    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    34 Pieces Of Decor That Prove *You* Are The Main Character

    And the Oscar goes to...all of these main character-worthy items.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A cat hand towel that'll lend a helping hand (or, ahem, paw) when you're cooking and cleaning around the house. Cinderella has shown us that furry friends are the *best* at chores. Those are simply the facts. 

    reviewer's towel with fabric paws hooked over their oven
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the cutest house towel I have ever bought in my entire life! Also the material is actually durable so that if you want to use it you can. I have mine in my bathroom as a hand towel and it is absolutely adorable and looks just like my cat!" —Marl

    Get it from Amazon for $16.78+ (available in 29 styles). 

    2. geometric soy candle — add a few of these onto a bookshelf or tabletop and they are gonna be a sure ~fire~ hit in your home. Standard candles don't have the pop and pizzaz you positively LIVE FOR, amiright?? 

    two wax candles, one looks like a bubble cube and another is curved and layered
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I like these funky, cool-looking candles. This was a gift for myself and it was well worth the money. If you're a candle lover, like me, this is a must-have candle." —Tom

    Get it from Amazon for $12 (available in two shapes).

    3. A wildflower rug for stylish people who love an abstract "bringing the outside in" decor theme. Yes I would like floral-print *everything*, thank you very much!

    abstract floral rug in many colors
    Anthropologie

    Promising review: "This rug is magnificent. It is the star of my living room. It is plush, glamorous, and a touch boho. It is worth every penny. The curvy shape is a bonus and part of its charm. It looks like an enchanted forest-turned-rug." —glambohemian

    Get it on sale from Anthropologie for $98+ (available in six sizes). 

    4. A self-care eucalyptus bundle that'll have your bathroom smelling like a flower shop the moment you step in. Turn the shower on for a few seconds before a bath and enjoy some *truly* botanical aromatherapy. It also looks pretty. So dang pretty.

    person standing in a shower and hanging up the large bundle of eucalyptus
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was super excited when my eucalyptus bundle arrived beautifully wrapped and smelling magnificent! My entire bathroom smells divine and gives me a true sense of clam. It not only looks lush and smells delicious but I believe it is a stress reliever. I highly recommend this product! Love, Love, Love!!" —Kristen Evanson 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99.

    5. A rolling bar cart to get your living room setup on a roll in an instant! The best part? This takes up very little room. We all know that main character's loft apartments are unrealistically large, so use this to completely upgrade your space...$1 million apartment not needed!

    reviewer's full bar cart with bottles of drinks and cans on the bottom
    the same bar cart with very little on it, serving as decor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love it! It's easy to assembly and super durable. Serves as a great bar cart. Easy to roll and move if need. The screws chipped a little when I tightened them but the instructions clearly state not to over tighten so that was my fault. Quick shipping and arrived packaged very well." —lr0405

    Get it on sale from Amazon for $92.39+ (available in eight colors).

    6. pearl lamp so dang darling it'd practically be ~shellfish~ to not get it for your home!

    hand holding the iridescent shell lamp with pearl light glowing inside
    www.amazon.com

    The battery-powered pearl light can be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around, making this a great choice for children who like having a night-light nearby.

    Promising review: "This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours so I removed one star. It is quirky and unique mood lighting." —T3268

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).

    7. A plant pillow that'll turn your living room into your own secret garden. Your secret? This garden needs exactly ZERO upkeep. 

    succulent pillow on a chair
    mostera leaf on a table
    Amazon

    Promising review: "A bit pricey but adorable!!! I'm usually really good on a sewing machine but this would be a bit difficult for me so it was worth the purchase." —Best

    Get it from Amazon for $45+ (available in 14 styles). 

    8. A baroque mirror for looking into with a dark, dramatic gaze while thinking about which of your many suitors is the one for you. 

    arched mirror with gilded detail on the top displayed on an entryway table
    closeup of the same mirror
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C

    Get it from Amazon for $105.99+ (available in five colors and four sizes).

    9. An ultra soft faux fur rug sure to feel luxurious every time you get out of bed and have this fancy fuzz between your toes instead of the cold wood floors beneath your feet.

    faux fur rug beside a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors). 

    10. A decorative cork canister that'll make your kitchen look clean, cool, and movie-ready. Picture a shelf of these vs. a shelf of cereal boxes. These are a game changer!

    Person holding small glass canister with round cork lid
    Larger canisters on wicker pantry shelf
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the look of these storage containers (pictured above, right)! They are so unique and modern. The quality is great, the glass is pretty thick, and they seem very durable. The reason I'm docking one star is because some containers don’t quite seal air tight correctly like the rest. Not sure if it’s the glass container or the cork but I did come across that one issue with some of the jars. Overall though, I would recommend these containers." —Mig and Les

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four sizes). 

    11. A floor lamp (with a dimmer!) so you can adjust your lighting in a way that matches your many different moods. You have RANGE. 

    Reviewer's floor lamp is shown in a bedroom
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy

    Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in four colors).

    12. A disco ball planter for giving your home a healthy dose of glitz and glamour, even if you're only watching the red carpet from your couch. Your planter knows you belong with the big names, it does. 

    a reviewer's image of the disco ball with a plant inside
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil

    Get it from Amazon for $27.97.

    13. A retro fan so you can show off your old soul one appliance at a time. The golden days of Hollywood were also the golden days of interior design...this cutie can prove it!

    reviewer image of small round fan on a windowsill
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This fan is very heavy duty, all metal, and looks like it's from the '50s or '60s. Great design, and great air flow! It's very quiet, and pushes the air pretty well. Movement up and down is really easy. It is fixed side to side and does not rotate in those directions. The switch is on the back, and is a turn dial. The front is a gorgeous copper, which looks fantastic next to the green. You will LOVE this little fan!" —HarleyQ

    Get both from Amazon: the fan for $39.99 (available in seven styles).

    14. A stained glass lighthouse night-light that'll be a quirky addition in your home if you don't just want to be the main character, you want to be the Maine character. Stephen King...anything new in the works?? 

    lighthouse shaped lamp made of stained glass, turned off
    the same lamp turned on
    Amazon

    I had the hardest time picking a favorite lighthouse lamp to feature! If your nursery's color scheme is a little different, this pastel option is also lovely. Be sure to check out every available style

    Promising review: "This is a nice accent light. It is well made and just the thing I was looking for, although I didn’t know it!" —James Blanton 

    Get it from Amazon for $99.