Beg Your Wardrobe’s Forgiveness Because It’s Time To Make Room For These 31 New Pieces

Promising reviews: "I hardly ever write reviews, but clearly, this jacket means enough to me for me to take the time almost three years later to write its praises. It has been to hell and back with me and all my girlfriends. ALL of us wear it consistently, and the funny thing is, we're all different sizes. I bought the large in light blue with no fraying except for the bottom back. It's the PERFECT denim shade. One girlfriend is super petite, and it's plenty oversized on her and looks great. I am petite with much broader shoulders, and it fits me perfectly with an oversize look. My other girlfriend is plus size, and it fits her like a regular jean jacket. It's so dang durable, and the more you wash it (I've washed it over 100 times), the more relaxed the denim gets. I just love the way it looks with everything, especially when I wear it with the same-color denim jeans. I freaking love this thing, and I have like 10 other jean jackets — this one FAR EXCEEDS any others. BUY IT NOW!" —Heather

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and seven styles).