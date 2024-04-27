33 Mother’s Day Gifts For Anyone Who Still Doesn’t Know What The Heck To Get Their Mom

Hey! While we’re doing our best to make sure the products we feature will arrive in time for Mother’s Day, shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. Be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for the 12th!
1. A game-changing AI-powered smartphone stabilizer so your mom can capture photos and videos with seamless, cinematic shots.
2. A smokeless portable fire pit for inside moms who think a campfire sounds nice, in theory. The 360-degree airflow design guarantees a perfect flame for cozy nights outside — no previous flame-throwing skills required.
For additional gadgets and gizmos, including different stove sizes, check out Solo Stove's homepage!
Promising review: "This is really great. So nice to be able to sit anywhere around it and not have to deal with smoke in you face. No more moving your chairs around to avoid the smoke." —Kelly Ciccocioppo
Get it from Amazon for $249.
3. A stunning SodaStream sparkling water bundle that's so good looking it basically doubles as decor. With this, she can enjoy freshly carbonated water or flavored seltzer at the press of a (ridiculously chic) button.
The bundle comes with the SodaStream Art device, two 60L Co2 cylinders, an additional two-pack of dishwasher-safe bottles, and two 40ml Bubly drops flavors: cherry and lime.
Promising review: "I love this thing. Looks cool and retro! Co2 lasts a while. It’s so fun to think of whatever flavors you could or want to try. Does not need electricity! The best sparkles and it’s a fun process. ✨" —Kelley Chaplain
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in four colors).
4. A bouquet of buttercream-frosted flower cookies complete with long stems and leaf detailing, which is a refreshing upgrade to a traditional flower arrangement. That is, refreshing in a rich, buttery, and sugary kind of way.
5. An Echo Auto so your mom can have Alexa *in the car* and play music, check the news, add notes to her to-do lists, and make calls to her favorite child — all while keeping her hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
Promising review: "The product was nicely packaged and the instructions and installation went on without a hitch. From the moment I plugged it in it interfaced smoothly with the app. It is just like having my Echo Dot in the car. I have a 2008 truck without satellite radio capability. I was immediately able to access my SiriusXM account through the truck speakers using the aux setting. I have used it everyday since I got it and I do not have to open the app each time. It connects smoothly through Bluetooth each time I get in the vehicle. I am very pleased with this purchase." —Catheryn
Get it on sale from Amazon for $54.99.
6. A scratch-off poster featuring 100 classic dishes from around the world, for your food fanatic mama who spends her days dreaming of trying new dishes.
This brand has a massive collection of eye-catching scratch-off posters. Browse around the Mappiners main page and you can totally find a perfect poster for every person on your holiday gift list!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a fun gift for my husband on our anniversary and we were able to scratch one off while we were still at dinner. The poster is thick and nice quality. The scratch film comes away easily and cleanly. It will be fun to make our way through this list." —Vicki Theurer Crider
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A teak bath caddy so she can have everything she might need right at her fingertips during a (1, 2, 3 hour?) bath.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this! My hubby got it for me as a Christmas gift. I soaked in the bath for two hours (yes, I had to warm water a few times). This held my wine, my iPad, candles, and even some snacks. Best 'me time' ever — and all from the comfort of my own home" —Eric Harris
Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in 10 colors).
8. A multi-use mid-weight Turkish towel from Oddbird's Handwoven Collection (where each piece is woven on 100-year-old shuttle looms) — this is a splurge-worthy gift she'll genuinely use every day. The material and shape are intended for multiple uses: drying off after a shower, as a tablecloth, a scarf, a park and beach blanket, and even as a wrap over an outfit. These'll look like pieces of textile art hanging in your mom's home.
Oddbird is a luxury textile company making one-of-a-kind, ethically sourced home goods and clothing. Their towels are terrific, the outfits are outstanding, and folks everywhere are basically living in their robes (they have the reviews to prove it). This woman- and-family-owned small business is taking huge steps to bring slow fashion and function to everyday consumers.
I own these towels! I have been an Oddbird customer for several years after one fateful Instagram ad changed my little life. I own products from their clothing line (which were great before pregnancy and *incredible* while pregnant/nursing), my husband and I have a pair of robes, and I recently started slowly collecting different towels from this collection. I don't understand how they can be so lightweight, soft, and absorbent...but they are. Owning really nice towels is my new favorite part of adult life.
Get it from Oddbird for $59 (available in seven colors and with customized embroidery).
9. A portable instant photo printer is gonna be the *picture*-perfect gift if you know she always wants her photos on display in an instant.
Promising review: "I originally purchased this product for my 11-year-old granddaughter who's always taking pictures. This is the absolute best gift I could have ever given her. It is compact, easy to use, and takes great quality reproductions of pictures in sticker form — how fun. I would recommend this product to anyone who wishes to give an out-of-the-ordinary gift." —Bianca Trevino
Get it from Amazon for $88.82+ (also available in a bundle).
10. A chocolate bash cake — a whack-y gift (with a nine-month shelf life!) sure to make your mom laugh.
Each bash cake is 7-1/2 inches tall, 7 inches wide, and has about 8 ounces of pretzels inside.
Get it from Dylan's Candy Bar for $60.
11. A keychain bracelet to help mothers who suffer through an eternal game of hide-and-seek with their house/car keys.
Wichita, Kansas is the home of Tart Design Co., where owner Claire Tourtillott creates one-of-a-kind home goods and accessories. Tourtillott refers to her design style as a happy medium "where sweet and sour designs meet."
Promising review: "This is my favorite thing. I used to lose my keys and this has been by my side since it got delivered. It’s so convenient and cute! I also bought my mom one and she loves it. Thank you for the color options! It’s so hard to choose." —Marina Fuller
Get it on sale from Tart Design Co. on Etsy for $13.12+ (originally $17.50+; available in 16 band colors and seven charm styles).
12. A curated wine flight from In Good Taste for moms who would love trying a variety of unique wines from all over the world. From Italy to Cali, she's in for a fabulous tour of tannic, smooth, and full-bodied flavors. (Along with other wine words!)
Each curated flight comes with between 6–8 187mL bottles of wine, plus a tasting notes booklet and access to In Good Taste's virtual tasting room. FYI, private virtual tastings are complimentary with purchases of 6+ flights, in case you want to get the whole fam in on the action. Cheers!
Get a flight from In Good Taste for $49+ (available in nine selections).