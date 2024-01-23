26 Target Products For People Who Want To Feel Like Geniuses When They Shop

1. A roll-out fridge caddy that’ll keep your refrigerator organized and everything in it accessible. If you've been meaning to kick the habit of losing track of things you've stashed in the fridge until long past their edible lifespans, this caddy can help! It'll corral all your groceries and negate the need to rummage around in the back for forgotten items. Genius!
2. And a set of four clear kitchen storage bins, because any smartypants appreciates a well-ordered pantry. These BPA-free bins are good for storing anything from fruits and veg to baking supplies — and since they're clear, you’ll always be able to see their contents, cutting down on the amount of digging around and all that “WHERE DID I PUT THE CINNAMON” aggravation that may have once plagued you.
3. A big ol' bottle of daily shower cleaner, so you can keep your bathroom mildew-free with almost zero effort. (Work smarter, not harder, right?) Just spritz some of this stuff in the tub or on your shower walls and floors when you’re done washing up each day, and then just… walk away. Yes, really. Regular use will prevent hard water buildup, mildew, and other weird… growths. Heck yes.
4. A Squatty Potty, because the older you get, the wiser you get — and the more you realize the worth of pooping in comfort. It may not be the prettiest bathroom accessory, but thanks to its posture-aligning abilities, it’ll work wonders when it comes to helping everything just… slide right on out.
5. And an affordable but highly effective bidet attachment from Bio Bidet, so you can treat your tush right when you're all done doing your thing. This sleek, easily installed pick is totally hydraulic, so regardless of whether you have an electrical outlet near your toilet or not, you can still experience the joys of a bidet. Once you do, you’ll never go back.
6. A Casper cooling memory foam mattress that’ll help you get the best sleep of your life. (Never underestimate the correlation between how smart you feel and how much good, solid rest you get.) Do you overheat easily while you snooze? This mattress can help with that. Its breathable top helps keep air flowing through it, which, in turn, helps keep you cool. Go catch those zzzzzs, friends.
7. An aesthetically pleasing laundry hamper, because there are way better laundry-wrangling solutions out there than that weird, pop-up mesh thing you’ve been carting around since college. This woven, double-sided option with dual flip-top lids should do the trick. Go ahead. Treat yourself. Your inner HGTV star will thank you for it.
8. A good household tool kit, so you can DIY some of your own fix-it needs, you big ol' competent human, you. This 40-piece set packs everything you need to handle most common household needs; included are a tape measurer, a claw hammer, pliers, a bunch of hex keys, a ratchet screwdriver with a ton of bits, scissors, a utility knife, some precision screwdrivers, a magnetic bit holder, and a case to keep it all in.
9. A super versatile cast aluminum Dutch oven from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection that’s (har har) good for literally everything. One-pot pasta? Dutch oven. Slow-cooked, spend-all-day-at-a-low-simmer stew? Dutch oven. Getting your braise on? Dutch oven. With heavy-duty construction, a non-stick ceramic coating, and silicone handles, this 4.5-quart beauty is the MVP of any smartly-managed kitchen. (And your kitchen is absolutely smartly-managed, is it not?)
10. A set of dishwasher- and microwave-safe stoneware dishes to dress up your dining room table with some understated yet practical sophistication. (What could be smarter? It's the best of both worlds!) This 16-piece service for four includes dinner plates, salad plates, mugs, and bowls — and, I mean, let’s be honest: We all deserve to feel fancy even when noshing on a humble bowl of cereal.
11. A good ol’ fashioned filing cabinet, because in our increasingly paperless world, it behooves you to have a safe place to stash hard copies of your growing collection of important documents. Digital docs aren't always easy to access (or even just, y'know, available to access), so it's a smart move to keep paper versions of your lease or mortgage, your tax forms, your medical records, and all your other adulting stuff around. This two-drawer filer will help you stay organized — and since it isn’t super “office-y,” it’ll look super cute doing it, too
12. A sleek and streamlined writing desk that’ll look right at home in your stylishly functional home office setup. Unlike a traditional executive desk, this pick isn’t heavy or stodgy; instead, it offers clean lines and an airy feel, thanks to its slick metal frame and open shelving. You are a canny and clever professional, after all. You deserve to have the work-from-home space of your biggest professional dreams.
13. Or, a lift-top coffee table, because you can still have a practical work-from-home setup even if square footage is at a premium. No room for a full desk? Just pop the top on this flexible living room piece, and voila: You’ve got plenty of desk space on top, and plenty of storage underneath. Nothing's smarter than multifunctional furniture!
