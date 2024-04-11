BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    22 Inappropriate Pieces Of Home Decor I ~Swear~ You'll Want In Your Place

    Shocking cookbooks, crude coasters, *actual* swear jars, and other inappropriate home decor your parents would probably not approve of.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A welcoming statuette for folks who want to add some real personality to their garden gnome's home. 

    garden gnome bending over with pants pulled down. over the butt it says welcome.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This little guy is on my front porch right next to the door. I love funny gnomes and he's a great addition to my collection. It's made well, sturdy, and looks great. I can't wait for my parents to come by and see it!" —banshee

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in seven styles).

    2. A last nerve candle in a rather lovely amber glass jar — light this up when your boo is being a bother and you can watch them change their tune as soon as they get a whiff!  

    candle that says my last fuck and now it's on fire
    Moncioni Fragrances / Etsy

    This small candle shop is located in Austin, Texas. It has over 100 candles with quality printing and funny phrases. 

    Promising review: "This candle is great! The label printing is perfect. I love the lavender sage scent, it isn't overwhelming or chemically, just pleasant and clean. I'm glad I got the larger size, it exactly what I was looking for. I imagine the small is quite small. I'm definitely happy with my purchase." —Grace R.

    Get it from Moncioni Fragrances on Etsy for $11.24+ (originally $14.99+; available in 10 scents, two sizes, and with or without gift wrap).

    3. A coffee table book that'll shock anyone who dares try and use it as a coaster.

    cover of book
    closeup of horse nose
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This was a big hit at the white elephant gift exchange I went to. I brought it, it was fought over. I'm pretty sure bringing this book is the only reason I was invited back the following year." —Katie

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    4. A dish towel sure to delight home cooks who believe in saying it like it is.

    floral dishtowel says eat up bitches
    dish towel with illustrated face holding up a slice of cheese. text says fuck, i love cheese.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These dish towels are some of my favorite. Not only do they have fun, snarky designs but they also just keep getting softer over time. They make a great gift bag addition." —KellyT

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 12 styles).

    5. A piece of door frame decor that'll keep your liquor cabinet safe and sound...I'm sure of it! 

    A decorative plaque with the phrase
    Turtle Lilly Creations / Etsy

    This small business is located in Oregon City, Oregon. Browse the shop for seasonal and holiday woodcut decor.

    Promising review: "This came as pictured and described. It's a great item!" —rokablly01

    Get it from Turtle Lilly Creations on Etsy for $10 (available with customizations).

    6. A grapefruit or papaya print for folks who just really love, you know, fresh fruit.

    Reezy Design, Reezy Design / Etsy

    Artist and small business owner Raissa Oltmanns runs this shop from Hamburg, Germany.

    Promising review: "Beautiful, great quality, and shipping was very fast for me." —Jana

    Get the grapefruit or the papaya for $26.17+ (originally $32.62+; available in three sizes), both from Reezy Design on Etsy.

    7. A coaster set — these are *definitely* gonna keep folks from getting water rings on your antique coffee table! No doubt about it! 

    reviewer's coasters on table. coaster says don't fuck up the table please.
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are durable, good quality, and funny." —Valerie Cardenas

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    8. A cheeky chicken cookbook that'll look great on display in your kitchen *and* teach you several ways to ~flip the bird~ and baste it to the best of your abilities.

    cover of book
    Amazon

    This tantalizing book is filled with recipes like holy hell chicken wings, vanilla chicken, mustard-spanked chicken, and dozens of others you'd rather not describe to your mother at the dinner table.

    Promising review: "My brother-in-law has been doing a lot of cooking lately and my sister suggested I get him cooking related gifts for Christmas this year. I got him several cookbooks, this being one of them. This was a huge oversight on my part however, because I knew this book was bound to be funny (I mean come on, it's called 'Fifty Shades of Chicken' and has a chicken all tied up on the front) but I did not realize how dirty most of the jokes would be/definitely geared more towards women. But my brother-in-law loved it, including how there were half-naked men modeling with the food in the book! All of the dishes have racy names and he went through every single page laughing and saying how much he loved it. Everyone also thought that my red and embarrassed face was perfect to go along with the gift! Overall, very successful gift, but it is definitely racy and geared more towards women!" —Sarah G

    Get it from Amazon for $11.26.

    9. A neon sign basically begging to become your new, naughty, bathroom decor. 

    reviewer image of live nudes sign on wall
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I looooove this light! It's a basic LED light. It’s super bright and you can change the brightness easily. I highly recommend this light. Perfect addition to my stream room, lol." —Fefe Duran

    Get it from Amazon for $33.79(available in five other styles).

    10. A sassy mug that'll perfectly describe your personality before you've downed your morning coffee.

    Pouring water from a kettle into a mug with a handle shaped like the letter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The guys at the office always get a chuckle when I drink my coffee out of my cup! You've gotta have some fun in your work day, right? This is a great conversation piece." —mcardwell

    Get it from Amazon for $18.80.

    11. A metal sign, because last year you thought you'd try to improve your gardening skills and it didn't help much. This year your game plan is gonna be sliiightly different.

    garden with metal sign that says grow dammit
    81 Metal Art / Etsy

    This small biz is owned by Becky Wiese and located in Freeman, South Dakota.

    Promising review: "I love the sign! This is my third time purchasing it! I love giving it as a gift and this time I gave it to myself! It looks great in my garden!" —sbreshears89

    Get it from 81 Metal Art on Etsy for $24+ (available in three sizes and several colors).

    12. A sculpted light switch cover of Michelangelo's David that'll turn your lights on and off, sure, but it might take some extra time if you're a Schitt's Creek fan. Why? Because you'll be chuckling to yourself saying "Ew, David" every time you use it. 

    Sculpture of Michelangelo's David as a light switch cover, with the switch as part of the figure's torso
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is great quality and adds an awesome, quirky detail to our bathroom. We always get funny reactions to it. I like that, despite being a funny product, it looks nice and has lots of detail. It doesn't look cheap. Easy to install!" —Manda

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (also available in a two-pack).

    13. A pair of vanity jars perfect for explaining what goes where in your bathroom. Plain and simple! 

    two jars with lids and tray. one jar says balls deep and the other says just the tip.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "When new people come over and use my bathroom I always hear them giggle when they see this. It's just one of those cute and sturdy yet funny and different pieces. Very happy." —Morgan

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99.

    14. An actual swear jar filled with some nifty wood cut helpers you can hand out when your teenagers won't stop whining and you aren't about to feed into it. 

    glass jar full of wood cut words. all say fuck.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Funny gift to send to a good friend. Packaged well and delivered unbroken." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two styles).

    15. A surprisingl