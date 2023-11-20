Skip To Content
    If You're Looking To Upgrade Your Cooking On A Budget, I'm Here To Show You 27 Kitchen Products Under $10 From Amazon

    A chef might be only as good as their tools, but good news: Those tools don't have to cost a bundle.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An adjustable measuring spoon, because it's basically a teeny Transformer just for your kitchen. (How fun is that??) This measuring spoon has a unique sliding mechanism that allows it to adjust to any common dry measure between a quarter teaspoon and a tablespoon, and any common liquid measure up to 15 milliliters. No more cluttering up your drawers with a whole mess of spoons!

    A hand holding the measuring spoon, measuring olive oil
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Ingenious! What a great idea to have one adjustable measuring tool. It comes apart into two parts when you need it to for cleaning inside. Measurement marks are notched in, not painted on, so no worry of fading.” —Lee 

    Price: $8.99

    2. And a kitchen measurements conversion sign to help put an end to the need to Google how many teaspoons there are in a tablespoon over and over and over again. (It's three, for the curious.) This extremely detailed yet nicely unobtrusive chart covers literally every type of measurement you could need — cups, tablespoons, teaspoons, ounces, milliliters, pints, quarts, liquid measurements, dry measurements, even temperature conversions — and since it’s magnetic, you can pop it right on your fridge for easy access.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “If you are like me, the digital age has hit you hard. You end up having to use your smartphone to look up nearly everything. But one thing that always twists my whiskers, is getting flour and sticky stuff all over my phone whilst trying to cook in the kitchen. I then have to worry about damaging my phone, and also cleaning it after cooking or during cooking to renew visibility. That's where this handy little hands-free item comes in. It's a little bigger than my hand and I can slap it anywhere with a metal surface. I put it on the fridge, so it's a few steps from the stove and kitchen island.

    Very convenient and easy to read, has a bunch of different conversions for everyday cooking needs. I also noticed some of the other items like this on Amazon are much bigger, like the size of a piece of paper, which for me takes up too much space in my kitchen and isn't very appealing to look at. This smaller chart looks nice but isn't too noticeable and doesn't take away from the overall look of my kitchen. Love it!” —Teddy Bear

    Price: $6.99

    3. A stainless-steel herb stripper that’ll save you so. much. thyme. (In the immortal words of Fozzie Bear, wakka wakka wakka!) Seriously, though — just yanking your sprigs through the nine different size holes on this useful little tool will streamline your prep so much, you’ll have trouble figuring out what to do with all those extra, rosemary-scented minutes you’ve suddenly landed yourself with. Fresh herbs, here you come!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the herb stripper and rosemary stripped using it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “What did I do before this tool? Major cooking hack!!!! Love, love, love this tool. Preparing herbs became so much easier!” —Amazon Customer 

    Price: $5.99+ (available individually or in a two-pack)

    4. A digital kitchen scale, because this gadget is THE kitchen staple you’ll never realize you needed until you finally get one. (That is precisely what happened with me, and now that I have one, I will never go back to my oh-no-did-I-measure-that-ingredient-correctly-for-this-recipe? days of pre-kitchen scale anxiety.) This simple-to-use, battery-powered option can measure in grams, pounds, ounces, milliliters, and kilograms, displaying its results on a clear LCD screen.

    The kitchen scale weighing two lemons
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great little scale! I ordered this because it’s the same scale my son had when he lived with us, so I knew what I was getting. It’s so easy to use – just put a plate or bowl on it, hit ‘tare,’ then start adding fruit, meat, pasta, whatever you need to measure. I can buy powdered sugar in bags now because I can weigh out the 1-pound the frosting recipe calls for. No guessing! It weighs in standard or metric measures. You just press the button repeatedly until you see the units that you need. It’s great for My Fitness Pal, which often gives serving sizes in grams. Batteries are easy to change, too, though they last a long time since it turns itself off after a short time of inactivity. I use it all the time!” —okieteach 

    Price: $12.08+ (available in 13 colors)

    5. An olive oil-dispensing set that's poised to become the MVP of your cooking arsenal. The bottle itself holds 17 ounces of the good stuff, but this set’s true beauty lies in its accessories: It includes not one, but two interchangeable pour spouts — one with a dust cap and one with a flap cap — along with seals to keep the air out, and a stainless steel funnel for easy refilling. Whipping up your favorite meals has never been so functionally elegant.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the olive oil bottle in the color Green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Most-used tool in my kitchen! This olive oil dispenser has completely transformed my cooking experience. Not only is it a convenient way to store and dispense olive oil, but it also makes me feel like a pro every time I use it. The sleek design and easy-to-use functionality gives it a professional-grade feel, and I find myself channeling my inner Gordon Ramsay as I add the perfect amount of oil to my dishes.

