36 Patterned Dresses That’ll Basically Make Your Closet Look Like An Art Gallery

All dresses are in women's sizing unless otherwise noted.
1. A smocked long-sleeve dress with a whimsical silhouette and charming floral pattern that's sure to have all your ~buds~ wishing they owned your wardrobe.
2. An embroidered tulle dress that'll have you looking like the heroine of all your favorite romantasy novels every time you wear it.
Promising review: "I don’t ever write reviews but had to because this dress is literally EVERYTHING!! It’s so pretty and the fabric is high quality. I just wish for more occasions to wear it!!" —Norah Barnes
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in sizes 0–28 Plus and in 13 colors).
3. A smocked maxi perfect for those unusually hot spring days when it feels like we've skipped straight to summer. In a dress this breathable, that heat won't be such a bummer!
See how one TikToker styles this dress for an OOTD.
Promising review: "The dress flows beautifully, the soft pastel color makes it perfect for spring or summer events. I love the way the pompoms fall on the shoulder making the dress look more delicate and feminine." —Ana Solano
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 10 colors and patterns).
4. A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress sure to make you feel like the Belle of the ball. Softball, that is. On second thought, your team might not be thrilled you wore this instead of a practical shirt and joggers. Oh well, you look fantastic.
5. A long-sleeve mesh mini for people who love feeling pretty in pink.
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.
Promising review: "Fits PERFECTLY. I think this mini dress is beautiful and I absolutely love the color." —Heather
Get it from Beginning Boutique for $84.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in six colors).
6. A tie-front satin dress — this piece is gonna make *you* the queen B of the ladies who lunch.
Just FYI: the majority of reviewers say to size up!
Promising review: "This dress matched my expectations. The material is silky and can be a little clingy with static. It comes very wrinkled and creates wrinkles easily so definitely iron before wearing. I love how the straps are adjustable, though. The top is stretchy and was almost a little on the bigger side for me but was very comfy to wear." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 16 colors).
7. A bell-sleeve beaut that'll delight fashion-savvy folks who want a comfy, dressy, and darling outfit ALL IN ONE.
Promising review: "This dress is such a winner! Everyone has been asking me where I got it from and they can’t believe it’s from Amazon. It's such a great buy and looks dressy! It fits true to size." —Mercedes Ritchie
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 41 colors).
8. A halter-neck sundress sure to have you looking like the celebrity you know you should actually be while walking the streets of your neighborhood. Emma Stone, is that you??
Promising review: "This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It’s also has a slip underneath, which is awesome — no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without." —MsMGR
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors).
9. A cutout midi in a royal purple watercolor print — this'll certainly be the showstopping centerpiece of your wardrobe.
Promising review: "Loved wearing this to a wedding recently. It was comfortable and I felt amazing! The colors are beautiful and the fabric was soft and light." —Customer O.
Get it from Showpo for $79.95 (available in sizes 0–16 and in two colors).
10. A one-shoulder bodycon great for everything from roaming the streets of Greenwich Village with your best friends to a baby shower with your estranged friends to the wedding of your nemesis. Sorry, I've been watching a lot of Sex And The City lately. But, um, Carrie Bradshaw would totally love this look.
Promising review: "I got so many compliments on this dress and even more when I said where I got it from!! It is comfortable and the material is breathable. It is stretchy so you could even wear it with a baby bump. I will say if you are small chested it may be big up top! Perfect dress for a wedding, bridal shower, or any nice occasion!" —Katerina
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors).
11. A knee-length floral dress that'll be a lighthearted, flirty, and fun outfit you'll find yourself gravitating to day after day.
Promising review: "This dress fit me amazingly, it’s adorable and I will be wearing it to an upcoming wedding. Seriously so comfy as well, the material, the pockets, it’s breathable. Just love everything about this dress." —Beth - Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 14 colors).
12. A cotton-linen blend dress for cottagecore souls who want an outfit that says, "I spent the morning harvesting lettuce from my garden before heading to the farmers market to collect a batch of natural wool to dye before I turn it into yarn." That's what this dress says. Just listen.
Promising review: "I have bought about 10 versions of this dress, all in different patterns. I wear them around the house, to sleep, and outside with a cute cardigan or jean jacket over them. They are soooooo comfortable. This is my favorite find on Amazon. Hope that is helpful for someone looking to purchase." —Rena Zilber
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in six styles).