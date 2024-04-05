~Feast~ Your Eyes On These 31 Gorgeous Kitchen And Dining Items

The set has a 10.5-inch fry pan, a 3-quart sauce pan and lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan and a lid, a 6.5-quart Dutch oven and a lid, and storage for the pans and lids.

Promising review: "I absolutely love my Caraway cookware! They are so easy to clean and the magnetic organizers are great for easy storage in kitchen cabinets. I love the hanging lid holder as it saves space and is super convenient (and renter friendly with the adhesive hooks). The only thing I would mention is that they are not super lightweight. Otherwise, they are superb quality, nontoxic, nonstick, and beautiful!" —Rachel

Get it from Amazon for $395 (available in seven colors).