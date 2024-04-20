BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
27 Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Probably Be Glad You Can Buy Online

Online shopping is so satisfyingly subtle.

Mallory Mower
by Mallory Mower

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A Squatty Potty that'll do its best to make using the bathroom a breeze for your bowels. This product is totally worth a try, it's just that waiting in line with a poo-stool in your hand would really have you down in the ~dumps~.

Feet elevated with stool in front of toilet
Amazon

Promising review: "I like to poop. It's literally the first thing I do in the morning. This makes it even more enjoyable. I bought this about a month ago for my wife and I. We are pretty healthy people and have no 'problems' when it comes to #2. But with this you just sit down, put your feet up, and bombs away! It feels like a straight pipe coming from your colon. Remember those difficult to push out BM's? No more! With just a slight push, you are done. Gravity takes over, and out it comes. This is how the human body was designed to poop. We literally pooped like this for thousands of years! I recommend this to all my friends, who laugh at me until they try it. Stop making it hard on yourself when you poop. This is by far the best bathroom accessory you can buy!" —jjl1911

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).

2. A nickel foot file for folks who want smooth results that prove their skincare routine is worth every penny.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love this. It removed so much after one use – more than any other after multiple uses. The picture is just from one use (pictured above, right)." —ctnightmare

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors).

3. A weed cookbook sure to be a hit with aspiring home chefs...who would rather not explain to the teller where they get their ingredients.

Book cover
Amazon

This cookbook includes drool-worthy recipes like rib-eye with weed chimichurri, raspberry peach pie, french bread pizza, and spinach artichoke dip. Your tastebuds are gonna be covered no matter where the munchies take you!

Promising review: "I was super surprised with how informative this book was. Besides having great recipes that span beyond baked sweets like brownies, it has info on terpenes, oils, butters and just about every other form of ingredients you could possibly need to prep these recipes as well as shopping, storage, dosing, foods to counteract the high when someone eats too much and a lot more I haven't even delved into yet. I ordered a copy for myself as well as one for my daughter who is a chef in legal Las Vegas and I am really happy with how well done this book is compared to the last canna-recipe book I purchased." —Monique Q.

Get it from Amazon for $23.34.

4. A shoe spray to improve your rather pungent, sweaty scent (and buying it online means you won't have to ~sweat it~ at the register).

reviewer&#x27;s shoe with the product inside
amazon.com

Promising review: "For some context, I am a college student. My dorm room is small and would quickly smell with a bad odor due to my shoes being taken off and left there. I use this product by spraying the inside of my shoes every time I take them off. This product does a good job at not only removing the bad smell of my shoes, but replacing it with a pleasing mint! At times, I also spray this directly onto my feet before putting my socks on. I will continue to buy this product for my shoe-smell needs." —Chicago, IL

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

5. A hearty bottle of Poo-Pourri so you can keep your bathroom smelling beautiful, because we all know that everyone poops but we still like to pretend that fact doesn't ~stink~.

Small bottle of toilet spray
Amazon

Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with healthy colons. Enter Poo-Pourri. It has an amazing scent. It's very fresh and not overpowering, and it isn't synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon." —Allison H

Get it from Amazon for $9.16+ (available in eight scents).

6. A pack of disposable urinals for camping and road trips and *not* for explaining to the fellow at the gas station why you're only buying these and a 52-oz soda.

Product packaging
Amazon

This biodegradable pouch is filled with a unique polymer substance which absorbs liquid waste and turns it into an odorless, spill-proof gel.

Promising review: "As embarrassing as it is to admit, I used this in the car on a road trip. I didn't know exactly what to expect but I was thrilled with the outcome! I pulled over, positioned myself over the bag, and it was easy peezy! The crystals absorbed the urine and there was no mess or smell. I have kids and these will work great for them too. I'm really glad I bought these. We travel with our dog EVERYWHERE and we can't leave him in the car to stop for bathroom breaks at rest stops so these have already proven themselves perfect for traveling." —Racquelle

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $18.49.

7. A memory book that'll cover the not-so-Instagram-worthy moments your family shares together. Nobody needs to know you'd rather record your kid's worst bowel movements before their first steps.

Book cover with tattoo covered baby on front
Amazon

Promising review: "It's not always about the cute stuff! This book has been a must-buy gift for all of my friends and family members who have had children or who are expecting. Everyone always gets a kick out of it and I like to think that somewhere down the road my nieces and nephews might enjoy reading it and laughing about the funny and disgusting things they put their family through. It definitely brings a much needed sense of humor to baby books! Because we all know that its not always about the adorable things children do that make us laugh." —iknwxaclywhtthysay

Get it from Amazon for $11.59.

