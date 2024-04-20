33 Products You May Not Have Thought To Get Before Your Family Vacation

You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected.

Promising review: "This is a must-have for vacations. We took it to Atlantis in the Bahamas. It worked perfectly. Held our phones, room keys, etc while we were out enjoying the beach or pool. Just looped it to beach chair or table. Highly recommended." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in five colors).