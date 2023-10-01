34 Products That’ll Basically Turn Your Home Into A Fall Paradise

1. A stainless steel stockpot suitable to use with induction ovens and so genuinely good-looking that reviewers say they feel guilty putting it away! If you ask me, the clever boil-over safe design gives it a subtle, chic cauldron look that'll make your kitchen look witchy in the best way possible.
Promising review: "On top of being very attractive cookware, this cooks very evenly. I made beef barley soup in it and I generally have hot spots that cook quicker than other spots. That was not the case with this pot. Everything cooked at the same temperature, causing no uneven heat problems. Cleanup was very easy too. I did not put it in the dishwasher but washed it by hand. It looked as nice as it did when I opened the box. It is also a really attractive and a smart design. The feature to protect against boilovers is really a nice one and it has been a long time coming. This is so attractive that I almost hate to hide it away in my cabinet. I would readily recommend it." —Kathmom
Get it on sale from Meyer for $59.99+ (available in three sizes, with or without a lid).
2. An Ollie Ella mushroom basket you could give to a kid, sure...OR you can give it to YOURSELF and add it to your fall forest floor decor. Say that five times fast.
3. A pair of festive slippers for folks who will not be de-feet-ed when it comes to their overzealous love of the holidays. Imagine walking into your home and slipping these sweet things on your feet...it'll be a feast, for your eyes, every day in autumn. Not just on Thanksgiving.
Promising review: "Honestly a solid pair of slippers. They are more durable than I expected, not just a gag gift." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $18.79+ (available in Men's and Women's sizes S–XL).
4. A set of natural wood serving spoons designed to look like different leaves. This charming set is sure to ~spruce~ up your serveware. Butternut squash salad, everyone??
Promising review: "This is a great hostess gift or a nice addition for those who enjoy entertaining. The pieces will enhance your charcuterie boards with an added touch of class." —Linda V. Cassidy
Get them from Amazon for $28.50.
5. A trio of Hocus Pocus tarot cards — these are gonna give your holiday home decor a satisfying sense of nostalgia.
I have these hanging up in my office right this very moment! The illustrations are so rad. The paper is stiff and the quality of the print is great. BTW, Neuer Geist is a small design firm in Salt Lake City. Their Etsy shop has risograph prints, apparel, and tarot cards with their one-of-a-kind artistic style.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I am completely speechless. I really cannot express how awesome these tarot cards are. Plus the note inside the package thanking me for the order also goes a long way! I will definitely be ordering more things in the future!!" —Tucker Walden
Get it from Neuer Geist on Etsy for $20.
6. A string of acorn lights that'll be a fresh take on jack-o'-lantern lights you can keep up from September into December, no problem!
Promising review: "These were very cute mixed among a string of fake leaves on my mantel. I think they would also work well mixed among filler in a vase. They are not very bright, but they are not supposed to be." —wildebeast
Get them from Amazon for $15.97 (available in six styles).
7. A cotton knit duvet cover in pumpkin so you can make your bedroom look like a chic dream even if you only sloppily make the bed. Bless.
And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option that reviewers love!
Promising review: "I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terracotta/rust color. It’s soft, but if I had to be knit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $63.09+ (available in five sizes and 32 colors).
8. A tobacco and patchouli candle in an amber apothecary jar that's waaay too pretty to be this price. Snag this steal of a deal and give your bookshelves something to brag about.
The tobacco and patchouli version of this candle is the staple scent in my home! I bought it for the jar, and because I don't like very sweet, flowery scents. Dang! Did this thing deliver! It has a great burn time, the smell is exactly what I wanted, and I've even gotten compliments on the jar when it was in the background of Instagram posts. This is 100% worth gifting, but I'd end up just keeping it for myself.
Promising review: "Goldilocks would love this candle because everything is just right. Some candle scents are too strong or fake smelling and some are too weak – this candle is perfect. The subtle, yet alluring scent provides nice background fragrance for any room and burns very clean. I'm sensitive to candles with fake chemical smells or wax that burns dirty and these candles are my go-to because they never cause a problem. The glass jar gives a nice glow and the candle has a long life. A little more money than most on here but worth it for 'just right.'" —Sterling
Get it from Amazon for $21.18 (available in 10 scents).
9. An apple cider bath bomb for folks who love the fall so much they want to submerge themselves in hot, steamy water that smells like the season — *becoming* the pumpkin spice latte they live for.
Cocoa Bath Co. is a Fort Worth, Texas-based small biz from Karilyn Folker. This particular bath bomb features luxe ingredients like sweet almond oil and moisturizing cocoa butter.
Promising review: "My expectations were more than met! This bath bomb was absolutely divine! When I opened it, it was beautiful just as pictured, I was almost sad to ruin it when I put it in the bath. The smell was amazing — seriously just like apple cider — and the ingredients made my skin feel so soft I couldn't believe the luxury I was soaking in. If all your products are this great I WILL buy from you again! Thank you so much for such a lovely experience!" —Betsey Linne-Pack
Get it from Cocoa Bath Co. on Etsy for $12.
10. A harvest bounty loaf pan sure to make all of your pumpkin breads look like absolute perfection. Currently buying this myself. Honest.
Promising review: "I was worried that the cake would break when unmolded, but after a 15-minute cooling period I turned it over and it popped out, in perfect shape! Lovely and very impressive. This pan is amazing!" —Edit Purple
Get it from Amazon for $31 (also available with additional tools/mixes).
11. And a little treats version to further add to a gorgeous meal or as a spiffy, smaller snack. These are equal parts a-corny and cute and I am HERE for it!
12. A pack of 24 retro Halloween postcards that'll give you an excuse to send your loved ones some snail mail. OR be like me and keep them all to yourself! They easily double as decor. Sorry, loved ones.
I love decorating for the holidays but I try to keep things thrifty. These cards were just what I was looking for! I use them as decor (my kitchen is pictured above, right). They fill a lot of space when on display, without taking up basically any storage space during the rest of the year.
Promising review: "These are quite beautiful and I almost don't want to send them out because I like them so much. They are a very classic style so if you're looking for scary cards these may not be what you're looking for. Since they are reprints of old vintage styles, some of them are not as crisp. The photos are mostly drawn in that style to begin with so it's not something that detracts from them in the slightest. Overall they are worth the money and I'd definitely buy them again." —Jama Lama
Get them from Amazon for $15.99.
13. A cheesecloth table runner — if you're looking to transform your dining room with an autumnal touch, this table runner is sure to be the best place to start! If you're anything like me, you're already drooling over holiday season table settings.
14. A CLASSIC Halloween cookie pillow that'll certainly be *everyone's* taste in home decor.
This small business is located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and is owned by artist Erin. You can find macrame wall art, embroidery, pillows, and my *favorite* hand-painted candles while browsing the items available. And be sure to check out the shop's Instagram while you're at it!
Get it from ES Knots & Co on Etsy for $45+ (available in two sizes and three styles).
15. A Halloween eucalyptus garland for gaudy goths who know a lush, dark floral display is a necessary autumnal staple.
Promising review: "I love these flowers. They're very realistic. I'm very happy with them and would recommend definitely." —Danielle M.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in 23 colors).