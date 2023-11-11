If You Want More Than One Thing From This List, Congratulations: You May Be A Responsible Adult

This is BPA-free and dishwasher safe!

Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned half-cup and one-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time, but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors and a 2-pack).