33 Mother’s Day Gifts For Anyone Who Still Doesn’t Know What The Heck To Get Their Mom

Oddbird is a luxury textile company making one-of-a-kind, ethically sourced home goods and clothing. Their towels are terrific, the outfits are outstanding, and folks everywhere are basically living in their robes (they have the reviews to prove it). This woman- and-family-owned small business is taking huge steps to bring slow fashion and function to everyday consumers.

I own these towels! I have been an Oddbird customer for several years after one fateful Instagram ad changed my little life. I own products from their clothing line (which were great before pregnancy and *incredible* while pregnant/nursing), my husband and I have a pair of robes, and I recently started slowly collecting different towels from this collection. I don't understand how they can be so lightweight, soft, and absorbent...but they are. Owning really nice towels is my new favorite part of adult life.

Get it from Oddbird for $59 (available in seven colors and with customized embroidery).