    Moreover, the dispenser's precision spout allows for accurate pouring and minimal mess, making it a must-have for any home cook. It has become a staple in my kitchen, and I cannot imagine cooking without it. Overall, I highly recommend this product to anyone who loves to cook and wants to take their kitchen game to the next level.” —IamNazarene 

    Price: $8.99+ (available in three colors)

    6. A “uni-tool” cooking utensil, because why dirty up five different spoons and spatulas while whipping up a single meal when you could use just one instead? This space age-looking tool performs the functions of a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, a spatula, a turner, and a cutting tool, all in one handy package. The culinary future is now, y’all.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this tool for the kitchen. I use it for everything when it comes to cooking at home. It can handle just about anything that you have to do while trying to make dinner in a busy house with kids around. I didn't think that it was going to be able to handle my busy household but it fit right in. It is easy to use, very sturdy, and heat-resistant. I can cut chicken in the pan while cooking. I was very impressed and I am very satisfied with it.” —Carla M. Perez

    Price: $9.95

    7. An egg separator that’ll make divvying up your yolks and whites a breeze. Even better, it’s hands-free — just attach it to the edge of your bowl and crack your egg directly into it. It’ll do the work for you, even holding itself in place as you work.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Love, love, love! In the fall of 2020, I made macarons every Friday. So, I needed to separate four eggs per week. Using this device has made that process much easier. Simply place an egg in the device, swirl it around a little, and ta-da! The only time I have ever had a broken yolk while using this device is if the yolk broke when I cracked the egg before I put it in the device. Reliable, easy, and worth every cent.” —Marielle Durrett

    Price: $7.95

    8. A magnetic air fryer cooking times cheat sheet, because anything that takes the guesswork out of cooking makes a big, big difference. Just slap this sucker onto your fridge, and you’ll always have an easy reference available – no more frantic, sticky-fingered googling required when you inevitably forget how long to leave your wings in (again).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the air fryer cooking times cheat sheet
    amazon.com

    Promising review:This magnetic sheet is easy to use and attached right to the air fryer, and it also has adhesive strips in case your air fryer housing is plastic like mine. They worked well. So much easier to use than trying to guess what time and temperature to use. Takes the guesswork out of it. I have followed it and my food comes out perfect. Very glad I bought it.” —John O. 

    Price: $7.95+ (available in two colors)

    9. Some strawberry serrano hot sauce from Fat Cat that’ll add the perfect fruity-hot finishing touch to any meal — or just kick your favorite snack into high gear. Fat Cat hot sauces pack a nice little punch, but without being so spicy they just taste… hot (you know the type: all heat, no flavor). This particular variety offers a somewhat surprising flavor combo that reviewers really love.

    The hot sauce
    Amazon

    Promising review: “This is simply the best! Not real hot. Great flavor. Goes on everything from chicken to a bagel and cream cheese. We got a bottle for Christmas and immediately ordered three more.” —S. Goodsell 

    Price: $9.99

    10. Or, a bottle of Bachan’s Japanese barbecue sauce, because it’s the cooking essential you didn't realize your pantry was missing. Sweet, salty, and full — full! — of umami, this supremely drizzle-able sauce works in stir-fries, on eggs, in salad dressings… the list goes on. Plus, it’s available in a bunch of different varieties, if you’re into, say, yuzu or miso over the traditional BBQ flavor. (I’ll take all of the above, please.)

