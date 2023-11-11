If You Want More Than One Thing From This List, Congratulations: You May Be A Responsible Adult

1. An aromatherapy balm with a soothing scent that'll help ease your active mind into dreamland. Why don't your kids realize that nap time is a GIFT?!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $25.
2. A lock bag for anyone who has been keeping their most important papers somewhere less than *safe*. This is even fire- and waterproof!
Promising review: "I'm loving my new safe storage for important documents. I now have a place to keep passports, my wedding license, car titles, mortgages, and wedding photos. If disaster happens I can have my mind at ease. I love that it has a fireproof zipper, a code lock design, and a strong handle that adds storage security and carrying safety." —Jenn A
Get it from Amazon for $31.98 (available in three colors).
3. A handy Souper Cubes freezer tray — with this tray you can store notoriously hard-to-freeze things like soups and sauces (and it's ~souper~ easy!). The thought of thawing individual portions of soup has my all-too-adult heart all aflutter.
This is BPA-free and dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned half-cup and one-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time, but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors and a 2-pack).
4. A versatile bag clip to treat your Gucci with the love and respect it deserves — it's hard work looking that pretty!
Promising review: "I have a very heavy, large purse that is a bottomless pit. One time I put my purse on the back of my chair at a cafe and the whole chair flipped over, that is how heavy my bag is. I was looking for something so I could hook my purse on things so it wasn’t sitting on the floor and was more accessible. I love this little gadget. I have used it on everything from bathroom stalls to tables to grocery carts. This thing really grips. All of my girlfriends love it and have gotten it for themselves." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in eight styles).
5. A roll-up drying rack made with metal grates covered in soft silicone that'll prevent scratches and take up basically no storage space. Roll this on top of the sink when in use and tuck it away in a drawer when the dishes are done! It dries fast, so no worries about drippings in your drawers.
Promising review: "This is very sturdy and it allows air into cups, pans, etc. to dry easily – unlike a drying pad. It holds heavy pans with no problem. The color is soft and goes great with my white and gray countertops and it's extremely functional. It's easy to clean, just roll it up and store it under the sink. Highly recommend. 👍🏻" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes).
6. A pack of SPF-sensing stickers to remind your skin about the importance of sunscreen when you're having too much fun to remember to reapply on your own.
Promising review: "I'm multi-racial with tan skin. I burn when it's intense, but I get a great tan otherwise. My 9-month-old is fair, fair, fair. Blue eyes and porcelain skin fair. I reapply my own SPF 50 after a few hours, but I'm not consistent. I've never been great about sunscreen, but I was not going to let my daughter get burned. We live in South Florida and just a walk or park time is a potential burning hazard. This is a great visual for me to reapply her sunscreen or make sure she gets in the shade. They're an absolute essential for parents, especially the 'sun goddess' type." —FlightLife
Get a 32-pack from Amazon for $25.99 (available in other pack sizes).
7. A TubShroom for keeping your drain clog-free, preventing you from dealing with any ~hairy~ situations in the future.
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four and would frequently have to snake our shower drain, but with this it appears I won't be having that problem ever again. I even give my dog baths and this collects the hair. It does not seem to slow down the flow of water down the drain significantly. I'm very impressed. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" —Aaron Morlock
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six styles).
8. A set of magnetic glass spice jars to add some ~spice~ to your kitchen decor while tidying up at the same time.
Promising review: "I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices. Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." —rae.m.wri
Get a 12-pack of small jars from Amazon for $70.
9. A rust-removing gel spray — this stuff makes cleaning so satisfying, you're gonna wish you could use it on the ~rust~ of your chores too.
Promising review: "We have a VERY high iron concentration in our well water at home and it ends up slowly turning our shower, sink, and toilet a deep orange color over time. Have tried a ton of products to try to fix this issue but nothing works nearly as well as this product. Smells absolutely terrible but works AMAZING. A few spritzes of this and you can watch the orange dissolve away before your eyes. I use this formula for the sink and inside of the shower and use the powder formula for inside the toilet as that seems to work better there. As stated earlier, the smell is awful and lingers until you rinse everything down so definitely have windows open when using this product." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+.
10. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip you can use if you'd prefer your furniture actually be directly against the wall, thank you very much.
Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 13 styles).
11. A pack of spin hair pins — these are gonna hold your hair tight no matter how much you move, saving you from constantly readjusting your 'do throughout the day.
One of these coils is as strong as 20 (!) standard hair pins. Bad hair days are officially extinct.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.89 (available in two colors).