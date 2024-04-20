These 38 Awe-Worthy Items Are All From Amazon, But That'll Be Our Little Secret

1. A JW Pei scrunched baguette bag for people who know sweatpants are fashion so long as their bag makes a statement.
This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves: "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"
Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy
Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Price: $70.39+ (available in 29 styles)
2. A handmade jute rug that'll delight anyone who loves bringing natural textures into their daily designs.
Promising review: "The deep wells on this rug make big chunky ridges that feel great under your bare feet. The construction and color are perfectly stunning. I put in in my lake house where people and pets are coming in and out from the mud, the lake, and the pool, and I love that it disguises dirt and isn’t too delicate for spills." —SID
Price: $67.19 (for the 4'x6' version; available in nine colors and various sizes)
3. A collection of cone drinking glasses from Verve Culture for folks on the hunt for a drinking glass that is equal parts sophisticated and unique. Your search is over! Go ahead, drink in that win.
I own these glasses! My husband and I wanted something more upscale than standard water glasses for when we have people over for dinner, but didn't want wineglasses. These were the perfect find. They are easy to wash and look great on display in our open cupboards.
Promising review: "These gorgeous glasses are so worth buying! They feel great in the hand and are just a delight to look at. They make a great gift for wedding showers, weddings, or anniversaries. Plus, they're handmade in Morocco! I love these so much!" —USA Lover
Price: $48.99 (available in three colors)
4. A buffet cabinet in a matte black with rattan details that'll delight people who love a dark statement piece while keeping a warmth around their room.
Promising review: "Because I purchase a lot from Amazon, I don't often write reviews unless I am exceptionally happy with the product, and this one qualifies! My order came meticulously well packed and protected. All hardware was included with an additional packet of extra hardware, just in case. Directions are well written and easy to understand. All parts were labeled with stickers or printed on the bags. All the pieces are finished with no raw edges showing anywhere, even on the back. There is great attention to detail, including felt pads for the bottom and stick-ons to hide a few exposed screw heads on the legs. The materials appear very solid and high quality. The hardware and assembly design ensures a strong and solid build. The assembly process itself went very smoothly. The first cabinet took my husband and I about an hour and a quarter to assemble. The second cabinet took about 45 minutes. I highly recommend this product." —Liz
Price: $67.99+ (available in two colors)
5. Steve Madden chunky sneakers with colorblock sides and soles that'll add a point of interest to your everyday outfits.
Promising review: "I wanted some chunky shoes so bad, and my husband bought me these! Sooooo happy! They're so comfortable and trendy!! I wear them with jean shorts, leggings, pants, just about everything. They're perfect. One of my favorite pairs of sneakers now!" —Jsb
Price: $59.95+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 42 colors)
6. A stunning SodaStream sparkling water bundle that's so good looking it basically doubles as decor. With this, you can enjoy freshly carbonated water or flavored seltzer at the press of (ridiculously chic) button.
The bundle comes with the SodaStream Art device, two 60L Co2 cylinders, an additional two-pack of dishwasher-safe bottles, and two 40ml Bubly drops flavors: cherry and lime.
Promising review: "I love this thing. Looks cool and retro! Co2 lasts a while. It’s so fun to think of whatever flavors you could or want to try. Does not need electricity! The best sparkles and it’s a fun process. ✨" —Kelley Chaplain
Price: $149.99 (available in four colors)
7. A pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans so viral on TikTok (we're talking several generations of adoring fans here) they may have bumped sliced bread down to #2 on the list of greatest things ever.
Promising review: "Bought these for both my daughter and me, and they look great on both of us!!! They’re extremely comfortable, and they stretch just enough. The quality is exactly what you expect from Levi’s. We purchased three pairs in total and plan on purchasing more in other colors." —Lulu Herrera
Price: $55.54+ (available in sizes 22–32 Standard and 35–39 Plus and in 13 washes)
8. A gorgeous solid wood platform bed at such a great price you'll be counting the dollars you saved instead of counting sheep.
Promising review: "I’ve assembled dozens of beds, dressers, and nightstands from Ikea and Amazon. Out of every piece of furniture I’ve assembled this was the highest quality and easiest. The added tool they give you is a really nice touch. The hook and loops on the slats keeps them very secure. The hardware and the wood goes together so easily. The wood also smells really nice. For the price, looks, and ease of assembly, this is a really nice value." —Eric
Price: $175+ (for a King-size; available in six sizes and five colors)
9. An office chair so your home office looks as chic as you've looked (from your waste up) in Zoom calls since 2020.
Promising review: "I love this chair, it’s soft and very comfortable. It adds a little touch of class to the room and looks just as pictured." —Tony Matis
Price: $134.78+ (available in eight styles)
10. A pair of retro '90s style sunglasses all your *friends* are gonna be jealous of when you show up to brunch looking like her holiness, Jennifer Joanna Aniston.
Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager to buy them and let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios
Price: $9.99+ (available in 18 colors)
11. A smokeless portable fire pit for inside folks who think a campfire sounds nice, in theory. The 360-degree airflow design guarantees a perfect flame for cooking and chilling out, even if your fire-making skills aren't exactly going on your resume anytime soon.
For additional gadgets and gizmos, including different stove sizes, check out Solo Stove's homepage!
I have a Solo Stove and it is SUCH a hit! We use it on our back porch almost every night. My husband and I have been remodeling our kitchen and we use the stove with the pizza oven and wok attachments to make dinners outside. We also love that we can take it with us when we go camping. Don't hesitate...you want this.
Promising review: "This is really great. So nice to be able to sit anywhere around it and not have to deal with smoke in you face. No more moving your chairs around to avoid the smoke." —Kelly Ciccocioppo
Price: $249