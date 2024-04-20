33 Products You May Not Have Thought To Get Before Your Family Vacation

1. A portable lock box that'll keep your family's stuff *safe* when you want a worry-free day at the beach. This'll fit your wallet, phone, keys, *rings* (don't let your wedding ring fall off in the ocean!) etc. when you're on your way to snorkel and don't have the spidey senses to catch someone tucking into your stuff while you're swimmin'.
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for vacations. We took it to Atlantis in the Bahamas. It worked perfectly. Held our phones, room keys, etc while we were out enjoying the beach or pool. Just looped it to beach chair or table. Highly recommended." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in five colors).
2. A JetKids ride-on carry-on suitcase you're sure to feel all braggy about when you see other parents at the airport with exhausted kids who are over traveling before even boarding their flight. This wheeled suitcase is specifically designed so your toddler can safely sit on it *while* wheeling them around the airport. That's not all! Once you're in your seats, this transforms into a leg rest or in-flight bed to give your kids some extra space. Long-haul flights are about to get a smidge more manageable.
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight to keep their kids comfy and happy.
Promising review: "Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge but comfort is key and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, pillow, and one throw blankets for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." —TifferTheTrend
Get it from Amazon for $225.57+ (available in six colors).
3. A portable white-noise machine that'll help soothe your exhausted sweethearts when they try falling asleep somewhere unfamiliar.
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first about how well this little noise machine would work in my hotel room (I am a frequent business traveler). However, skepticism gave way to satisfaction. This little sound machine blocked out hotel noises very well and helped me sleep through the night. For a little machine, it provides very good volume and different noise options. I highly recommend this product!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.28.
4. A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets (300 sheets in all!) so you can be sure there's soap ~handy~ wherever you go, despite how often you find empty soap containers in public bathrooms while your family travels.
Promising review: "I bought these to put into my bag/pocket to carry around just in case. Sometimes public restrooms do not have soap and that is extremely inconvenient. These come in super handy! One sheet is definitely enough for me and it’s so cool to watch it turn from a dry sheet of paper into sudsy soap with water added. I 100% recommend." —mammothemeerkat
Get them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in ten pack styles/sizes).
5. A six-foot travel clothesline for saving the trip when you pack light and a surprise storm soaks your family's outfits. It's also great for drying bathing suits to keep the shower free for, you know, showers. P.S. you don't even need clothespins — just hang the clothes between the braided cords.
Promising review: "Love this clothesline! We take this with us on resort vacations. It's nice to be able to wash out swimsuits, etc. and hang them to dry every day so they don't smell after days of nonstop ocean fun. This one is nice because you don't need clothespins, and it stretches pretty far. I was able to hang up two kid's swimsuits, two kid's rash guards, two adult swimsuits, and two adult rash guards, and still had room for more. This is a must if you take any tropical vacation where it's humid and hard for clothes to dry out." —Haley G
Get it from Amazon for $9.60.
6. A versatile travel harness seat with adjustable straps — this'll roll up tiny enough to stash in a bag so you can stop for lunch the moment your kids start getting hangry, without worrying about whether or not the restaurant has a highchair for your youngest.
Liuliuby is a New York City-based small business founded by Mompreneur Mari Liu to reimagine everyday baby products after her own experiences as a new mother.
This harness is designed for ages 6 months and up.
Promising review: "This thing was amazing! Ten stars — it fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation! Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy. Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" —Kireme1
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
7. A trusty stain-removing pen to tackle stains in an instant — saving your family photos from yourself, despite your impressive inability to drink coffee without spilling. Downing a hot drink right after a night of no sleep is a really dangerous mix. A necessary, but dangerous mix.
Promising review: "This product works great and the three-pack is a good deal, whether you want to label each one for a specific use or share with members of the family. It is easy to use and doesn't take long to dry. I keep one in my purse and of course it is a must-have when traveling." —DeeNicole
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.88.
8. A kid-size lap desk designed to hold a tablet upright and keep everything your kiddo could need within arm's reach. It has a cup holder, a dry-erase board (that they can also use as an eating tray), and storage pockets for utensils and toys.
Promising review: "Literal must-have for traveling with kids. We use this on long car trips or vacations. It’s a great place to color and keep markers and pencils close and it's also great for eating in the car. Many vacations we grab fast food to eat while we are driving and it’s so much easier for the kids to eat with this tray that keeps all their snacks and food close to them. I honestly don’t know how we traveled without this!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.95 (available in 15 styles).
9. A Lugabug travel seat — this game-changing "chair" can attach to a carry-on suitcase so your tiny toddler isn't dragging their feet past every Cinnabon in the airport on the way to your gate. There are...so many Cinnabons.
It's recommended for kids two and up and can hold up to 50 pounds.
Promising review: "I purchased and used this for a two-week trip to Europe with my 4.5-year-old. It was an absolute dream! My daughter no longer uses a stroller but gets restless in long lines and struggles with those mad dashes to catch a train or connecting flight. I looked at the cool ride-along suitcases for kids. But they just added another piece of luggage with little storage. This device was not only much cheaper than those suitcases, but it was more practical for us. I was skeptical, so I ordered it early enough to try it at home. I highly recommend this so you really have a chance to get it adjusted to fit your kids well. We were able to pack just one large suitcase with our items combined. The device fits easily in the front pocket when we weren't using it. It was an absolute dream and eliminated so much travel stress. Durable, comfortable, and worth every penny. 100% satisfied!" —Dawn
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
10. A compact first-aid kit for tiny travelers who won't let anything get in the way of an adventure — no ifs, ands, or ~cuts~ about it.
This 50-item kit includes bandages, gauze pads, triple antibiotic ointment, thermometer strips, nail clippers, safety pins, burn cream, and more. It even comes with stickers because...how could it not?
Promising review: "I love this so much! I keep it in my diaper bag and it has everything I need for those 'just in case' moments! I highly recommend this for any parent. A plus that their first-aid is latex free! I am actually thinking of buying a few more for the car and inside the house! It is great!" —just-cuz-Liz
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three styles).
11. A beach tent that'll simply ~pop~ open once you find a perfect spot in the sand. This spiffy setup comes fully intact, creating a safe and shady spot for your little one to sleep — letting you stay out in the sun instead of trekking back to the hotel at nap time.
Promising review: "This was the best investment I made for our beach vacation with a 1-year-old! She was able to take her naps at normal time so we weren’t packing up to go back and forth. The extended floor was so nice to keep sand out and be able to sit and play with her. Holding onto it for the next trip, and I would definitely recommend it to anyone traveling with a baby or toddler!" —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two colors).
12. A BabyBjorn Travel Crib small enough when collapsed that it'll fit in a carry-on bag! This is a great option if you're traveling with an infant who would *love* crawling into every nook and cranny of your hotel room. Parents rave about how easy it is to set up and put away, making bedtime easier even on-the-go.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this. My little one (15 months) had a very hard time sleeping in the traditional pack 'n play that we had — plus it was always so tough to set up and take down. This crib is AMAZING. Not only did it take like 10 seconds with minimal effort to put up and take down, but my son slept just like he was at home in his normal crib. The mattress is soft and comfortable (based on my son’s ability to fall asleep so quickly). The crib is also a great size and doesn’t take up a lot of space (considering you’re staying in a traditional hotel room). If you are considering getting a new travel crib, GET THIS ONE! We are so grateful we did!" —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $243.59+ (available in two colors).