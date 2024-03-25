Skip To Content
    34 Products To Put In Your Own Easter Basket Since Your Parents Won’t Make You One As An Adult

    Everybunny deserves an Easter basket, *especially* us adults.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    1. A collection of wooden decorative eggs — an ode to the Easter eggs you painted as a child that'll have your adult Easter basket look like whimsy in its chicest state. 

    Bookshelf with decorative eggs nestled in straw
    assorted decorative eggs varying in size and speckled patterns
    Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I own these! The photo on the top left is a shot from my apartment. These eggs were the cherry on top of my Beatrix Potter bookshelf! If you're looking to create a "bringing the outside in" aesthetic, these speckled eggs can't be beat! 

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    2. A packet of edible flowers for adults who would like to replace the candy from their childhood baskets with something that shows how great their *taste* has become. 

    Close-up of gourmet cookies topped with nuts and edible flowers
    Hand holding a clear glass with floral-infused ice cubes inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These worked out perfectly for the baby shower 'mom-osa' bar we had with flowers in the ice cubes." —Kezia

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    3. A granny square bag crochet kit that'll be a hit with crafters who would *love* saying, "Thanks, I made it," with a perfectly pretentious smile on their faces when folks compliment their bag. And with a bag this cute? Those compliments will be comin' in non-stop! 

    Hand holding a crochet-patterned handbag outdoors near a body of water and grasses
    Amazon

    The kit includes four colors of yarn, a bag strap, a pre-started crochet piece, a crochet hook, threading needle, marking clip, and is recommended for intermediate crocheters by reviewers. 

    Promising review: "I’ve worked on this for a few days and I’m almost finished! I went online to find step by step instructions and it’s basically the same steps for each row. Very simple to follow!" —Nicole

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (available in six colors).

    4. A pair of decorative glass egg cups in cheerful, bright colors sure to add a little *spring* to your step when making breakfast in the mornings. 

    Clear glass egg cup on a patterned tray
    Hand holding a decorative egg cup with a patterned egg, set against a background of shelves with various items
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful little egg cups — exactly what I was looking for! The packaging was fantastic with little chance for breakage. The blue color is more of an aqua color, just perfect for my needs. I love them!" —Nancy Gribble

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get them from Amazon for $14.98 (available in two colors).

    5. A bottle of drinkable glitter that'll guarantee even your drinking water is *extra* special this Easter. 

    A martini glass filled with sparkling rose gold liquid
    Amazon

    I'm such a sucker for weird/fun finds online. I impulse-bought this the very first time I saw it and, ugh, I adore it. It is such an unnecessarily silly thing *and yet* it really has made for some fun, spruced up, sips. It has no taste, lasts forever (you need very little per cup), and it'll certainly brighten up a boring drink.

    Promising review: "The glitter was excellent and made the beer shimmer just as expected. Everyone loved it and stared at it with wonder and delight. The glitter does coat the glass, making subsequent beers glittery. I recommend jiggling the keg a bit, so the glitter doesn’t settle. This is a great product. I will definitely buy again." —Jennifer Konecky

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in 26 colors). 

    6. A chocolate bar gift set filled with cinnamon cereal chocolate, waffle cone chocolate, popping candy chocolate, bacon chocolate, and even more! These treats aren't for the faint of heart, but they *are* perfect for you and your Easter basket.

    Several sample size chocolates inside a rectangular box with a bow
    The sprinkle flavor in wrapping
    www.instagram.com, Amazon

    There's also potato chip chocolate, spicy chocolate, honeycomb chocolate, and croissant-inspired chocolate.

    Promising review: "This is just what was needed to lighten up my fiancé's Wednesday. She loved every flavor, glass of wine in hand! It came shipped in a cool package with ice packs – I live in southern Nevada where it's triple digits outside, so I was expecting to have to put the chocolates in the fridge. But nope, they came cold and dry! The best ordering experience." —Nick Avelli

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of eight from Amazon for $19.95.

    7. Winky Lux Glimmer Balm so you can pout all day long when your parents make you go to Easter services with them even though they are not providing a treat afterward now that you are "a grown adult who doesn't need something from the Easter Bunny, Matilda." UGH. Fortunately, your lips will have the *perfect* shade of pink at all times, thanks to this stuff's fancy pH technology. 

    Hand holding a Winky Lux lipstick with a clear bullet and flecks inside
    Close-up of a person's lips comparing lip gloss application on the bottom lip only
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    P.S. This product is vegan and cruelty-free! 

    Promising review: "This lipstick is everything! The confetti! The vanilla flavor! The subtle, sheer pink hue! The smoothness in which it glides! It's moisturizing and fun and it makes me happy when I see it in my bag." —JenRanz

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three shades).

    8. Scrunchies with a hidden compartment inside that'll store your essentials while you're on the go. Pop things like your keys, bobby pins, lipstick, etc., so you won't feel like you're on an Easter egg hunt digging through your oversized bag. 

    lip balm, pins, and other small items inside a reviewer's blue velvet scrunchie with zipper closure
    the scrunchie on reviewer's wrist
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" —Michaela

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99 (available in six color combinations).

    9. A pair of self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint. Nothing is gonna feel as uplifting as putting your feet up after a long day in your Sunday best and giving your previously pinched toes the attention they deserve! 

    Small pouch with two foot masks in it
    Feet propped up with two metallic foot masks on them
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action. 

    Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $11.97

    10. A cloud-shaped utility knife so you can start opening your packages with a perky punch! Don't let a ruined manicure rain on your (online purchasing) parade! 

    Model using a purple cloud shaped knife to open a package
    Set of cloud knives in various pastel colors
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action. 

    Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." —Amy Yasneski

    Shipping: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Easter (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $13.99