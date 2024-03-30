Ordering These 40 Products Might Actually Motivate You To Cook, Organize, Or Clean

1. A stuffed waffle maker — this applause-worthy appliance is designed with a deep, bowl-like griddle which allows you to cook the batter with fillings (we're talking chocolate, fruit, cheese, meat...the works). Upgrade your morning routine from frozen waffles to a homemade meal that'll look straight off a "best of" brunch menu.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
2. A daily shower cleaner from Method you better believe I personally bought in bulk! I've been using this for several months, after being brutally embarrassed while watching cleaning videos on TikTok and realizing people wash their shower/bath after every use. Which I totally do too...um, now. This spray is simple *and* washed away my shower shame. Thank gawd.
Promising review: "This works well as a daily shower treatment. I have used this product for years and like that it has a pleasant scent and it does seem to reduce the build-up of soap scum in between routine shower scrub-downs. I am glad to order it on Amazon." —Sheila
Get it from Amazon for $4.12 (also available in packs).
3. A bright poster-sized hanging calendar for A-types who wanna prove to everyone that keeping a detailed schedule is *aesthetic and COOL.* Hey, fellow Virgos. I see you.
Poketo is a small business established in 2003 that specializes in design-conscious goods.
Promising review: "My white office walls needed some color and this totally rocks! Problem solved. Colorful, fun and so many comments and compliments on the fun, fab office vibe!" —Heather S.
Get it from Amazon for $48 (available in four styles and three sizes).
4. A screen cleaner so you can actually *see* what's going on behind the fingerprints and buildup on your cellphone and laptop. This stuff is going to be particularly useful now that the weather is getting better and we can start working outside again. Sunshine and smudges do not mix.
Promising review: "I’ve had my computer screen dirty for several years. I decided to give this product a try and it worked much better than I expected. 100% recommend, five stars (pictured above). 🌟" —Jordan Schwartz
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
5. A *lavender* baking set perfect to put on a wedding registry or a birthday wish list. Each piece is made with heavy-duty aluminized steel and a ceramic finish. Dare I say...these might be even more *delicious* than the foods we all make in them (oh yeah, you bet I'm getting myself a set).
Promising review: "This set has everything! I’m so happy that I finally have a matching set! I love the color too! The large baking dish is perfect for large portions. I doubled a recipe of my shepherd's pie and still had plenty of room. The pans have been great — nothing has stuck to them yet and they clean up so easily. I’m loving this brand. Everything has been great quality and a really reasonable price." —JackieG
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in six colors).
6. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller — this is gonna pick up fur and lock it inside the roller, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding in the springtime is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).
7. The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Floor Cleaner for folks who know The Pink Stuff could be the *only* stuff. Try out their floor cleaner and forget the days when spills and stains ruled your afternoons.
In need of more from The Pink Stuff? Don't forget to stock up on the classic while you're at it!
Promising review: "This is just what I wanted. I really like that there isn’t a residue left over on my floors. The smell is very simple and clean and now my floors look terrific." —S.A. Milano
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
8. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp that's easy peasy to put on *and* makes cleaning your toilet simpler than it's ever been! Mostly because, with this, you won't be the one cleaning your toilet.
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get six stamps from Amazon for $4.99.
9. A silverware cubby for upgrading your currently cluttered utensil drawer. This space-saving solution practically flat-packs your flatware.
I use this in my kitchen! I have to admit...it hasn't exaaactly helped with organization. What it *has* done is created a neat and orderly spot for my utensils...opening up a ton of extra drawer space for my unruly stash of pens, bouillon cubes, drink flavor packets, and the like. Long story short — I recommend this for tidy and messy folks alike!
Promising review: "We were short on storage and drawer space and this worked perfectly for our tiny drawer!" —Angela McMichael
Get it from Amazon for $7.91.
10. An Instant Pot — a modern classic that can replace half your appliances and make full meals in minutes, saving you kitchen space *and* saving you money.
Promising review: "My mama found herself needing this after a funeral when somehow she wound up hosting several guests from the funeral for lunch. She had no meat defrosted and had little time to spare. She had not used this before and she is not tech savvy at all. She did not have any directions whatsoever. But between my dad and she, they were able to cook a frozen (whole) turkey in minutes (and were able to figure out how to use it easily without killing themselves). This is a miracle machine! They were amazed how brilliantly the turkey turned out. It was cooked perfectly!" —Southern Charm
Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in three sizes).
11. A bottle of Better Life all-natural tile and tub cleaner that'll banish soap scum, mold, mildew, rust, and hard-water stains from tired, worn-down tiles.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get it from Amazon for $6.80 (also available in multipacks).
12. A crepe maker with its own easy-to-use batter spreader. With this nifty tool you can effortlessly make a brunch worthy of a 5-star Yelp review from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Promising review: "I LOVE this crepe maker! I love thin lacy french crepes and they turn out perfect every time on this. I have also made pancakes, including attempts at pancake art. It heats up quickly and changes to the desired level quickly as well. The nonstick surface is so easy to clean. Just wipes right off! This is my kitchen favorite and I am 100% satisfied with this purchase." —abc
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.