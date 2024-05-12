45 Impulse Buys You'll Forever Be Glad You Purchased

Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves it:

"Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap." —Emma Lord

Promising review: "I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams

Get it from Amazon for $15.28.