34 Pieces Of Decor That Prove *You* Are The Main Character

1. A cat hand towel that'll lend a helping hand (or, ahem, paw) when you're cooking and cleaning around the house. Cinderella has shown us that furry friends are the *best* at chores. Those are simply the facts.
Promising review: "This is the cutest house towel I have ever bought in my entire life! Also the material is actually durable so that if you want to use it you can. I have mine in my bathroom as a hand towel and it is absolutely adorable and looks just like my cat!" —Marl
Get it from Amazon for $16.78+ (available in 29 styles).
2. A geometric soy candle — add a few of these onto a bookshelf or tabletop and they are gonna be a sure ~fire~ hit in your home. Standard candles don't have the pop and pizzaz you positively LIVE FOR, amiright??
3. A wildflower rug for stylish people who love an abstract "bringing the outside in" decor theme. Yes I would like floral-print *everything*, thank you very much!
Promising review: "This rug is magnificent. It is the star of my living room. It is plush, glamorous, and a touch boho. It is worth every penny. The curvy shape is a bonus and part of its charm. It looks like an enchanted forest-turned-rug." —glambohemian
Get it on sale from Anthropologie for $98+ (available in six sizes).
4. A self-care eucalyptus bundle that'll have your bathroom smelling like a flower shop the moment you step in. Turn the shower on for a few seconds before a bath and enjoy some *truly* botanical aromatherapy. It also looks pretty. So dang pretty.
Promising review: "I was super excited when my eucalyptus bundle arrived beautifully wrapped and smelling magnificent! My entire bathroom smells divine and gives me a true sense of clam. It not only looks lush and smells delicious but I believe it is a stress reliever. I highly recommend this product! Love, Love, Love!!" —Kristen Evanson
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5. A rolling bar cart to get your living room setup on a roll in an instant! The best part? This takes up very little room. We all know that main character's loft apartments are unrealistically large, so use this to completely upgrade your space...$1 million apartment not needed!
Promising review: "I love it! It's easy to assembly and super durable. Serves as a great bar cart. Easy to roll and move if need. The screws chipped a little when I tightened them but the instructions clearly state not to over tighten so that was my fault. Quick shipping and arrived packaged very well." —lr0405
Get it on sale from Amazon for $92.39+ (available in eight colors).
6. A pearl lamp so dang darling it'd practically be ~shellfish~ to not get it for your home!
The battery-powered pearl light can be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around, making this a great choice for children who like having a night-light nearby.
Promising review: "This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours so I removed one star. It is quirky and unique mood lighting." —T3268
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
7. A plant pillow that'll turn your living room into your own secret garden. Your secret? This garden needs exactly ZERO upkeep.
8. A baroque mirror for looking into with a dark, dramatic gaze while thinking about which of your many suitors is the one for you.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $105.99+ (available in five colors and four sizes).
9. An ultra soft faux fur rug sure to feel luxurious every time you get out of bed and have this fancy fuzz between your toes instead of the cold wood floors beneath your feet.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors).
10. A decorative cork canister that'll make your kitchen look clean, cool, and movie-ready. Picture a shelf of these vs. a shelf of cereal boxes. These are a game changer!
Promising review: "I absolutely love the look of these storage containers (pictured above, right)! They are so unique and modern. The quality is great, the glass is pretty thick, and they seem very durable. The reason I'm docking one star is because some containers don’t quite seal air tight correctly like the rest. Not sure if it’s the glass container or the cork but I did come across that one issue with some of the jars. Overall though, I would recommend these containers." —Mig and Les
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four sizes).
11. A floor lamp (with a dimmer!) so you can adjust your lighting in a way that matches your many different moods. You have RANGE.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A disco ball planter for giving your home a healthy dose of glitz and glamour, even if you're only watching the red carpet from your couch. Your planter knows you belong with the big names, it does.
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party. :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $27.97.
13. A retro fan so you can show off your old soul one appliance at a time. The golden days of Hollywood were also the golden days of interior design...this cutie can prove it!
14. A stained glass lighthouse night-light that'll be a quirky addition in your home if you don't just want to be the main character, you want to be the Maine character. Stephen King...anything new in the works??
I had the hardest time picking a favorite lighthouse lamp to feature! If your nursery's color scheme is a little different, this pastel option is also lovely. Be sure to check out every available style!
Promising review: "This is a nice accent light. It is well made and just the thing I was looking for, although I didn’t know it!" —James Blanton
Get it from Amazon for $99.