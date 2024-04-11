22 Inappropriate Pieces Of Home Decor I ~Swear~ You'll Want In Your Place

1. A welcoming statuette for folks who want to add some real personality to their garden gnome's home.
Promising review: "This little guy is on my front porch right next to the door. I love funny gnomes and he's a great addition to my collection. It's made well, sturdy, and looks great. I can't wait for my parents to come by and see it!" —banshee
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in seven styles).
2. A last nerve candle in a rather lovely amber glass jar — light this up when your boo is being a bother and you can watch them change their tune as soon as they get a whiff!
This small candle shop is located in Austin, Texas. It has over 100 candles with quality printing and funny phrases.
Promising review: "This candle is great! The label printing is perfect. I love the lavender sage scent, it isn't overwhelming or chemically, just pleasant and clean. I'm glad I got the larger size, it exactly what I was looking for. I imagine the small is quite small. I'm definitely happy with my purchase." —Grace R.
Get it from Moncioni Fragrances on Etsy for $11.24+ (originally $14.99+; available in 10 scents, two sizes, and with or without gift wrap).
3. A coffee table book that'll shock anyone who dares try and use it as a coaster.
4. A dish towel sure to delight home cooks who believe in saying it like it is.
5. A piece of door frame decor that'll keep your liquor cabinet safe and sound...I'm sure of it!
This small business is located in Oregon City, Oregon. Browse the shop for seasonal and holiday woodcut decor.
Promising review: "This came as pictured and described. It's a great item!" —rokablly01
Get it from Turtle Lilly Creations on Etsy for $10 (available with customizations).
7. A coaster set — these are *definitely* gonna keep folks from getting water rings on your antique coffee table! No doubt about it!
Promising review: "These are durable, good quality, and funny." —Valerie Cardenas
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8. A cheeky chicken cookbook that'll look great on display in your kitchen *and* teach you several ways to ~flip the bird~ and baste it to the best of your abilities.
This tantalizing book is filled with recipes like holy hell chicken wings, vanilla chicken, mustard-spanked chicken, and dozens of others you'd rather not describe to your mother at the dinner table.
Promising review: "My brother-in-law has been doing a lot of cooking lately and my sister suggested I get him cooking related gifts for Christmas this year. I got him several cookbooks, this being one of them. This was a huge oversight on my part however, because I knew this book was bound to be funny (I mean come on, it's called 'Fifty Shades of Chicken' and has a chicken all tied up on the front) but I did not realize how dirty most of the jokes would be/definitely geared more towards women. But my brother-in-law loved it, including how there were half-naked men modeling with the food in the book! All of the dishes have racy names and he went through every single page laughing and saying how much he loved it. Everyone also thought that my red and embarrassed face was perfect to go along with the gift! Overall, very successful gift, but it is definitely racy and geared more towards women!" —Sarah G
Get it from Amazon for $11.26.
9. A neon sign basically begging to become your new, naughty, bathroom decor.
Promising review: "I looooove this light! It's a basic LED light. It’s super bright and you can change the brightness easily. I highly recommend this light. Perfect addition to my stream room, lol." —Fefe Duran
Get it from Amazon for $33.79(available in five other styles).
10. A sassy mug that'll perfectly describe your personality before you've downed your morning coffee.
11. A metal sign, because last year you thought you'd try to improve your gardening skills and it didn't help much. This year your game plan is gonna be sliiightly different.
This small biz is owned by Becky Wiese and located in Freeman, South Dakota.
Promising review: "I love the sign! This is my third time purchasing it! I love giving it as a gift and this time I gave it to myself! It looks great in my garden!" —sbreshears89
Get it from 81 Metal Art on Etsy for $24+ (available in three sizes and several colors).
12. A sculpted light switch cover of Michelangelo's David that'll turn your lights on and off, sure, but it might take some extra time if you're a Schitt's Creek fan. Why? Because you'll be chuckling to yourself saying "Ew, David" every time you use it.
Promising review: "This is great quality and adds an awesome, quirky detail to our bathroom. We always get funny reactions to it. I like that, despite being a funny product, it looks nice and has lots of detail. It doesn't look cheap. Easy to install!" —Manda
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (also available in a two-pack).
13. A pair of vanity jars perfect for explaining what goes where in your bathroom. Plain and simple!
14. An actual swear jar filled with some nifty wood cut helpers you can hand out when your teenagers won't stop whining and you aren't about to feed into it.
Promising review: "Funny gift to send to a good friend. Packaged well and delivered unbroken." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two styles).