – no mess required! Families and other folks who look like *dweebs* slathering on sunscreen are sure to look at your quick application with envy.
7. A pack of rainbow fire packets so stunning you may actually convince your kids to look at something other than their phones when you accidentally go camping at a site with cell service.
8. A versatile veggie chopper that'll help you prep (and cleanup!) with speed that feels downright magical. The interchangeable blades just pop out, then just throw them right into the dishwasher!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
9. A 12-pack of Liquid Death — a sparkling water that'll be beloved by anyone with a sense of humor and a desire to kill plastic bottle waste, in style.
I'm not shy about my inappropriate love for this water brand. I have sweatshirts, hats, and decor dedicated to it. My fridge is stocked with both the sparkling and still water. At all times. To put it mildly, Liquid Death is my reason for living.
10. A milk frother for coffee connoisseurs who have ~bean~ wanting a tool that creates a rich, creamy froth for their daily drinks. Make this at home and feel like the rad, if pretentious, barista you're too afraid to talk to when you go out for coffee.
Promising review: "All of my friends and family had this so naturally I had to get one and I am obsessed. Makes every homemade coffee taste like you went out and bought one. Very affordable and worth every penny. I love that is comes with a cute holder for it." —Kayla Dillinger
11. A high pressure rainfall showerhead with a stainless-steel finish that's sleek and a rainwater feature that's gonna be ooh-so-soothing.
Promising review: "Incredible product!!! Buy it! This rainfall shower head gives me the best showers of my life." —Rivka Polanksy
