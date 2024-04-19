Just Owning A Few Of These 38 Products Will Likely Make You Feel Like You Have A Better Handle On Your Life

1. An ingenious cup catcher specifically designed for sippy cups, and for the toddlers who love nothing more than chucking those cups off their tray. Save your kitchen from becoming an unintentional splash pad and get this spiffy setup.
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six colors and in two packs).
2. Luigi's Sink and Drain Plunger for those of us who treat the drain in our sink like a black hole, assuming the dyed hair, toothpaste, and skincare that gets in there will just disappear for good. It won't... so grab this and save the pipes from yourself!
Please note how hard I'm trying not to make a Super Mario Bros. plumbing joke right now.
Promising review: "Y’all, this thing is amazing! My kitchen sink was completely clogged for four days. I’ve been trying to clear the drain with a different sink plunger that I already had and it didn’t do diddly squat. I was about to give up and call a plumber. Then I decided to order this one and it just arrived… it completely cleared the drain in like three minutes. So then I decided to take it to the bathroom sink that had been draining extremely slow and within a minute, I had the water running so quick and smooth again. I got the small one and it’s the perfect size for kitchen and bathroom sinks." —JNeen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. A versatile veggie chopper that'll help you prep (and clean up!) with speed that feels downright magical. The interchangeable blades just pop out, then just throw them right into the dishwasher.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four styles and colors).
4. A BugZooka bug vacuum you'll be glad you bought when your critter situation truly sucks. Just hold it up to the bug, press the button, and watch as the device gently pulls beetles, spiders, roaches, and more into the tube.
Promising review: "If you're seriously grossed out and terrified by bugs, here at last is the secret weapon you NEED. You cock it, hold the business end near the bug, and push the red button. Voila, the bug is sucked into a plastic chamber in a microsecond, out of your life for all practical purposes. The bug isn't even injured, just confined, so if you're feeling tenderhearted, you can take it outdoors and release it. The bug cannot escape, even if you use the BugZooka again immediately. The second bug and subsequent bugs just join the first one, safe and secure. The BugZooka is about two feet long, so you don't even have to get close to your insect victim." —Calli
Get it from Amazon for $33.49.
5. A magnetic folding pill organizer with super useful pill windows. Each has six small compartments for little pills plus a large compartment for capsules and vitamins. Even taking your vitamins can look cool when you've got a storage system this seamless.
Promising review: "I purchased this because I saw them all over TikTok. As someone with chronic illness I honestly carry around like 10 different pill bottles for 'just in case' situations. This little pill box is a great size, I love that it’s magnetic and each little compartment fits a good amount of pills. It won’t fit a ton of Tums if that’s what you’re looking for, but the amount of space this has saved in my bag is amazing!" —Jasmin Salas
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in several different styles).
6. A game-changing AI-powered smartphone stabilizer so you can capture photos and videos with seamless, cinematic shots. The tourists surrounding you on your next vacation are going to drop their jaws in awe, seeing your robot photo arm while they're trying to figure out how to bend their bodies at a dangerously unnatural angle for their own photo.
7. A bright poster-sized hanging calendar for A-types who wanna prove to everyone that keeping a detailed schedule is *aesthetic and COOL.* Hey, fellow Virgos. I see you.
Poketo is a small business established in 2003 that specializes in design-conscious goods.
Promising review: "I really love this product. I love how big the calendar is. I also love how it’s versatile and you can pretty much do whatever you want with it." —Tyana
Get it from Amazon for $48 (available in four styles and two sizes).
8. An attachable elastic laptop accessory belt to easily hold all your essentials while your coworkers are playing a dangerous game of Jenga. Store your phone, pens, cables, etc... Gone are the days of precariously balancing all your most important items on top of your laptop while scurrying from meeting to meeting!
Check out a TikTok of the laptop belt in action.
Beblau is an Italy-based, family-owned small business specializing in products for digital nomads.
Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver for a teacher on the go. I use it for my iPad Pro and my school-issued laptop. I no longer drop things as I move place to place! Just the basics will fit, pen, cards, small writing tablet." —Elementary Techy Teacher
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A purse organizer for keeping your bag full of every item you could possibly need while out... without compromising on staying impressively organized. Oh, your child needs a bandage? They're in your bag (and color-coded).
10. A sock and underwear organizer to make sure your ~drawers~ are organized.
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.97 (available in seven colors).
11. A silverware cubby for upgrading your currently cluttered utensil drawer. This space-saving solution practically flat-packs your flatware.
I use this in my kitchen! I have to admit...it hasn't exaaactly helped with organization. What it *has* done is created a neat and orderly spot for my utensils...opening up a ton of extra drawer space for my unruly stash of pens, bouillon cubes, drink flavor packets, and the like. Long story short — I recommend this for tidy and messy folks alike!
Promising review: "We were short on storage and drawer space and this worked perfectly for our tiny drawer!" —Angela McMichael
Get it from Amazon for $7.91.