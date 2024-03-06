Things Care Workers Want You To Know About A Career In Care

A career in adult social care means embarking on a journey filled with purpose, growth and endless opportunities to make a meaningful impact.
Whether you're drawn to the field by a passion for helping others or intrigued by the dynamic challenges it presents, entering a career in care is a decision that promises to be both rewarding and enriching.
As part of our Moments in Care series, we decided to speak to some care workers to find out all the things they want people to know about working in adult social care.
We sat down with Jamie, a personal assistant; Tracey, a care home manager; and Amerissa, a well-being and activities coordinator; as well as Emily, Rafi and Sarah — some of the people they work with. So, read on to find out from them why a career in care might just be the most fulfilling journey you'll ever embark upon.
Training happens on the job
You can work your way up the career ladder
Each day is different
But it’s not just about the activities…
…Developing strong relationships is at the core of care work
It's not just about ticking off tasks on a to-do list; it's about forging connections that can truly brighten someone's day. As Amerissa puts it, “To work in care, you have to care, to really care. It’s important.” So that means getting to know what each individual wants to do and supporting them to achieve their goals. From providing tailored care to celebrating culture, care workers play a pivotal role in fostering a sense of belonging and community for those they support.