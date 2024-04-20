These 38 Awe-Worthy Items Are All From Amazon, But That'll Be Our Little Secret

This hip label is Chinese American- and family-owned and makes its gorgeous bags with vegan leather and recycled plastic!



BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd has this and raves: "When I started seeing this new 'It bag' all over Instagram, I knew I had to have it. What shocked me was the fact that it's less than $100! The quality is amazing — the vegan leather is sturdy, it has a nice faux suede lining, and the magnetic closure actually stays closed. The adorable 'scrunchie' design is such a great way to jazz up an outfit. Plus, it's a great size for the necessities like my phone, wallet, keys, mask, and lip gloss. I definitely plan on buying more colors!"

Promising review: "I needed more 'date' bags as most of my bags are huge. I ordered this and it's exquisite. Soft and not too small. Big enough for a small purse, my keys, lipstick, extra face mask, and iPhone. Highly recommend." —Techy

Psst — if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this piece out before you buy it!

Price: $70.39+ (available in 29 styles)