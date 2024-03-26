27 Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Probably Be Glad You Can Buy Online

Popular products from this list
1. A Squatty Potty that'll do its best to make using the bathroom a breeze for your bowels. This product is totally worth a try, it's just that waiting in line with a poo-stool in your hand would really have you down in the ~dumps~.
2. A nickel foot file for folks who want smooth results that prove their skincare routine is worth every penny.
3. A weed cookbook sure to be a hit with aspiring home chefs...who would rather not explain to the teller where they get their ingredients.
4. A shoe spray to improve your rather pungent, sweaty scent (and buying it online means you won't have to ~sweat it~ at the register).
5. A hearty bottle of Poo-Pourri so you can keep your bathroom smelling beautiful, because we all know that everyone poops but we still like to pretend that fact doesn't ~stink~.
6. A pack of disposable urinals for camping and road trips and *not* for explaining to the fellow at the gas station why you're only buying these and a 52-oz soda.
7. A memory book that'll cover the not-so-Instagram-worthy moments your family shares together. Nobody needs to know you'd rather record your kid's worst bowel movements before their first steps.
8. A jug of bed bug spray best to buy from the privacy of your own pest-infested home, unless you're prepared to watch everyone start phantom-scratching while standing next to you in line.
9. A bidet attachment because let's be real, you don't want *anyone* to know you're just now picking up on this terrific toilet trend.
10. A box of gas relief pills that'll be easy to buy from the comfort of your own (currently pungent) apartment.
11. A DIY crafting book for clever crafters who will fur-ociously hide the evidence of where these cute critters came from.
12. A bottle of Carpe antiperspirant foot lotion just might finally get your perpetually sweaty feet dry...aside from the tears of joy they'll be crying when this ships.
13. A balm for help in clearing up toe jam, ringworm, and rashes basically as fast as you can click "add to cart."
14. A tube of toothpaste to ease your gums. Buying it online is gonna ease your worries about people thinking it's because you never floss (you sometimes floss).
15. A box of anti-diarrhea medication that'll do its best to soothe your stomach. This'll be good to have on hand *before* you and your date go enjoy some all-you-can-eat chicken wings.
16. A nail biting polish you can grab online if having one more person telling you to stop biting your nails will be the final ~nail~ in your coffin.
17. A bag of marshmallow cereal (with only the marshmallows) you're gonna love...as long as nobody knows you're a dentist who just bought marshmallows for breakfast.
18. A caffeinated butt mask sure to wake up your skincare routine but likely scandalize the nosey shopper behind you in line. But hey, they could use a little self care wakeup call! All butts deserve love!
19. A wine glass that'll bring you joy every time you touch it, far more joy than you'd have if the teller were to say, "Wow! You must really love wine!"
20. An anti-fungal polish for anyone who can no longer stand the sight of their fungus-filled nail art.
21. A dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching thanks to a clinically proven ingredient called ketoconazole, which kills the fungus that causes dandruff. This stuff may work wonders as long as you aren't ~flaky~ about using it.
Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $15.88 (also available in a conditioner).
22. A wart removing gel you can use when you're tired of being a literal worry wart.
Promising review: "I had five awfully painful plantar warts on my foot for about four months. They were all about a 1/4 inch apart on the ball of my foot and I had a massive one under my second toe. It was becoming hard to walk with how painful they were. This was a Hail Mary and it worked phenomenally. The gel coats well right where you apply it. It doesn’t have an awful stench. I applied it every three to four days for a couple weeks. I noticed the pain was less and less until I didn’t notice any. Last night I was actually able to pull and peel the remains of the dead warts out!! Kinda gross, but kind of cool. Seriously, this product works. If you have annoying warts...this is the answer!!!" —CJ805
Get it from Amazon for $11.39.
23. A tongue scraper, because cleaning your tongue is an important part of oral hygiene — use this to take off all that bacteri-yuck.
Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanb
Get it from Amazon for $7.70.
24. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars filled to the brim with vitamin C, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and other restorative ingredients designed to help even out skin and diminish dark spots where you wish they weren't.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
25. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion for anyone who has wished they could use their facial products on their rear end without suffering from surprise consequences.
Read more about tea tree oil and acne at Cleveland Clinic.
Apply this gentle treatment 3–4 times a day or 4–6 times if the situation is more serious.
Promising review: "This product is gentle on the skin but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering...I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." —Billie B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
26. An easy-to-use ear washer bottle that'll be a hit with folks who get so much earwax buildup they're practically a regular at insta-care. Get this if you're worried those doctors are starting to wonder if you're just melting candle wax into your ears at this point.
Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.
Promising review: "Gross photos. My husband has had a lot of earwax impaction problems in his life, and up until this point we have paid to have a professional take care of it. But recently, he suddenly lost about 80% of his hearing and just couldn't wait for an appointment, so we bought this item. From the reviews I have read, it was a particularly easy solution for my husband. Nasty huge chunks start falling out after just a couple of squirts. Cleared everything out with no problem. Highly recommend." —Tea
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.