8. A jug of bed bug spray best to buy from the privacy of your own pest-infested home, unless you're prepared to watch everyone start phantom-scratching while standing next to you in line.

Jug of spray
Amazon

Promising review: "My grandson came to visit and left something to remember him by. BEDBUGS. We tried so many products until I think the bugs waited for the new flavors. I was so frustrated!!!! I was ready to burn the house down and build a new one. I saw the reviews one dreary, sleepless night and decided to try once more. I was not disappointed. This stuff works. I mean actually works. I recommend this to anyone who hasn't slept in months with their eyes open. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $58.99.

9. A bidet attachment because let's be real, you don't want *anyone* to know you're just now picking up on this terrific toilet trend.

Bidet attachment with round pressure nob
Amazon

Promising review: "Where has this thing been my entire life? I love it! I don’t have any complaints at all. I had no problems installing it, which surprised me because usually there’s something that goes wrong. My partner mentioned that the water is cold, but I don’t notice that, tap water temperature feels just fine to me. I’m saving so much toilet paper that I’ll pay for this in probably a year. Admittedly, I was a huge toilet paper user, I like to be clean. I’m also saving water, because I previously had to flush at least three times to make sure the toilet didn’t get plugged with excess toilet paper." —Donna Gettys

Get it from Tushy on Amazon for $79.

10. A box of gas relief pills that'll be easy to buy from the comfort of your own (currently pungent) apartment.

Box of 30 softgels
Amazon

Promising review: "Thank goodness for these pills. These are super fast acting and so effective. I get so sick whenever I eat basically anything and these have helped so much. I can take two in the morning and I'm not in pain all day or sick if I eat. I'm ordering more ASAP." —Nerdy Chic

Get the strips from Amazon for $10.48.

11. A DIY crafting book for clever crafters who will fur-ociously hide the evidence of where these cute critters came from.

Amazon, amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "If cat hair is what you have then this book is what you need. Or if you have a super cat-loving mother, such as myself, then you buy this for her for her birthday and laugh your arse off at her reaction to opening this as a present. Now my mom says she's going to make me some cat hair mittens for Christmas. One can only hope!!" —Erin

Get it from Amazon for $9.58.

12. A bottle of Carpe antiperspirant foot lotion just might finally get your perpetually sweaty feet dry...aside from the tears of joy they'll be crying when this ships.

Foot lotion tube
Amazon

Promising review: "Bought this for my boyfriend who is on his feet all day and was always complaining about how sweaty his feet got. He usually had to bring at least one extra pair of socks to change into during the day. He also had to buy shoes more often because of how they smell. It would be impossible for us to get out the smell. Since he began using this product, he can't believe how dry his feet stay ALL day. His socks don't even smell after a full day of work. He's now obsessed and it's become a part of his daily routine." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available with or without an applicator). 

13. A balm for help in clearing up toe jam, ringworm, and rashes basically as fast as you can click "add to cart."

amazon.com

Promising review: "I cannot believe the difference this product has made. I’ve seen a dermatologist for a rash on my armpits for over a year now with no answers, no solutions, nothing. They’ve prescribed me topical creams, steroids, antibiotics, I’ve even had two biopsies with no relief. I finally came across this stuff. The first day I used this I had relief. My symptoms were a red, EXTREMELY itchy rash in both armpits. I’m talking itchy like to the point where I could not sleep at night. It was awful. The next day I could feel and see that it helped. I was still unsure if it would actually do anything to resolve the problem entirely, but I decided I’d do an experiment and continue to use it on one armpit only so I could test the difference. The relief was unbelievable. It has been awful to not put it on my other armpit as well but I wanted to hold out until I got the stitches out so I could show the doctor the difference. If you have a weird rash that you can’t seem to find relief from, I would recommend giving this a shot. I’m so glad I did." —Jackie

Get it from Amazon for $36.32.

14. A tube of toothpaste to ease your gums. Buying it online is gonna ease your worries about people thinking it's because you never floss (you sometimes floss).

bleeding gums toothpaste
Amazon

Promising review: "I wish I could give more than 5 stars. I started using this two weeks ago and I have already seen a huge difference on my gums and teeth. My gums look healthy and my teeth are clean and even whiter!! I most definitely recommend this to anyone trying to bring their gums back to life." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $7.50+ (available in two flavors). 

15. A box of anti-diarrhea medication that'll do its best to soothe your stomach. This'll be good to have on hand *before* you and your date go enjoy some all-you-can-eat chicken wings.

Packaging
Amazon

Promising review: "I can't survive without these things. I have quite a sensitive stomach and any greasy or spicy food works like Drano on my stomach. So if I know I'm going to have some food like that I'll use these to settle my stomach. Without these I would be stuck on the toilet for an hour or two. These things are a lifesaver to keep on you, and are essential for any home." —Reviewer

Get it from Amazon for $8.28+ (available in three pack-sizes).

