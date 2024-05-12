45 Impulse Buys You'll Forever Be Glad You Purchased

1. An illuminating moisturizer — if you're looking to add a lightweight alternative to your thick foundation and want an extra *glow*, then you're gonna adore this! Reviewers say it's basically like if Glossier's Futuredew and Drunk Elephant's Bronzing Drops had a brilliant, beautiful skincare baby.
Promising review: "I can’t believe how long this has been around! I tried Glossier’s Futuredew and realized it felt sort of too oily (and too expensive) for me. This product is SUCH an amazing duplicate that is slightly better! It’s not oily, but provides lightweight shimmer that I mix with my sunscreen for extra sun protection with some highlight effects. I love this! Does not make my super sensitive skin break out or feel oily like the Futuredew did." —e_whospends_money
Get it from Amazon for $13.56+ (available in five shades).
2. A versatile veggie chopper that'll help you prep (and cleanup!) with speed that feels downright magical. The interchangeable blades just pop out, then just throw them right into the dishwasher!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.87+ (available in four styles and colors).
3. A foaming hand soap — this lil' endorphin booster is sure to convince you to stay fresh as a daisy! Pump down once and the vertical foam applicator places a picture perfect flower on the palm of your hand. Precious.
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves it:
"Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap." —Emma Lord
Promising review: "I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" —Audra Williams
Get it from Amazon for $15.28.
4. A bottle of Better Life all-natural tile and tub cleaner that'll banish soap scum, mold, mildew, rust, and hard-water stains from tired, worn-down tiles.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
Get it from Amazon for $6.80 (also available in multipacks).
5. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so viral on TikTok (we're talking several generations of adoring fans here) they may have bumped sliced bread down to #2 on the list of greatest things ever.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable, and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Get them from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 13 washes).
6. A portable ping-pong set that'll turn your dining room table into *the* place to hang out (even when there isn't a crumb of food around). My husband and I LOVE ping-pong and we got this set for our Brooklyn apartment. We *literally* play this every day. It's turned our tiny dining room into the perfect WFH break room.
Set includes a retractable net, two paddles, three balls, and case.
Promising review: "I got this for my son for Christmas. We don’t have a lot of space for a full ping pong table but I have a long dinning table that is perfect. This is easy to assemble and it changes up family game night. Great fun!!" —Heather Gould
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in three set options).
7. An undetectable mouse jiggler for anyone working at home who need to stay "active" on Gchat, Teams, or Slack. Get this nifty gadget if you'd prefer not explaining to your team that you were M.I.A. so long because the chatty food deliverer wanted to know why you only ordered cream cheese rangoons and a large coffee for lunch.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in eight styles).
8. A tattoo aftercare salve to make both colored and monochrome tattoos look out-of-this-world lovely. This soothes, protects, and enhances the look of your ink, both fresh and faded.
I use Mad Rabbit products on my own tattoos. Every product is vegan and cruelty-free (making it great on sensitive skin). I've recommended it to all my friends with tattoos. The soothing gel is lightweight and calming, the sunscreen is effective without feeling heavy, and the balm makes tattoos look gorgeous (my arm pictured above, left). I'm truly surprised by how well color pops with this stuff!
Mad Rabbit was found by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.
Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward
Get it from Amazon for $18.98.
9. A muslin blanket that'll look chic in your space and keep you warm all A.C. season long.
Make sure you clip the coupon to receive an additional 10% off!
Promising review: "This is the perfect throw for summer nights as it is lightweight. Yet since it is muslin it will adjust to the climate so I'm sure it will be so cozy during the winter time. It's beautiful and so soft and now I don't have to steal my son's blankets! It is so soft, cuddly, and beautiful." —A&E
Get it from Amazon for $34.89+ (available in five sizes/styes and 12 colors).
10. A scrunchie/towel hybrid to help your hair dry faster without any heat tools! Reviewers love this as a shower-and-go solution when they have to leave the house with wet hair. We love a product that helps us with our busy schedules.
Kitsch is a woman-owned accessory brand that was founded in 2010. They sell a wide variety of beauty products and hair accessories for all hair types.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in three styles).
11. "The Clean Ball" — throw this cat-toy lookin' thing into your purse or backpack, and it's gonna catch all the crumbs and debris that accumulate at the bottom. I sure wish I'd known about this gizmo before going through my homemade granola phase.
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether
*Another* promising review: "This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three colors and in a three-pack).