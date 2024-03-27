We’re Not Kidding: 45 Parenting Products That’ll Be Great For Your Youngsters

1. An ingenious cup catcher specifically designed for sippy cups, and for the toddlers who love nothing more than chucking those cups off their tray. Save your kitchen from becoming an unintentional splash pad and get this spiffy setup.
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six colors and in two packs).
2. A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator sure to make putting on sunscreen (both on your kids *and* on yourself) less of a chore. This goes on fast and blends in easily – no mess required! Families who look like *dweebs* chasing their kids around trying to rub on their sunscreen are sure to look at your quick application with envy.
3. A snack spinner for enticing even the pickiest of eaters to add more foods to their rotation. It's way easier to sneak pumpkin seeds into their diet if you trick them into thinking it's a game! For your kids and you.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves it, he gets excited every time he pushes the button and sees it spin. He spins it grabs a piece of strawberry spins it again grabs a blueberry keeps him entertained. It’s easy to clean and compact for easy on the go snacks. Great product!" —Noe G.
Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in six colors and two sizes).
4. A reviewer beloved Sophie the Giraffe so your child can have THE ultimate cult-favorite teether toy. We're talkin' over 15 THOUSAND 5-star reviews, folks.
5. A budget-friendly 3-in-1 sprinkler, splash pad, and wading pool decorated with colors, letters, and numbers so learning isn't just an indoor activity. Plus, this thing looks so satisfying that on a hot day you might just join in with your kids!
Promising review: "Big enough for three kids under 5 to play on, so easy to set up, best $10 I have spent! Would have easily paid $20 for it. I'm sure we'll get a few years' use out of this." —Haynes Humphries
Get it from Amazon for $19.99
6. A silicone wearable toothbrush you can place on your finger and rub across your baby's teeth and gums, getting them comfortable with brushing their teeth early in life. This nifty little finger puppet has soft bristles that can soothingly massage baby's sore teething gums when teething feels terrible.
Watch these cute toothbrushes brushing a little one's gums in this TikTok.
Promising review: "I don't usually write reviews, but this has been a game changer for us! I have a 13-month-old who hates having her teeth brushed (we tried EVERYTHING before getting this). We've only had it for two days, and there have been no tears since getting it! I let her brush with her regular toothbrush and then follow up with this. She loves it!" —Tyler Parsons
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four styles).
7. A Nose Frida Snot Sucker that'll feel like a godsend when your sick baby's sad, stuffed-up nose is sending them into a spiral. You place the larger tube against your kid's nostril (not all the way inside), and then you suck on the red mouthpiece to dislodge the snot. Don't worry — it comes with a filter to prevent anything from going into your mouth.
Watch this parent clear up their baby's stuffy nose with this tool on TikTok.
Promising review: "Best snot sucker EVER! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE our Nose Frida. Yeah, yeah, it's gross sucking your kid's snot, but you know what's worse? A sick, miserable baby. Our pediatrician even recommended the Frida over those little blue bulbs. I can suck more junk out, and it's so much easier to clean and sanitize. There is NO WAY any boogies can get back into your mouth when you use this product. The gross factor Iies just all in your head. If you have a kid — order this! If you know someone with a kid — order this!" —Chelsea S.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
8. A baby nail trimmer because parents know cutting a baby's nails is most definitely in the top five most stressful parenting tasks of all time. This trimmer uses sanding discs to gently file down their nails and helps prevent damage to their nails or fingers (and face, once those razor-sharp infant claws are gone).
9. A Tushbaby hip carrier — props to you for finding this back-saving accessory! To use, just prop your baby or toddler on the ledge on your hip, as this takes LOTS of the pressure off your lower back. Bless.
It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face.
Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bringing a little more ease to everyday parenting life.
See why this mama calls the Tushbaby "the best invention for parents of young children on TikTok.
Promising review: "This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously. It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30–35lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." —Jennifer Calle
Get it from Amazon for $84.99.
10. A fancy, touchless forehead thermometer to take anyone's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep.
11. A baby-safe curling and twisting custard that'll give any baby blessed with a full head of curls a style worth showing off.
12. A car video monitor — this'll give you a super-clear view of everything your baby's up to mounted right there on the dashboard. Just remember to keep your eyes on the road...even if your kid is acting *super* cute on-screen.
Watch this parent's review on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and knew I wanted to try it. I LOOOOOVE this product! I hate trying to use my rear view mirror to look into her mirror to make sure she’s okay. The quality of the video is great for the price, and I can easily see if my infant has spit up or I can see her mouth to shove a paci in if needed. I can see details like if her eyes are open or closed. The night vision isn’t too bad but not as detailed but you can see enough. But overall for the price, I would buy this product again hands-down." —Michael Giblin
Get it from Amazon for $25.98.
13. A bed rail that'll keep your toddler safe and snug in their "big kid bed" — no matter how much they roll around during the night.
Promising review: "This is a lifesaver literally and figuratively speaking lol. We are first time parents and made the biggest mistake of bringing our 1-year-old to our bed when she would wake up in the middle of the night two to three times. We wake up early and just decided to bring her to bed with us. Now she no longer wants to sleep in her crib SMH. She is a wild sleeper and fell from our bed twice. I immediately got my phone to order this online. We absolutely LOVE it!!!!!!! We don't have to keep waking up to see if she is near the edge of the bed or anything like that. These bed rails are long (wish they were longer) and of excellent quality! I have woken up and she is literally right on the edge and the rail is keeping her from falling. She weighs 26 lbs. Good quality and strong enough to hold a crazy sleeper!!" —Pseudopod
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
14. The Honest Company Truly Calming lavender bubble bath with a downright luxurious lather and a calming formula that may help soothe your sleep-averse child and save your sleep-deprived self.
This gentle formula is made with naturally derived botanicals and essential oils and is free of all the toxic stuff: SLS, sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, formaldehyde donors, MEA, DEA, or TEA.
Promising review: "I will buy this forever!! It smells so good and makes our little one so relaxed and sleeps so good after her baths!! Not to mention at all of our routine checkups our peds always mentions how soft our little ones skin is and asks what we do and if we put lotion on every day and we say no only if her skin feels dry! 🤣👌🙌 Highly recommend! Also a little goes a long way! This will last a long time." —Kayla S.
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in four formulas).