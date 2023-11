26 Target Products That Will Make You Feel Like The Smartest Human You Know

11.

A good ol’ fashioned filing cabinet , because in our increasingly paperless world, it behooves you to have a safe place to stash hard copies of your growing collection of important documents. Digital docs aren't always easy to access (or even just, y'know,to access), so it's a smart move to keep paper versions of your lease or mortgage, your tax forms, your medical records, and all your other adulting stuff around. This two-drawer filer will help you stay organized — and since it isn’t super “office-y,” it’ll look super cute doing it, too