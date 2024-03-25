34 Products To Put In Your Own Easter Basket Since Your Parents Won’t Make You One As An Adult

1. A collection of wooden decorative eggs — an ode to the Easter eggs you painted as a child that'll have your adult Easter basket look like whimsy in its chicest state.
I own these! The photo on the top left is a shot from my apartment. These eggs were the cherry on top of my Beatrix Potter bookshelf! If you're looking to create a "bringing the outside in" aesthetic, these speckled eggs can't be beat!
Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
2. A packet of edible flowers for adults who would like to replace the candy from their childhood baskets with something that shows how great their *taste* has become.
Promising review: "These worked out perfectly for the baby shower 'mom-osa' bar we had with flowers in the ice cubes." —Kezia
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
3. A granny square bag crochet kit that'll be a hit with crafters who would *love* saying, "Thanks, I made it," with a perfectly pretentious smile on their faces when folks compliment their bag. And with a bag this cute? Those compliments will be comin' in non-stop!
The kit includes four colors of yarn, a bag strap, a pre-started crochet piece, a crochet hook, threading needle, marking clip, and is recommended for intermediate crocheters by reviewers.
Promising review: "I’ve worked on this for a few days and I’m almost finished! I went online to find step by step instructions and it’s basically the same steps for each row. Very simple to follow!" —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in six colors).
4. A pair of decorative glass egg cups in cheerful, bright colors sure to add a little *spring* to your step when making breakfast in the mornings.
Promising review: "Beautiful little egg cups — exactly what I was looking for! The packaging was fantastic with little chance for breakage. The blue color is more of an aqua color, just perfect for my needs. I love them!" —Nancy Gribble
Get them from Amazon for $14.98 (available in two colors).
5. A bottle of drinkable glitter that'll guarantee even your drinking water is *extra* special this Easter.
I'm such a sucker for weird/fun finds online. I impulse-bought this the very first time I saw it and, ugh, I adore it. It is such an unnecessarily silly thing *and yet* it really has made for some fun, spruced up, sips. It has no taste, lasts forever (you need very little per cup), and it'll certainly brighten up a boring drink.
Promising review: "The glitter was excellent and made the beer shimmer just as expected. Everyone loved it and stared at it with wonder and delight. The glitter does coat the glass, making subsequent beers glittery. I recommend jiggling the keg a bit, so the glitter doesn’t settle. This is a great product. I will definitely buy again." —Jennifer Konecky
Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in 26 colors).
6. A chocolate bar gift set filled with cinnamon cereal chocolate, waffle cone chocolate, popping candy chocolate, bacon chocolate, and even more! These treats aren't for the faint of heart, but they *are* perfect for you and your Easter basket.
There's also potato chip chocolate, spicy chocolate, honeycomb chocolate, and croissant-inspired chocolate.
Promising review: "This is just what was needed to lighten up my fiancé's Wednesday. She loved every flavor, glass of wine in hand! It came shipped in a cool package with ice packs – I live in southern Nevada where it's triple digits outside, so I was expecting to have to put the chocolates in the fridge. But nope, they came cold and dry! The best ordering experience." —Nick Avelli
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $19.95.
7. Winky Lux Glimmer Balm so you can pout all day long when your parents make you go to Easter services with them even though they are not providing a treat afterward now that you are "a grown adult who doesn't need something from the Easter Bunny, Matilda." UGH. Fortunately, your lips will have the *perfect* shade of pink at all times, thanks to this stuff's fancy pH technology.
P.S. This product is vegan and cruelty-free!
Promising review: "This lipstick is everything! The confetti! The vanilla flavor! The subtle, sheer pink hue! The smoothness in which it glides! It's moisturizing and fun and it makes me happy when I see it in my bag." —JenRanz
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three shades).
8. Scrunchies with a hidden compartment inside that'll store your essentials while you're on the go. Pop things like your keys, bobby pins, lipstick, etc., so you won't feel like you're on an Easter egg hunt digging through your oversized bag.
Promising review: "I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" —Michaela
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six color combinations).
9. A pair of self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint. Nothing is gonna feel as uplifting as putting your feet up after a long day in your Sunday best and giving your previously pinched toes the attention they deserve!
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97.
10. A cloud-shaped utility knife so you can start opening your packages with a perky punch! Don't let a ruined manicure rain on your (online purchasing) parade!
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.
Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski
Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99.