32 Products For People Who Want To Be Known As “Fun Parents''

To apply, simply clean the area with an alcohol wipe before attaching the light. Take the sticker off the back and press firmly against the lid for 90 seconds. That's it! Batteries are included.

Promising review: "I got this thinking 'Dear lord I hope this works. If I drop my pants in pee again or have to scrub another wall I am going to go insane!' I thought the price was a bit much but it is okay now that I now it works! I don’t know why people are saying theirs don’t stay on. I’m truly hoping they cleaned the area first... but anyways. All I did was clean the surface of the lid with some rubbing alcohol and stuck this light on, like it said to do. My husband and son are in and out of the bathroom several times a day. Slamming the lid closed. Lights on and off all the time. This still lights up bright as ever and it’s going on three weeks. Now when I sit I sometimes might lean back into it but it’s really not an issue. I'm just overwhelmed with joy because this target works and I do not have to scrub any extra walls, floors, or pants!!! You better believe I’m getting one for every darn bathroom in my house!!!" —NoRestForTheWicked

