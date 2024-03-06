Skip To Content
Things Care Workers Want You To Know About A Career In Care

If you're looking for a profession where you can truly make a difference, the world of adult social care might just be for you.

A career in adult social care means embarking on a journey filled with purpose, growth and endless opportunities to make a meaningful impact.

Whether you're drawn to the field by a passion for helping others or intrigued by the dynamic challenges it presents, entering a career in care is a decision that promises to be both rewarding and enriching.

As part of our Moments in Care series, we decided to speak to some care workers to find out all the things they want people to know about working in adult social care.

We sat down with Jamie, a personal assistant; Tracey, a care home manager; and Amerissa, a well-being and activities coordinator; as well as Emily, Rafi and Sarah — some of the people they work with. So, read on to find out from them why a career in care might just be the most fulfilling journey you'll ever embark upon.

Training happens on the job

In the world of care work, learning often takes place right where the action is. Many entry-level care roles don't require any specific qualifications. If you're passionate about helping others, your natural qualities are all you need to start a career in care. Jamie, a personal assistant who works with Rafi, learned the ins and outs of the role on the job. “The only thing I really had to learn was getting to know Rafi,” he said. “I had to learn the things he likes, how he likes to do things. I had to learn a little bit about disability, but that was just in terms of health and safety. Other than that, it was learning on the job; learning to just know someone.”

You can work your way up the career ladder

A role as a care assistant can be the start of a varied career. With dedication and passion, you can explore lots of different areas in the care sector, taking on more responsibilities and leadership positions. Tracey’s been a care home manager for the past 10 years, but she first started as a support worker before working up to the role of team leader and then deputy care home manager. The sky's the limit in a career that rewards hard work, determination and dedication to care.

Each day is different

Say goodbye to monotony! One of the most appealing aspects of working in care is that no two days are alike. Whether it’s organising activities, assisting with personal care or daily tasks or simply providing companionship, you'll always be faced with new challenges and opportunities to make a difference. Whether you’re working in a care home with multiple residents or directly with one person, every day is different. While Jamie’s days as a personal assistant are led by what Rafi needs or wants to do, being a well-being and activities coordinator like Amerissa means organising and leading different activities, like gardening and cooking, for the residents to get involved in.

But it’s not just about the activities…

While karaoke nights and arts and crafts are fun, there's much more to care work than just keeping people entertained. Listening, empathising and understanding the needs of those they care for are essential aspects of the job. As Amerissa puts it, “It’s a lot deeper than just activities; you have to really get to know people.”

Building meaningful relationships lies at the heart of the job. Jamie shares that the most important part of his role is to support Rafi with his everyday tasks, ensuring that things run smoothly. Organisational skills are a must. Jamie explains how he supports Rafi with his chosen activity of frame running. “From a care point of view, it’ll be things like making sure we’ve got food, making sure we’ve got water, making sure you can get changed in a safe place, making sure we’re on time. So a lot of organisation in the background.”


…Developing strong relationships is at the core of care work

It's not just about ticking off tasks on a to-do list; it's about forging connections that can truly brighten someone's day. As Amerissa puts it, “To work in care, you have to care, to really care. It’s important.” So that means getting to know what  each individual wants to do and supporting them to achieve their goals. From providing tailored care to celebrating culture, care workers play a pivotal role in fostering a sense of belonging and community for those they support.

Care workers are pivotal in supporting the people they work with to live more independent lives

Beyond physical care, care workers are instrumental in supporting the needs of individuals in their care, boosting their self-esteem and building confidence. Tracey knew that Sarah wanted to develop her cooking skills, so she suggested Sarah invite her boyfriend over for a home-cooked meal for the pair of them to enjoy, and it went down a treat! Whether it's encouraging independence in daily tasks or celebrating small victories, care workers strive to empower those they support to live their lives to the fullest.

It’s one of the most rewarding jobs

Despite the challenges, there's nothing quite like the satisfaction that comes from knowing you've made a positive impact on someone's life. Emily describes Amerissa as a “fairy godmother,” and that’s no exaggeration — from the heartfelt thank-yous to the genuine smiles, the rewards of a career in adult social care far outweigh the difficulties. As Tracey puts it, “I’d love to see people be more outspoken about the great times and good experiences you have working in the care sector, because once you’re in it, you don’t want to leave it.”

If you're looking for a profession where you can truly make a difference, the world of care work might just be for you. Find out more about a career in adult social care and the different roles available on the Adult Social Care website here.