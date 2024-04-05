BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    ~Feast~ Your Eyes On These 31 Gorgeous Kitchen And Dining Items

    There's a product in this list called the Beast Blender, and it's a beauty.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A 16-piece Brink House mix-and-match cutlery set that'll add some color to all your meals, even if you're partial to macaroni and chicken nuggets. 

    Assorted cutlery organized in a metal countertop holder next to an avocado, suggesting kitchenware organization for shopping
    The set includes four forks, knives, tablespoons, and teaspoons — all are dishwasher safe. 

    Promising review: "I love love love these! The colors are awesome. They are sturdy. And they look great on the countertop." —Alice A. Holt

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (matching sets available at lesser cost). 

    2. A splurge-worthy 12-piece Caraway cookware set — nonstick cookware with minimalist silhouettes sure to complement any kitchen. These work with induction, gas, and electric stove tops, they're all oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, are made with a nontoxic coating, and feature non-stick ceramic with an aluminum core and stainless steel handles. Whew! Sorry for all that; I really got Caraway'd away! 

    Pan set with storage
    The set has a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan and lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven and a lid, and storage for the pans and lids. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight. Otherwise, they are superb quality, nontoxic, nonstick, and beautiful!" —Rachel

    Get it from Amazon for $395 (available in seven colors).

    3. A modern minimalist table setting with abstract shapes and a complementary color pallet for serving up some grub in style. The four placemats and four coasters are nonslip, made with washable faux leather, and they are insulated so go ahead — slurp your soup! 

    Assorted tableware with cups, plates, and chopsticks on multicolored, geometric placemats
    Promising review: "These are incredibly cute! I love love love them! They were a perfect fit on my table and I love being able to flip them and refresh my table colors." —Kiki

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    4. A set of four ceramic berry baskets to store fresh fruit in the fridge or on the counter in a *darling* display. Bonus: you can rinse your produce inside these and the water will drain right out! 

    Assorted fresh berries in decorative baskets on a windowsill
    Promising review: "These look just like the picture! They are so cute. Adorable good quality — I love them." —Georgia Lager

    Get them from Amazon for $38.95.

    5. A Beast blender that'll have your kitchen lookin' upscale and elegant when on display *and* help you make nutrient-dense, hydrating smoothies with the push of a button. Deal.

    blender beside sliced lemon
    Promising review: "It is powerful, quick and attractive. It WORKS, and I can leave it out on my counter top. I love it!" —Carrie C.

    Get it on sale from our Goodful shop for $165 (available in three colors).

    6. Or a retro-style smoothie maker that is, to put it lightly, overwhelmingly lovely. This includes a mason jar mug and smoothie bottle, making it the perfect blender for a two-person household. This thing is a Power Puff Girl level appliance — darling, for sure, but it can pulverize ice and frozen fruits in its SLEEP. 

    A small white retro style blender with a glass top that has smoothie contents in a water bottle next to it
    Promising review: "Wow. I have been through many high end blenders that have broken or just didn’t cut it. Well, I am so amazed at this blender. Perfect size for my smoothies and so easy to use. I love how you simply twist on the lid and turn it on. It blends so nicely and doesn’t leave my protein powder on the sides like my old blenders do. It crushed ice and blends up to a perfect consistency. I’ve never written a review on here before but I am amazed at this!! Not to mention it’s so cute on the counter!" –Casey

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two colors).

    7. An embroidered linen reusable bowl cover so that, despite living in a suburban builder-grade duplex, all your homemade meals will transport you to a seaside cottage the instant you wrap up your leftovers. 

    A cotton off white bowl cover with embroidered yellow flowers
    Three bowls stacked with different floral covers over them
    Stacy Kitchen Decor/Etsy

    Stacy Kitchen Decor is a California-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade reusable kitchen towels, aprons and bags.

    Promising review: "Love this bowl cover! It fits perfectly and looks so beautiful. It’s also sturdy, as I’ve washed it by hand and all the daisies are intact. I also appreciate the seller's prompt communication." —Nicoco

    Get it from Stacy Kitchen Decor on Etsy for $11.98+ (originally $17.12+; available in six standard sizes, custom sizes, and three patterns). 

    8. A pack of 10 meal prep containers safe to use in the microwave, freezer, oven, and dishwasher. And they stack! The colorful lids are simply icing on the cake (specifically, the cake I made to eat for lunch every day this week. It's *ahem* carrot). 