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Delicious! We originally purchased the Original Flavor at Sam's Club and loved it so much, but when we went back to buy again, they didn't have it. So we decided to try the other flavors and we are hooked on all three of them. We use them on everything. Love the Hot & Spicy — it's a perfect blend without being too hot. All flavors are good on chicken, salmon and beef — also on vegetables. You will not be disappointed.” —Dana Melbuer

    Price: $8.40+ (available in five flavors and individually or in multi-packs)

    11. OR, some Old Bay seasoning that’ll punch up all your chicken, seafood, and veggies in one fell swoop. A deceptively simple blend of celery salt, paprika, a couple of different kinds of pepper, and some other mysterious spices, this stuff seems like it should have no business tasting as good as it does — but BOY, DOES IT EVER.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them holding a small container of Old Bay seasoning in front of a box of tater tots
    amazon.com

    Y’all, I went my entire life having never experienced the glory that is Old Bay until I found myself somewhat unexpectedly living in the DC area (proximity to Maryland is key), and, well… you can now consider me an Old Bay convert. I will straight-up vacuum down anything that has Old Bay in, on, or near it. A little tangy; a little spicy… it’s basically the perfect spice combination.

    Promising review: “Makes recipes even better! We use Old Bay in lots of dishes and without it, the recipes do not taste right. There are lots of things you can leave out of some recipes and it still tastes good, but for some reason when Old Bay is missing, it is not good.

    Old Bay is one of those unique seasonings that makes a dish taste right. Fish, shrimp, scallops, chicken, Cajun dishes, and much, much more. If you use Old Bay, you know what I mean. There is only one Old Bay, and that is the original. Nothing can replace it. If you have never used Old Bay, try it out, you will use it always.” —Repro63 

    Price: $3.39+ (available in eight sizes and individually or in multi-packs)

    12. And a three-tier spice jar riser, because no one has time to empty out their entire spice cabinet every time they need the crushed red pepper. This organizer is like a little set of stairs for your spice jars; once you’ve popped your most-used seasonings onto its nonskid tiers, you’ll be able to take stock of everything you’ve got at a glance — and find exactly what you need quickly and easily.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of spices organized in a cabinet using the spice riser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Has changed my life in the kitchen! I'd give this 10 stars if allowed. My spices were a nightmare. Once I got this... dear lord, so amazing! Easy to use and everything is within reach and can see it, for the most part. Sometimes you have to slide something over, but whew, what a great product!” —Ellen 

    Price: $17 (available in two sizes, nine colors, and individually or as a two-pack)

    13. A two-pack of big ol’ silicone utensil rests, so you can keep drips and drops off your counter with ease. These colorful, heat-resistant holders are each big enough to handle four utensils at a time. Even better — they’re made of silicone, so cleanup is as easy as a quick wash in the sink, or even just tossing them in your dishwasher.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the utensil rest in the color Red
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Better than a traditional spoon rest! It's such a small thing, but I love this spoon holder! I keep one (or sometimes both of them) next to my stovetop. Used to use a flat silicone mat, but this is better — easy to rest four utensils (stirring spoon, spatula, tasting spoon, etc.) near the cooking area, and the small lip around the edge keeps any juices/liquids contained. Works great, I use this every day. Easy to clean, as well.” —Peggy 

    Price: $7.99+ for a set of two (available in five colors)

    14. A solid wood, French-style rolling pin, because you’re gonna need to roll out your dough somehow — you may as well let yourself feel ~fancy~ while you’re doing it, right? The tapered design of a French- or European-style roller allows for greater control as you shape your dough — and this particular version has been lauded by thousands of reviewers for its ease of use and stunning appearance.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the rolling pin
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Unbelievably perfect rolling pin! I've always used rolling pins with handles and thought I'd give this one a try. I love it. I have much better control and it's so easy to clean. Easier to keep the dough the same thickness when cutting out biscuits. Best purchase I've made in a while.” —Evelyn T. 

    Price: $9.99+ (available in two wood species)

    15. And a bench scraper to round out your at-home pastry chef tool kit. With stainless-steel construction and a comfortable grip, this option will have you dividing dough, trimming edges, leveling or transporting ingredients, and (of course) scraping and shaping with the best of them. Look at you go, you kitchen pro, you!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the bench scraper in the color Black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Makes you feel like a real chef! This is probably one of my most unnecessary-but-necessary purchases, and I’m so glad I made it after dropping and spilling so many things on the counter after chopping while trying to transfer to another surface. It does what it’s supposed to do, it’s sturdy, the top is grippy, and you can feel like a real chef who knows what they’re doing in the kitchen.