14. And a chic, modern task chair that’ll make you actually want to sit down to work every day. With tilt control, pneumatic height adjustment, adjustable arms, and five caster wheels, it’s got all the flexibility and movement you could want from a workspace seating solution — and it looks darn good, too.
15. A lightweight, bagless Shark stick vacuum that’ll make keeping your floors clean a breeze. This compact lil' vac is so much easier to move around your home than the huge, messy, bagged vacuums of yore. You can change out the attachments with the click of a button; it easily converts to a hand-held device, negating the need to buy an additional hand vacuum; and, bonus, it's particularly good for pet hair, if you have furbabies.
16. A tufted storage bench with cute little midcentury modern-inspired legs, because the wisest and most intelligent humans (like you!) understand the value of filling their space with versatile furniture pieces. It’s extra seating! It’s an awkward space filler! And, of course, it’s a place to stash those odds and ends floating around the room that you just want to get out sight!
17. A thermal blackout curtain panel or two, so you can finally get the shut-eye you need and save some cash on your climate control bills. (How savvy!) These curtain panels have a cool, modern feel, thanks to the grommets at the top — and with both temperature-regulating abilities and blackout capabilities, they’ll create the ideal sleeping environment for you without you needing to do anything other than, y’know, hang them.
18. A cast aluminum griddle from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection that virtually nothing sticks to, because sometimes, being smart means knowing when it's a pancakes-for-dinner night. (Even the most put-together person isn't always on top of their meal prepping, and that is 100% okay.) With a super effective ceramic non-stick surface — not to mention style in spades — this pick from the Goodful collection spans not one, but two burners, so you can feed all your favorite people while you’re at it.
19. A pack of striped cotton kitchen towels that tick both the “effective” and “pretty” boxes. (Yes, your kitchen can, in fact, have both!) Made of a soft, cotton terry blend, they’re excellent at their actual job — that is, drying dishes — but they also come in such lovely shades that they do double duty as kitchen décor, too. And hey, as you probably already know, there’s no such thing as having too many dish towels.
20. A hand-held combination garment steamer and iron because it just doesn't do to go around with wrinkled shirts all the time, does it? Usable both horizontally and vertically, this gadget can handle both traditional ironing and quicker steaming; heck, you can even use it on curtains, upholstery, or bedding to smooth out wrinkles and kill bacteria. You will feel so dang smart with one of these suckers stored neatly and tidily in your closet.
21. A powerful oxy stain remover, so you can keep your carpets and upholstery in tip-top shape without wasting valuable time in your busy, grownup-person life steam cleaning the entire floor. The formula in this neat-o “blotter bottle” from Bissell can tackle everything from pet messes to red wine stains; all you have to do is apply it, let it sit for about a minute, then scrub it a little bit with the included brush, and voila: Instant stain removal.
22. A bold accent cabinet, because your smartest storage solutions don't have to be boring. This pick boasts six (count 'em!) compartments, each with its own little door, giving you plenty of practical storage space — but it's also super fun, thanks to its retro styling.
23. A set of plush, Turkish cotton bath towels that’ll turn your bathroom into the most luxurious of spa retreats. I mean, you need towels, right? Towels are always a practical investment — and you deserve nothing but the softest of towels in which to enrobe yourself after each and every shower. Plus, nothing says “I have my life together” like walking into the bathroom and seeing towels that actually match.
24. A surprisingly ~aesthetic~ air fryer, because there's no smarter way to cook for yourself than this. This sleek, 6-quart touchscreen pick from Cruxgg can have everything from hot wings to crispy Brussels sprouts on the table in minutes — and cleanup is a cinch, too.
25. A vacuum wine preserver, so you can save the bougie wine lover inside you from dying a little bit every time you fail to finish an entire bottle in a timely fashion. This useful device pumps any and all air out of the bottle, while the two stoppers create a seal make sure it stays that way. The result? Unfinished bottles stay fresher, longer — and your shrewd and sensible self absolutely appreciates being able to enjoy every last drop.
26. And a highly-rated Cuisinart coffee maker, because life is too short to drink bad coffee. (Trust me: As someone who replaced my aging, unreliable, and cheap coffee maker with something better not too long ago, it is truly worth the splurge for your adult self.) This 14-cup option is programmable, so you can set it to go off at exactly the right time every morning — and it brews one heck of a good cup, according to literally thousands of reviewers.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.