22 Products To Keep Your Home Tidy (Because Being Neat And Clean Feels, Well, *Neat*)

1. A silverware cubby for upgrading your currently cluttered utensil drawer. This space-saving solution practically flat packs your flatware.
I use this in my kitchen! I have to admit...it hasn't exaaactly helped with organization. What it *has* done is created a neat and orderly spot for my utensils...opening up a ton of extra drawer space for my unruly stash of pens, bouillon cubes, drink flavor packets, and the like. Long story short — I recommend this for tidy and messy folks alike!
Promising review: "We were short on storage and drawer space and this worked perfectly for our tiny drawer!" —Angela McMichael
2. A fabric defuzzer is gonna clean up sweaters, sofas, and other aging fabrics that have been a real ~pill~ lately.
The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries, not included.
Promising review: "Okay, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Sydney Jensen
3. A customizable set of plastic storage cubes that'll snap together and create a perfect storage masterpiece, no matter where you place them.
Promising review: "I used to have a two-tier metal rack that was nowhere near enough storage space and there were always shoes all over the floor. I put this together in a rather short while and now my closet is clean! Totally love this because it is so spacious and you can build it in any shape you want." —Mama D
4. A CovoBox that's hollow on the inside, so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books" instead of leaving it out on display. What a *novel* idea!
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
5. An over-the-door organizer with clear pockets sure to make finding things (whether in your pantry, garage, or bathroom) as easy as it is to put them back in their place — keep that tidy flow going!
Promising review: "Great for organizing the pantry, craft rooms, and bathrooms. Finally have a way to keep all the junk off my counters. The pockets are huge, the hooks leave a low profile (so no issue with scratching), and it seems very sturdy for holding all my junk so far (it's mostly holding way too many hair products in my bathroom at the moment). I love that this is clear so you can see everything." —Breanna
6. A hanger stacker for keeping you from making a mess if you like to hang onto hangers.
Promising review: "I grew tired of throwing my empty hangers into a pile in my closet. They would get all tangled up and really frustrated the heck out of me every time I had to put away clothes! This hanger stacker seemed like an easy solution and boy, was I right! It assembles really easily (just two screws and an Allen wrench) and it is good at keeping my hangers organized. Buy one — you won't regret it!" —Bubbles456
7. A clever storage cube so you can keep 96 pens, pencils, markers, brushes, and other tiny tools upright and organized.
Promising review: "I love everything about this. It's perfect for my desk. I'm an artist, and I bought two for all my markers. It's lightweight, very classy-looking, and the price is great. I put one on each end of my desk. They're small but hold so many markers or pencils." —Sherrie Stone
8. A nontoxic leather conditioner that'll bring your beloved leather reading chair back to life. All you need is a thin spread of this spiffy conditioner and you''ll be g2g! Now, what page did you leave off on?
Promising review: "I use this for my everyday boots, as well as my dress shoes. I'm not always gentle with my boots and I thought I had ruined them the other day (worn out color, scuffs all over), but I cleaned the muck off, gave them a brushing, then applied this leather honey and after letting it sit, my boots look almost like the day I bought them! It keeps the leather supple and restores color. You only need to use a small amount per use!" —David Horning
9. A sock and underwear organizer to make sure your ~drawers~ are organized.
Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! I almost did not purchase them due to the reviews saying that larger than a C-cup would not fit into the bra organizer. At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I figured, worst case scenario I would have to cut the dividers out of the bra organizers. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I am so glad I took the chance and did not listen to the reviews. I would have missed out on the best cheapest organizers I have ever found. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell
10. A can dispenser is gonna make finding the chicken noodle soup a cinch when you're feeling sick and don't feel like digging through the food storage to find what you need.
This holds up to 36 cans!
Promising review: "We have a storage cabinet in our garage that I like to keep stocked with nonperishable food since we never know when we'll end up on a two-week quarantine these days. I was having a hard time keeping up with what we had and it was just a jumbled mess. My rack came today and it's so much more organized. It's super sturdy and it only took a couple of minutes to put together. I filled it up and I was able fit 44 cans since some are tiny... 5 stars!" —Kimberly C.
11. A 10-piece set of drawer organizers so that even the hidden parts of your house look like perfection.
Promising review: "I needed to organize all the stuff that ends up in the bathroom vanity cabinet. These were perfect in every way. Being clear it is easy to see what is in each bin. Assorted sizes made it easy to sort out what I had and make best use of the space. The bins are beautifully made and look great on a shelf, in a drawer, in a cabinet, or even on the countertop. I would definitely buy again and have already suggested them to my friends. Happy to find quality products that are Made in the USA!" —Linda
12. A towel holder you can mount on the wall to give your bathroom a spa-worthy vibe while making sure your fresh towels are not confused for (egads!) used ones.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" —Erin Cech
13. A stainless steel cleaner for wiping up grease, stains, and fingerprints faster than you're able to say "cleaning the sink sucks." Turns out, it doesn't have to with this stuff.
This stainless-steel cleaning spray also comes with a handy dandy microfiber cloth.
Promising review: "This cleaner doesn’t leave a residue and actually works! Highly recommend!!" —Courtney B.
14. A cabinet door organizer so your awkwardly shaped plastic wrap and cutting boards won't get left out when your kids can't find an obvious place to put them.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