    The agave blue is a deep turquoise/green-blue color and matches the other agave blue items in the Rachael Ray collections.” —Caitlin 

    Price: $9.99+ (available in five colors)

    16. A silicone garlic roller, because peeling garlic doesn’t have to be nearly as tedious as you think. All you have to do is pop a clove in, apply a little pressure, roll the whole thing back and forth on your counter for a bit, and bam — peeled garlic. If you’re the kind of person who essentially doubles the amount of garlic called for in almost every recipe you make (*raises hand*), this handy little tube is a MUST-HAVE.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them holding four garlic cloves peeled using the garlic roller
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Buy this, don’t hesitate! I love fresh garlic, but I hated peeling it, to the point where I'd just buy squeezable garlic... I know, awful. This cheap little tool has made me find new love for fresh garlic again and took all the headache out of the process. Worth every penny.” —Hunter Tramell 

    Price: $5.95+ (available in individually and in multi-packs and in multiple color combinations) 

    17. A citrus press to take care of the "acid" part of the "salt-fat-acid-heat" equation. Tired of picking seeds out of your meal? Me too. With this lil’ guy though, that problem becomes a thing of the past: Put half a lemon, lime, or any other citrus fruit in the bowl of the press, squeeze the handles shut, and voilà — maximum juice comes out, while the rind and seeds stay in.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them holding the citrus press in the color Classic Yellow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Super quality juicer! I was used to manually juicing lemons, limes, etc. but this is the cat's meow! High quality and it gets all of the juice out. Cleans easily in dishwasher.” —Dadof3 

    Price: $8.99+ (available in six colors)

    18. A colorful ceramic butter crock, because if you’re not already storing your Kerrygold in one of these, now is the time to start. Fun fact: If it’s stored correctly, butter doesn’t actually need to go in the fridge — and this gorgeous crock is the perfect vessel for it. No more waiting for your fridge-solid butter to warm up to room temperature before you use it!

    amazon.com

    When stored at room temperature, the butter can last for up to 30 days!

    Promising review: “This butter dish solves the butter problem once and for all! This unique butter dish holds a whole stick of butter at once. It’s always perfectly soft and ready to easily spread! It looks nice on the countertop, too. I got this product for my mother and she adores it so much! It’s truly one of her favorite kitchen items. Just get it! This would be an excellent gift to anyone for any occasion!” —larua arial

    Price: $9.99+ (available in six colors)

    19. A veggie peeler with a scrub brush attached, so you can clean and peel your carrots or potatoes all in one go. Nothing says “I know what I’m doing in the kitchen” like well-practiced efficiency — and it doesn’t get much more efficient than this.

    The peeler in the color Purple
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Best peeler I’ve ever used! I LOATHED peeling potatoes and carrots especially because of carpal tunnel. This peeler came up as a deal one day, so I decided, why not? It wasn't advertised as ‘ergonomic,’ which is what someone with bad hands looks for.

    I love it SO much I bought a second for myself and one for my daughter. She wasn't convinced until she tried it the first time. She called me just to say thank you. Making stew, soup and salad, is no longer time-consuming or hand-aching work. Lickety split, no mess, no fuss and my veggies are ready to go in no time.” —Dawn Moreno

    Price: $9.22+ (available in five colors)

    20. A meat chopper tool that’ll make quick work of everything from ground beef to mashed potatoes. I mean, sure, you could break up your meat with a wooden spoon or what have you — or you could use this, which utilizes a nifty, four-bladed design to break things up easily and evenly.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the meat masher in use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Never knew I needed this until I got it! This is one of those kitchen gadgets that I've lived over 40 years without... and now that I have it, I don't know how I didn't have one. Great for breaking up ground meat and even works well for mixing/mashing certain ingredients (whole tomatoes, etc.) for soups/stews. So far, seems to be durable, and washes up easily either by hand or with the dishwasher.” —Charlie’s Mom 

    Price: $5.99+ (available in five colors)

    21. A pair of kitchen shears to take care of everything from opening tricky packaging to trimming meat. What sets these shears apart from the pack is the fact that the blades have tiny little micro-serrations — meaning they’ll cut cleanly every time, and stay sharp as the years go by. Plus, they’re from KitchenAid, so you know the quality is going to be top-notch.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them holding the kitchen shears in the color Black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “The handiest thing in my kitchen drawer — these scissors do it all! From cutting poultry to removing gristle from the bottom of a tri-tip roast, and any number of other kitchen items. I'm left-handed, and the grip is comfortable. They're very easy to clean, and the plastic sheath that comes with them is a plus, preventing me from gouging myself when looking for other items in the ‘sharp object’ drawer. I'm thinking about getting a second pair. I highly recommend these kitchen shears!” —Suzy-Q666 

