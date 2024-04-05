~Feast~ Your Eyes On These 31 Gorgeous Kitchen And Dining Items

1. A 16-piece Brink House mix-and-match cutlery set that'll add some color to all your meals, even if you're partial to macaroni and chicken nuggets.
The set includes four forks, knives, tablespoons, and teaspoons — all are dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "I love love love these! The colors are awesome. They are sturdy. And they look great on the countertop." —Alice A. Holt
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (matching sets available at lesser cost).
2. A splurge-worthy 12-piece Caraway cookware set — nonstick cookware with minimalist silhouettes sure to complement any kitchen. These work with induction, gas, and electric stove tops, they're all oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, are made with a nontoxic coating, and feature non-stick ceramic with an aluminum core and stainless steel handles. Whew! Sorry for all that; I really got Caraway'd away!
The set has a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan and lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven and a lid, and storage for the pans and lids.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight. Otherwise, they are superb quality, nontoxic, nonstick, and beautiful!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $395 (available in seven colors).
3. A modern minimalist table setting with abstract shapes and a complementary color pallet for serving up some grub in style. The four placemats and four coasters are nonslip, made with washable faux leather, and they are insulated so go ahead — slurp your soup!
4. A set of four ceramic berry baskets to store fresh fruit in the fridge or on the counter in a *darling* display. Bonus: you can rinse your produce inside these and the water will drain right out!
Promising review: "These look just like the picture! They are so cute. Adorable good quality — I love them." —Georgia Lager
Get them from Amazon for $38.95.
5. A Beast blender that'll have your kitchen lookin' upscale and elegant when on display *and* help you make nutrient-dense, hydrating smoothies with the push of a button. Deal.
6. Or a retro-style smoothie maker that is, to put it lightly, overwhelmingly lovely. This includes a mason jar mug and smoothie bottle, making it the perfect blender for a two-person household. This thing is a Power Puff Girl level appliance — darling, for sure, but it can pulverize ice and frozen fruits in its SLEEP.
Promising review: "Wow. I have been through many high end blenders that have broken or just didn’t cut it. Well, I am so amazed at this blender. Perfect size for my smoothies and so easy to use. I love how you simply twist on the lid and turn it on. It blends so nicely and doesn’t leave my protein powder on the sides like my old blenders do. It crushed ice and blends up to a perfect consistency. I’ve never written a review on here before but I am amazed at this!! Not to mention it’s so cute on the counter!" –Casey
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two colors).
7. An embroidered linen reusable bowl cover so that, despite living in a suburban builder-grade duplex, all your homemade meals will transport you to a seaside cottage the instant you wrap up your leftovers.
Stacy Kitchen Decor is a California-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade reusable kitchen towels, aprons and bags.
Promising review: "Love this bowl cover! It fits perfectly and looks so beautiful. It’s also sturdy, as I’ve washed it by hand and all the daisies are intact. I also appreciate the seller's prompt communication." —Nicoco
Get it from Stacy Kitchen Decor on Etsy for $11.98+ (originally $17.12+; available in six standard sizes, custom sizes, and three patterns).
8. A pack of 10 meal prep containers safe to use in the microwave, freezer, oven, and dishwasher. And they stack! The colorful lids are simply icing on the cake (specifically, the cake I made to eat for lunch every day this week. It's *ahem* carrot).
BTW...these have over 25,000 five-star reviews, which is a big deal considering how particular we meal preppers can be!
Promising review: "I have been swapping out my plastics for glass and I am so very grateful I found these. They are durable, do well in the microwave (even with the lid), and they create a wonderful seal on your food. The colors are fun and playful. The price compared to what you get is spot on. They are stackable and you can store the small dishes in the bigger ones. Great for kids lunches or a busy adult." —Amanda Lovell
Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).
9. An electric can opener/knife sharpener — if you're into cooking with canned goods, this *treasure* deserves a spot of honor on your counter. This lovely gadget is about to become the very best sous chef.
Promising review: "I was looking for a basic simple can opener with a bit of style…this one is it! Works very well, opens cans smoothly. Also the color is perfect!" —Jennifer Cooley
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors).
10. A heart-shaped baking scale that'll quickly be added to the laundry list of reasons you love baking, namely, it's not laundry.
Promising review: "This is the cutest kitchen scale I’ve ever seen! It works great and the measurements seem to be accurate." —Gwendolyn Morrison
Get it from Amazon for $18.96 (available in four styles).
11. A decorative kitchen spoon set you should grab while you still can; you ~wood~ be sad to miss out on a set this chic, and it's sure to sell out!
This includes a ceramic holder with a salad fork, mixing spoons, soup ladle, spatula, and spoon rest — all made from solid acacia wood.
Promising review: "We LOVE these! They are high quality cooking utensils and have a very sleek and beautiful look. I feel confident in recommending them to others! We also love that the utensils came with a holder AND a spoon holder." —Tom & Kaitlyn Webb
Get it from Amazon for $49.
12. A pair of lovely silicone trivets with a soft, bendable design — making them great for placing hot dishes down *and* for taking those very dishes out of the oven before your meal. In a world where kitchens are already filled with gadgets and gizmos aplenty...get yourself a tool that does more than its fair share!
These are so darn good lookin' you can just leave them out as coasters the rest of the time!
Promising review: "I bought these as a barrier between the cold stone countertops and my morning cup of coffee and they definitely allow my coffee to stay warm longer." —Kelly
Get them from Amazon for $13.95 (available in five colors).
13. A set of rainbow wineglasses to add a little color to your wine collection, even if you're exclusively a Pinot Grigio person.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wineglasses in action.
Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle-stemmed glasses, so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far, and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.
14. A solid wood herb stripper designed with eight-hole sizes, so you can confidently strip as many types of herbs as you need for a single dish...it's finally time to tackle your grandfather's pasta sauce recipe.
Collin Garrity is the St. Louis-based woodworker behind these lovely tools.
Promising review: "Just exactly what I was looking for. The wood is smooth and comfortable to use and just pretty to look at. Quickly becoming a staple utensil for my kitchen." —David and Amy Emler
Get it from Shop Collin Garrity on Etsy for $18 (available in three types of wood).
15. A set of glass food storage jars — store your dry goods with these, and your pantry is gonna become the zen...est space in your place. Removing packaging from your life is a surprisingly effective way to give your brain a stimulation break. These jars are here to prove it!
To create a look similar to the review images above, get a collection of pantry labels to go with your storage containers.
Promising review: "I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." —Caroline
Get the 7-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in six pack styles).