16. A nail biting polish you can grab online if having one more person telling you to stop biting your nails will be the final ~nail~ in your coffin.

Reviewer before and after with nails bitten to the point of swelling at the fingertips and the nails long and healthy after use
amazon.com

Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It taste SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton

Get it from Amazon for $15.25.

17. A bag of marshmallow cereal (with only the marshmallows) you're gonna love...as long as nobody knows you're a dentist who just bought marshmallows for breakfast.

Reviewer holding up bag of marshmallows and smiling
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is my soulmate snack. Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

18. A caffeinated butt mask sure to wake up your skincare routine but likely scandalize the nosey shopper behind you in line. But hey, they could use a little self care wakeup call! All butts deserve love!

plus size model wearing the mask on their butt cheeks
Amazon

Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" —Lauren

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

19. A wine glass that'll bring you joy every time you touch it, far more joy than you'd have if the teller were to say, "Wow! You must really love wine!"

Person drinking from cup that is the size of a wine glass with a classic wine glass top
Amazon

Promising review: "This glass totally surpassed my expectations. I thought it was going to just be a cute gag gift for Christmas but the quality is fantastic. It will last forever. I bought it for my aunt, who loves her wine, and she truly enjoyed this. Paired with a super-sized bottle of Pinot Grigio and she was happy. :)" —Dani

Get it from Amazon for $17.

20. An anti-fungal polish for anyone who can no longer stand the sight of their fungus-filled nail art.

Reviewer&#x27;s big toes with dark and light spots of fungal growth before. The toenails are growing back and looking healthier after use.
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I was doubtful that a non-prescription would work, but this has. In about two months, the infected nails have peeled off and new nails have grown. All I did was put a layer over the toenail every night before going to bed. Highly recommended!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $18.04.

21. A dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching thanks to a clinically proven ingredient called ketoconazole, which kills the fungus that causes dandruff.  This stuff may work wonders as long as you aren't ~flaky~ about using it.

reviewer with hair parted showing extreme dandruff near scalp
the same reviewer with no dandruff after using product
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —Chris

Get it from Amazon for $15 (also available in a conditioner). 

22. A wart removing gel you can use when you're tired of being a literal worry wart.

reviewer with several warts on the bottom of their foot
the same foot with no warts or scars after using product
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I had five awfully painful plantar warts on my foot for about four months. They were all about a 1/4 inch apart on the ball of my foot and I had a massive one under my second toe. It was becoming hard to walk with how painful they were. This was a Hail Mary and it worked phenomenally. The gel coats well right where you apply it. It doesn’t have an awful stench. I applied it every three to four days for a couple weeks. I noticed the pain was less and less until I didn’t notice any. Last night I was actually able to pull and peel the remains of the dead warts out!! Kinda gross, but kind of cool. Seriously, this product works. If you have annoying warts...this is the answer!!!" —CJ805

Get it from Amazon for $13.27.

23. tongue scraper, because cleaning your tongue is an important part of oral hygiene — use this to take off all that bacteri-yuck.

Reviewer with brownish tongue from buildup
Clean tongue after use
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanb

Get it from Amazon for $5.39 (available in three pack-sizes).

24. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars filled to the brim with vitamin C, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and other restorative ingredients designed to help even out skin and diminish dark spots where you wish they weren't. 

before and after images of a reviewer's dark underarm becoming lighter
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99.

25. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion for anyone who has wished they could use their facial products on their rear end without suffering from surprise consequences. 

a reviewer photo of their skin with many blemishes
a photo of the same reviewer with their skin now clean
www.amazon.com

Read more about tea tree oil and acne at Cleveland Clinic.

Apply this gentle treatment 3–4 times a day or 4–6 times if the situation is more serious. 

Promising review: "This product is gentle on the skin but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering...I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." —Billie B

Get it from Amazon for $24.99

26. An easy-to-use ear washer bottle that'll be a hit with folks who get so much earwax buildup they're practically a regular at insta-care. Get this if you're worried those doctors are starting to wonder if you're just melting candle wax into your ears at this point. 

a reviewer photo of two balls of hard earwax next to a cotton swab for scale
www.amazon.com

Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.

Promising review: "Gross photos. My husband has had a lot of earwax impaction problems in his life, and up until this point we have paid to have a professional take care of it. But recently, he suddenly lost about 80% of his hearing and just couldn't wait for an appointment, so we bought this item. From the reviews I have read, it was a particularly easy solution for my husband. Nasty huge chunks start falling out after just a couple of squirts. Cleared everything out with no problem. Highly recommend." —Tea

Get it from Amazon for $31.95