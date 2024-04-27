32 Products For People Who Want To Be Known As “Fun Parents''

1. A storage bean bag — when your child's room is so full of stuffed animals you can't see the floor, just tell them to fill their chair! They'll think they're getting away with not cleaning by using the "shove the mess where people can't see it" technique when they're honestly making their room totally tidy.
This also works great as a laundry solution if your older kids have grown out of their stuffed animal phase, but not their messy phase.
Promising review: "We had a space in my children's playroom that was bombarded with stuff animals. It was getting out of hand. I needed to find something for them. So I came across this and oh my goodness, what a life saver! It doubles as storage and a beanbag chair! We all absolutely love it!!! The material is pretty strong and the zipper works well. Highly recommend!" —Lauren Osborne
Get it from Amazon for $21.59+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
2. A windshield sunshade sure to keep your car a little cooler if it sits out in the sun all day. Plus, reviewers say the umbrella-like design is easier to use than accordion versions. Fortunately, all it takes to make your kids think your minivan is as cool as Lightening McQueen is a couple of googly eyes. Sigh, I wish it were that easy for me.
Promising review: "This saved me in the Texas summer. The traditional 'accordion cover' always took too long to set up and fold back, it was also baggy on my car. But this umbrella-like design works great. It takes two seconds to put up or take down, fits perfectly against my windshield, and definitely makes a difference in the temperature of my car. I’ll definitely buy another one for a backup." —Jade Rigsby
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in four colors).
3. The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook filled with all sorts of Disney treat recipes — whip this out and *magically* transform your kitchen into your very own Main Street Bakery until your family's next trip to Magic Kingdom.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is a lot of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients. There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this. I highly recommend this cookbook for any Disney fan, whether they cook or not! It would even make a beautiful decoration in a kitchen." —Nicole
Get it from Amazon for $13.57+ (also available in spiral-bound).
4. An Air Fort you can store flat (it's about the size of a sweatshirt when folded) and then inflate when your kids want to play!
Promising review: "This is the best gift ever. High impact, easy to set up, so exciting for kids, but folds up SO SMALL. It’s maybe the size of a folded sweatshirt when it’s packed up? Honestly it's a parent's dream to have a fun activity that doesn’t require a ton of storage. I will keep this on my list of gift ideas for the future for other kids in my life!" —Lindsay W.
Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in 17 styles).
5. Or a modular kids' couch made with sturdy foam and easy-to-clean fabric to take your family's play fort skills to the next level, while saving your own sofa from destruction.
Promising review: "This 'couch' is wonderful — exactly what we had been looking for. The covers are super soft and the color is gorgeous. We have built several different forts and tunnels so far and the kids love it! We had a tiny problem with one of the arches but customer service took care of it. I would definitely buy from this company again." —Chris & Charley
Get it from Amazon for $188.99 (available in 10 colors).
6. A portable ping-pong set that'll turn your dining room table into *the* place to hang out (even when there isn't a crumb of food around).
Set includes a retractable net, two paddles, three balls, and case.
Promising review: "I got this for my son for Christmas. We don’t have a lot of space for a full ping pong table but I have a long dinning table that is perfect. This is easy to assemble and it changes up family game night. Great fun!!" —Heather Gould
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three set styles).
7. A toilet target light with a motion sensor and clear projection — this is sure to make potty training a ~bright spot~ in your child's life.
To apply, simply clean the area with an alcohol wipe before attaching the light. Take the sticker off the back and press firmly against the lid for 90 seconds. That's it! Batteries are included.
Promising review: "I got this thinking 'Dear lord I hope this works. If I drop my pants in pee again or have to scrub another wall I am going to go insane!' I thought the price was a bit much but it is okay now that I now it works! I don’t know why people are saying theirs don’t stay on. I’m truly hoping they cleaned the area first... but anyways. All I did was clean the surface of the lid with some rubbing alcohol and stuck this light on, like it said to do. My husband and son are in and out of the bathroom several times a day. Slamming the lid closed. Lights on and off all the time. This still lights up bright as ever and it’s going on three weeks. Now when I sit I sometimes might lean back into it but it’s really not an issue. I'm just overwhelmed with joy because this target works and I do not have to scrub any extra walls, floors, or pants!!! You better believe I’m getting one for every darn bathroom in my house!!!" —NoRestForTheWicked
Get it from Amazon for $34.88.
8. A sight word Bingo game can help your kiddo if they are frustrated by these tricky words. You can take away the stress of studying and turn reading into a great game with this clever set!
Promising review: "Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun! I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" —Jennie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. A taiyaki pan to make a breakfast so enticing it may convince your tween to sit and chat with you before school... without them finding it *fishy* you've managed to sneak in some quality time to talk.
Promising review: "Great pan, very nonstick, and easy to clean! Made delicious taiyaki just like I had growing up in Japan!" —Shannon Y Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. A pack of Globbles for entertaining active kids who would love throwing stuff on the walls. The best part? These leave *no* sticky residue! We've done our time with slime and don't need to go back.
11. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum that'll both sound (and work!) like a pint-sized version of your own favorite vacuum. That's right — this thing even has suction! Thanks to this, your little mimic will actually help out around the house while playing pretend. Did we all just master parenting??
There's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kiddo picks up. When they find out they are ALLOWED to tear paper into tiny pieces and then make that paper disaster? That'll entertain them for ages!
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A bottle of drinkable glitter for convincing everyone in your family (including yourself) that staying hydrated is cool. Just a spoonful of *glitter* helps the beverage go down!
I'm such a sucker for weird/fun finds online. I impulse bought this the very first time I saw it and, ugh, I adore it. It is such an unnecessarily silly thing *and yet* it really has made for some fun, spruced up, sips. It has no taste, lasts forever (you need very little per cup), and it'll certainly brighten up a boring drink.
Promising review: "The glitter was excellent and made the beer shimmer just as expected. Everyone loved it and stared at it with wonder and delight. The glitter does coat the glass, making subsequent beers glittery. I recommend jiggling the keg a bit, so the glitter doesn’t settle. This is a great product. I will definitely buy again." —Jennifer Konecky
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 27 colors).
13. A pack of rainbow fire packets so stunning you may actually convince your teenagers to look at something other than their phones when you accidentally go camping at a site with cell service.
Promising review: "These things are so awesome! HUGE hit with the kids. I can't wait to take some camping — the colors are gorgeous! We've been using them for about a month now. Teals, greens, and blues are visible toward the top parts of the flames, and in the innermost parts of the fire, you can see ultraviolet and deep pinks. Ordering two more right now and will be using these all summer!" —VWatson
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $11.25.
14. A talking, singing, rainbow poop, which, upon first glance, may not be the toy you want in your house. Think again! This thing plays hide-and-seek with your kids — which means a piece of poop just saved you from hiding inside the bathtub until your five-year-old finds you. Ugh, they are so bad at seeking.
Look, potty humor is the funniest thing this side of the second grade. BTW, this runs on two AA batteries (which are included). To play someone hides the toy and it will, ahem, "fart" to give the seeker hints as to where it is. Once it's found, it sings a victory song!
Promising review: "I was looking for a game to play at our 5-year-old's b-day party, which had ages 5-15, and this was an absolute hit! All the kids loved it and we even got in on the fun for a few rounds. I can see this being very popular in our house on a regular basis. It's nice to get the kids up and active looking for it rather than just sitting playing a game. Countless people of all ages can play. When it was just the two older boys they timed themselves to see who could find it faster. It was very entertaining just to watch them too!" —Lisa Meade
Get it from Amazon for $9.89 (also available as an egg).