    Price: $8.99+ (available in three colors)

    22. An acacia wood salt cellar that’ll make storing salt or other spices a breeze. The top swivels open and closed easily, the smooth bowl makes it easy to pinch ingredients, and the whole piece will look lovely on your countertop, to boot. Form, meet function. 🤝

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Looks great and keeps my salt fresh! Love that its cover slides over opening smoothly. Keeps spices fresh and it is easy to use.” —mary kay

    Price: $9.99

    23. A magnetic knife bar, so you can keep all your sharpest chef’s tools close at hand without taking up valuable counter space. (Gotta leave room to actually, y’know, do all the chopping and prepping, right?) The super strong magnet in this wall-mounted bar is more than a match for even the most intimidating of knives — and it looks breathtakingly profesh, too, despite its ultra-affordable price tag.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of two of the knife bars mounted on a wall and holding many knives
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Very nice! I think every kitchen needs a magnetic knife rack. It gets your knives out of the drawers where real estate is at a premium, and knife blocks take up precious counter space. This rack is just the right size for me; holds my five knives perfectly. You'll probably want something bigger if you have a lot of knives, though.” —Alice 

    Price: $8 (available in two colors)

    24. And a 12-inch honing steel that’ll make sure your favorite slicing-and-dicing tools stay in tip-top shape. If you really want to up your cooking game, keeping your tools in good condition is essential — and you’d be surprised how easy it is to care for your knives yourself with a pick like this!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the honing steel in the color Black posed alongside three knives
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Gets the full mileage out of a good kitchen knife! I bought this because I was referred to use a kitchen steel instead of sharpeners for my kitchen knives. This has been worth every penny. Easy to use, good for honing knives, and with ring on the end for hanging from a hook, this is one of my essential kitchen items. Sharpen a clean dry knife, and after every sharpen, give the knife a rinse and wipe to remove the tiny metal particulates that appear in the sharpening process.” —Edd Black 

    Price: $10.99 (available in six colors)

    25. A set of porcelain mini-ramekins so versatile, you’ll never stop finding uses for them. In need of some pinch bowls as you set out your mise en place? Use these. Planning on offering bite-sized souffles for dessert at your next dinner party? Make ‘em in these. Trying to class up your dipping sauce situation? Meet the perfect fry-dunking receptacle. Super cute. Super classy. Super useful. Your kitchen won’t know what hit it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the ramekins
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “These are pretty small, obviously, but they work great for setting up all your ingredients for cooking ahead of time. For me, it speeds up the cooking process and helps me not FORGET to put something in. I guess you could also use them to put ketchup in for a small batch of fries!” —FredJones 

    Price: $6.99+ (available in sets of six or 12 ramekins)

    26. A bamboo cooking utensil holder, because, well, who doesn’t love an attractive and practical tool storage solution? Is it pretty much just a wood jar? Yes. Does it do its job well? Also yes. And is beautiful? Heck yes. Everybody wins!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the utensil holder in use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Well made and useful utensil holder! I cook a lot, and as a result use a lot of cooking utensils during the day. I was getting tired of going back and forth to the utensil drawer and digging through for spoons, spatulas, whisks, and the like. My wife had the same problem, and we decided to get a utensil holder to put next to the stove. We like the quality of the product and recommend it for others who are looking for a good place to keep your spatulas, spoons, and tongs.” —A Horse With No Name 

    Price $7.71+

    27. And a set of color-coordinated cotton trivets, so you can protect your countertops once you’re done whipping up your next gourmet creation. Tightly woven and available in four color combinations to suit any kitchen aesthetic, these little trivet trios also work great as pot holders. And trust me: You can never have too many pot holders.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the trivets in the color Gray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “These trivets are perfect. They look great in my kitchen, can be stacked for storage, and do exactly what they’re supposed to: protect my counter from hot pots and scratches. I have two sets in the gray (because I use them for everything), and I bought a set in blue as a gift. The price is great, too.” —JAM 

    Price: $9.98 for a set of three (available in four color combinations)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.