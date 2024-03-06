Things Care Workers Want You To Know About A Career In Care

…Developing strong relationships is at the core of care work

It's not just about ticking off tasks on a to-do list; it's about forging connections that can truly brighten someone's day. As Amerissa puts it, “To work in care, you have to care, to really care. It’s important.” So that means getting to know what each individual wants to do and supporting them to achieve their goals. From providing tailored care to celebrating culture, care workers play a pivotal role in fostering a sense of belonging and community for those they support.

