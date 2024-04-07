34 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories That Radiate Pure Spring Vibes

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of opaque stockings available in vibrant colors, including a bright pink that'll look positively precious beside all the blooming cherry blossoms this year.
Promising review: "I haven't been happy with a pair of tights in so long — they fit better than most tights. These are extraordinarily comfortable, and super elastic — I can either leave them at my hips or raise them over my stomach. I bought purple, and the color and opacity are exactly as I expected. I'm picking up wine red and black next." —Rexcalibur
Get them from Amazon for $8.89+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 25 colors).
2. A drawstring bodycon dress sure to feel pajama-level comfortable. Throw on a pair of sneakers and urban hike your heart out in this sweet piece.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this dress last minute for my birthday and absolutely loved it... I received a lot of compliments and felt confident wearing this dress. It wasn’t sheer at all, and the material is very soft. It hugged all my curves and showed my shape. Definitely will purchase in other colors!" —laniya
"This dress is A-mazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1. The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas... To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $25.49+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors and styles).
3. A pair of wide-calf-friendly cowboy boots that, based on dozens of review photos, were practically necessary upon entry at the Eras Tour. Pair these with a white dress, nice dress, wine-stained dress, little black dress, or cardigan, and you'll have yourself a wardrobe exclusively based on Taylor Swift lyrics. As you should!
Did I have to Google "Taylor Swift dress references" to write this? Yes I did, Swifties. And I did it for you! Out of LOVE!
Promising review: "Omg, these adorable boots were just delivered, and I’m so pleased! I always have trouble with the size of my calves but these fit great and they are so cute! Can’t wait to wear them with a cute sundress or shorts!" —C. Porter
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 13 colors).
4. A halter tank top reviewers have raved about, saying you don't need a bra while wearing it. If an extra sunny spring day comes your way, skip the layers and simply throw this on — don't sweat it!
Promising reviews: "I have bought this top in seven different colors because I am that obsessed with it. I have gifted it to all of my friends for their birthdays because it is that great. It is spandex-like material and super comfy, but the fit and style of it are what I am obsessed with. It is super cute. I wear this to work out in or even just wear to go out in without a bra underneath, and it keeps everything in check. My number one clothing item for the last couple of months!!" —Midwestern Girl
"I read the reviews and couldn’t believe that women with large breasts, such as myself, could really go braless with this top. Yup. It’s true." —Aimee
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 22 colors).
5. A pair of pointed-toe sandals with juuust enough of a heel (we're talkin' less than 2 inches) to elevate your look. Put a little pep in your step with these beautiful shoes and you'll get away with wearing a white tee and midi skirt all season long.
6. Speaking of a white tee, this crisscross T-shirt is gonna go with everything from a pair of jeans to a silk shift — you are *knot* gonna stop wearing this piece all spring!
7. A pack of eight floral claw clips so you can be on the forefront of the "Daisy-Head Mayzie" aesthetic. Look at you, making Dr. Seuss chic.
Promising review: "These are cute colors. I bought these for my 12-year-old daughter because everybody was wearing them on TikTok. She has long length hair that is medium thickness and it holds it in an updo just fine. These are sturdier plastic and not made of the typical clear fragile kind." —Mamamia28
Get a set of eight from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight pack styles).
8. A puff-sleeve maxi dress with an elasticized bodice, empire waist, and ruffled frill details on the neckline — romanticize your life by wearing this while picnicking at the park and spending hours reading your newest romantacy novel. Better hurry; the fae are waiting.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and fell in love with the dress! This dress is very cottage core and fits well. The dress also has a slip under, so that it isn’t too sheer, and the sizing is correct for the most part (depending on your bust as the top half of the dress is made of “stretchy” material). I would definitely recommend this dress! Buy it if you’re thinking about it." —Jin
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in S–XL and in 30 colors).
9. A corduroy button-down beloved on TikTok, with button cuffs and a classic turn-down collar for folks who know spring is the season of luscious light layers.
Promising review: "I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button-up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out. If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.42+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 41 styles).
10. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress sure to make you feel like the Belle of the ball. Softball, that is. On second thought, your team might not be thrilled you wore this instead of a practical shirt and joggers. Oh well, you look fantastic.
11. A pair of hoop earrings you can add to your outfit when spring is in the air, making you think every day should be casual Friday. Your boss will certainly think your sweats look chic with accessories like these!
Promising review: "OMG I’m obsessed with these earrings. They’re so pretty and lightweight. I never usually order earrings off Amazon but decided to get some since I saw them on TikTok. They’re great quality and I usually can’t wear fake jewelry since it makes my ears itch like crazy. This one didn’t do that at all. Another problem I have is earrings being super uncomfortable to sleep in but this one doesn’t do that either. I’m going to literally get every single size they have since I love it so much. Hiiiiighly recommend." —Ziyana Iyer
Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four sizes and colors).
12. A puff-sleeve top with tie closures in front *and* back that'll help you customize your look based on what you wear this with. Nothing says "spring" like a pleasant peasant blouse. We love to see it.
Promising reviews: "So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality... This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it from." —Taylor
"The fit and color are as pictured! This top is really comfy and adjustable with the strings on the back. The material is pretty soft and not scratchy or cheap at all. I love this top! —naomi
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and several styles).
13. A pair of retro '90s style sunglasses all your *friends* are gonna be jealous of when you show up to brunch looking like her holiness, Jennifer Joanna Aniston.
Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager to buy them and let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios
Get it from Amazon for $10.95+ (available in 18 colors).