    Stacked transparent meal prep containers with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables visible inside
    reviewers containers in pink stacked empty on shelf
    BTW...these have over 25,000 five-star reviews, which is a big deal considering how particular we meal preppers can be! 

    Promising review: "I have been swapping out my plastics for glass and I am so very grateful I found these. They are durable, do well in the microwave (even with the lid), and they create a wonderful seal on your food. The colors are fun and playful. The price compared to what you get is spot on. They are stackable and you can store the small dishes in the bigger ones. Great for kids lunches or a busy adult." —Amanda Lovell

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six colors).

    9. An electric can opener/knife sharpener — if you're into cooking with canned goods, this *treasure* deserves a spot of honor on your counter. This lovely gadget is about to become the very best sous chef. 

    A small sage green retro style can opener next to an open can of peas
    Promising review: "I was looking for a basic simple can opener with a bit of style…this one is it! Works very well, opens cans smoothly. Also the color is perfect!" —Jennifer Cooley

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in seven colors). 

    10. A heart-shaped baking scale that'll quickly be added to the laundry list of reasons you love baking, namely, it's not laundry. 

    Person using a heart-shaped kitchen scale to weigh an ingredient; scale displays digital reading
    A banana rests on a digital kitchen scale displaying 56.7 grams. The scale is on a solid surface
    Promising review: "This is the cutest kitchen scale I’ve ever seen! It works great and the measurements seem to be accurate." —Gwendolyn Morrison

    Get it from Amazon for $18.96 (available in four styles).

    11. A decorative kitchen spoon set you should grab while you still can; you ~wood~ be sad to miss out on a set this chic, and it's sure to sell out! 

    Wooden kitchen utensils in a white holder on a countertop
    This includes a ceramic holder with a salad fork, mixing spoons, soup ladle, spatula, and spoon rest — all made from solid acacia wood.

    Promising review: "We LOVE these! They are high quality cooking utensils and have a very sleek and beautiful look. I feel confident in recommending them to others! We also love that the utensils came with a holder AND a spoon holder." —Tom & Kaitlyn Webb

    Get it from Amazon for $49.

    12. A pair of lovely silicone trivets with a soft, bendable design — making them great for placing hot dishes down *and* for taking those very dishes out of the oven before your meal. In a world where kitchens are already filled with gadgets and gizmos aplenty...get yourself a tool that does more than its fair share! 

    Stacked food containers with a bowl of fruit on a table, surrounded by kitchen accessories
    Hand holding a flexible silicone trivet in a coiled design, suitable for kitchen use
    These are so darn good lookin' you can just leave them out as coasters the rest of the time! 

    Promising review: "I bought these as a barrier between the cold stone countertops and my morning cup of coffee and they definitely allow my coffee to stay warm longer." —Kelly

    Get them from Amazon for $13.95 (available in five colors).

    13. A set of rainbow wineglasses to add a little color to your wine collection, even if you're exclusively a Pinot Grigio person. 

    six stemmed wine glasses in translucent pale pastel colors
    A reviewer unboxing the glasses and showing them stacked on a table
    Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wineglasses in action. 

    Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle-stemmed glasses, so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far, and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.

    14. A solid wood herb stripper designed with eight-hole sizes, so you can confidently strip as many types of herbs as you need for a single dish...it's finally time to tackle your grandfather's pasta sauce recipe. 

    gif of someone feeding an herb sprig through a hole in the herb stripper to remove the leaves from the stem
    hands feeding a sprig of rosemary through the wooden herb stripper
    Collin Garrity is the St. Louis-based woodworker behind these lovely tools.

    Promising review: "Just exactly what I was looking for. The wood is smooth and comfortable to use and just pretty to look at. Quickly becoming a staple utensil for my kitchen." —David and Amy Emler

    Get it from Shop Collin Garrity on Etsy for $18 (available in three types of wood). 

    15. A set of glass food storage jars — store your dry goods with these, and your pantry is gonna become the zen...est space in your place. Removing packaging from your life is a surprisingly effective way to give your brain a stimulation break. These jars are here to prove it! 

    Clear labeled containers on shelves with various dry goods for organized pantry storage
    Organized pantry with labeled containers for noodles, pasta, spaghetti, macaroni, and pistachios
    To create a look similar to the review images above, get a collection of pantry labels to go with your storage containers. 

    Promising review: "I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." —Caroline

    Get the 7-pack from Amazon for $26.99 (also available in six pack styles).