19 Liquid Cleaning Products That’ll Be The ~Solution~ To Your Toughest Spills And Stains

1. The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Floor Cleaner for folks who know The Pink Stuff could be the *only* stuff. Try out their floor cleaner and forget the days when spills and stains ruled your afternoons.
Promising review: "This is just what I wanted. I really like that there isn’t a residue left over on my floors. The smell is very simple and clean and now my floors look terrific." —S.A. Milano
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.86.
2. A screen cleaner so you can actually *see* what's going on behind the fingerprints and buildup on your cellphone and laptop. This stuff is going to be particularly useful now that the weather is getting better and we can start working outside again. Sunshine and smudges do not mix.
Promising review: "I’ve had my computer screen dirty for several years. I decided to give this product a try and it worked much better than I expected. 100% recommend, give 5 stars (pictured above). 🌟" —Jordan Schwartz
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
3. A non-toxic tennis shoe cleaner formulated with saddle soap and gentle conditioners that'll bring leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, and canvas shoes back to life. If your longest-lasting relationship is with your high school sneakers, give them some tender, loving care.
Promising review: "I have had my Nike Roshe runs for about a year now, and I don't go easy on them. I play sports and run in the dirt with them all the time, but I also like to wear them for fashion purposes. Pink Miracle helped restore my daily shoes to look like I just bought them — now I can wear them for even longer. Very pleased with Pink Miracle, I will buy it again when I run out of my bottle." —Romario
Get it from Amazon for $17.97+ (available in two sizes).
4. A sport bottle cleaner, a plant-based soap specifically formulated to break down protein and carbohydrate residue from protein powder and supplement mixes. You know that smelly shaker bottle in your car? The one you've been too afraid to open up and clean? Leave it there. It's not worth it...not until this stuff ships.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing! I've consistently attempted to clean my Blender Bottles by hand using regular soap and water, but it never quite meets my expectations. However, this truly delivers; it not only effectively cleans but also leaves my bottles smelling fresh and looking immaculate. Without a doubt, I will continue to choose this!"" —Joe Yerkins
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A bottle of Better Life all-natural tile and tub cleaner that'll banish soap scum, mold, mildew, rust, and hard-water stains from tired, worn-down tiles.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get it from Amazon for $6.80 (also available in multipacks).
6. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, a fan-favorite among pet parents, this odor-eliminating spray is gonna lift stains from carpet and furniture while *also* pulling out the odor that is often left behind.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup, and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'With all the science and technology in the world, we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell, and now, after use, we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $17.96+ (available in three sizes).
7. A bottle of Folex spot remover — this water-based cleaning spray is designed to dissolve ink, grease, dirt, pet stains, food, coffee, and even wine. So go ahead, get messy.
Promising review: "I've been using this spot/stain remover for about 10 years now. It really is magic. I've removed numerous stains and spots with it over the years and have only come across two stains that it would not remove. Unfortunately, I don't know what the stains were caused by, so can't pass that along. I've used it on both carpet and upholstery, and it has never changed the color of either. I would definitely test it on an inconspicuous area first, though, as the directions state. And it's so easy to use: Spray some on the stain, agitate it with your fingertips, then blot dry with a cloth or paper towel. You may have to let it sit on tougher stains for a few minutes before agitating and blotting, but I only had to do that once or twice. Definitely recommend." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. An instant stain remover spray that'll remove deep-set, below-the-surface stains, including caked-on mold and mildew, both inside and outside your home. After using this, you'll be able to sit back and relax on your porch swing, knowing it's actually clean.
Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." —Mark
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five sizes).
9. A stainless steel cleaner for wiping up grease, stains, and fingerprints faster than you're able to say, "Cleaning the kitchen sucks." Turns out, it doesn't have to with this stuff.
Promising review: "This cleaner doesn’t leave a residue and actually works! Highly recommend!!" —Courtney B.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
10. A travel stain remover made with plant-based enzymes, so you can confidently clean your clothes with a product that's good for you *and* the environment.
Promising review: "I was super skeptical because I’ve tried a few different stain remover sprays but this one actually works. These stains sat for at least 12 hours before I applied the stain removed and washed them!!! As a mother of a toddler, this is a MUST (pictured above)!!" —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11. A teak oil for restoring your outdoor furniture from looking weathered and worn after spending its days in all that pesky sunshine and fresh air...as if basking in the sun all day is HARD. I'd look great if that was *my* job!
12. Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Toilet Bowl Cleaner — a cruelty-free formula that'll clean and deodorize your toilet bowl *without* chlorine or solvents. I guess I'm crying with tears of joy because we know it isn't harsh chemicals that are making my eyes water right now.
It's made with essential oils and plant-derived ingredients, so there are no artificial colors, chlorine, or phthalates. Note: it does contain fragrance.
Promising review: "Someone recommended this product to me because no matter what I tried I could not get the toilet in my new apartment to be sparkling clean. Spray this product on, leave it for a few minutes, and you will have a sparkling new toilet bowl. There was also a small sink that nothing I used would remove the stains. Same story – I sprayed the toilet bowl cleaner on it and within minutes the stains were gone! It's fabulous." —M. Redish
13. Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner for jets that have filled with dead skin cells, dirt, and bacteria-filled buildup because your "treat yourself" baths did not involve cleaning up afterward.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh! You think your tub is clean and then you see what comes out with this! I followed the directions (fill tub over jets, pour in cleaner, turn on jets). Almost immediately, disgusting residue shot out. And then most came out as the chemical had time to circulate. So glad I got this cleaner instead of sitting in filth, especially because we just bought a new house and I thought, 'Maybe I should try to find out if there is a special cleaner for these tubs.' Glad I did and can know my tub is cleaned out." —Aaron Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $18.73.