If You Have A Kitchen And Don’t Own Any Of These 27 Essential Products, I’m Gonna Need You To Change That

1. An adjustable measuring spoon, because why clutter up your drawer with four different spoons when you could have just one that does it all? This single measuring spoon has a unique sliding mechanism that allows it to adjust to any common dry measure between a quarter teaspoon and a tablespoon, and any common liquid measure up to 15 milliliters. It’s like a teeny Transformer just for your kitchen.
2. A complete set of kitchen utensils, so you’ll always have what you need on hand — even for surprise late-night baking experiments. Made of food-grade silicone with sturdy wooden handles, they’re exactly what your nonstick and cast-iron pieces alike call for.
3. A garlic crusher that looks like a tiny lil’ vampire, because who says your kitchen essentials have to be boring? This charming gadget pulverizes garlic with just a few twists, all while prompting tons of giggles and guffaws. (Maybe I’m just easily amused, but personally, I find the idea of a Dracula-shaped garlic chopper hilarious.)
4. A customized oven mitt adorned with your favorite furry friend, because, I mean, you need oven mitts. Why not have one that has your pet’s adorable little face on it? Pet Party Co will take any image of your beloved Indiana Bones or Hannah Meowntana and plaster it all over the oven mitt color of your choice. Protecting your hands from the heat of the kitchen has never been cuter.
5. A ceramic nonstick fry pan that’ll cook up the over-easy eggs of your dreams — and look darn good doing it, too. This 12-inch pick from GreenPan’s Reserve line is equipped with both a lid and a helper handle — features you might not know you need until you actually have them (ask me how I know!) — and with its matte gold-tone details and gorgeous color options, it’s as much a piece of décor as it is a cookware essential.
6. Some silicone baking mats, because if you don’t already have a couple of these in your baking cupboard, you’re missing out. Not only will they prevent your cookies from sticking — which is a disaster for both your bakeware and lovers of sweets and treats everywhere — they’ll also keep your baking sheets mess-free in the process.
7. A two-pack of nonstick, reusable oven liners to make keeping your oven clean a breeze — mostly because the worst of the gunk will end up on the liner and not your actual appliance. Just stick one of these BPA- and PFOA-free sheets in the bottom of your oven to catch any drips or overflow. Then pull it out and either wipe it down or run it in the top rack of your dishwasher when it needs refreshing.
8. A clip-on strainer from BuzzFeed’s Tasty line, so you can strain your pasta literally single-handedly. Just snap this silicone strainer to the side of your pot and tip it directly into the sink. It’ll keep your noodles (or veggies, or ground beef, or whatever) safely in the pot while the water just drains away.
9. A hand-operated vegetable chopper from OXO that slices! dices! and does it all in one fell swoop! All you need to do is sandwich your veggies in the middle of this compact gadget and bring the top down firmly; the grid-style blades take care of everything else, cutting your prep time down to mere seconds.
10. A KitchenAid stand mixer, because the perfect marriage of form and function is a beautiful thing. Beloved of bakers everywhere, this visually stunning kitchen staple can do everything from cream butter in 30 seconds flat (source: me; I do this with mine all the time and I love it for it) to whip up a gorgeous meringue in minutes.
11. Or, a highly rated hand mixer from Cuisinart for those times when you need something a little simpler (although with no less power). With nine speeds and three different attachment sets, this pick can handle everything from gentle mixing to high-speed whipping — and thanks to the included storage box, it packs up quickly and neatly for easy storage. No worries about lost beaters here!
12. A silicone utensil rest big enough to hold up to four cooking tools at once. It's heat-resistant and also comes in a rainbow of colors, because what’s a kitchen these days without a pop of color to brighten things up?
13. A scrap trap with a self-storing scraper, so you can sweep all your kitchen scraps into a handy-dandy little container you can just tip out into the bin later on. A simple device that prevents potato peels, bits of carrot, and other cooking detritus from ending up on the floor, and makes cleaning up easier when you're all ready to close the kitchen for the night? Yes, please!
14. An Instant Pot Duo that can handle the work of seven — count 'em, seven — different appliances. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer. Not only is it a boon for making tons of set-it-and-forget-it meals, but it also frees up a huge amount of space in tiny kitchens.
15. A truly excellent chef’s knife, because no kitchen is complete without one. This 8-inch knife features an ice-hardened carbide steel blade ready to handle all your slicing and dicing needs. It's an investment, but if you take care of it, it's also a tool you'll probably never have to replace.
16. A beautifully compact cutlery organizer, if drawer space in your kitchen is at a premium. This efficient little dining accessory stacks your flatware in a tidy, orderly fashion that makes the most of small storage spaces.
17. A stainless-steel herb stripper that’ll save you so. much. thyme. (In the immortal words of Fozzie Bear, wakka wakka wakka!) Seriously, though — just yanking your sprigs through the nine different size holes on this useful little tool will streamline your prep so much, you’ll have trouble figuring out what to do with all those extra, rosemary-scented minutes you’ve suddenly landed yourself with.
18. A cast-iron Dutch oven from Lodge, because you don’t need to spend hundreds for a solid and beautiful piece of cookware. Bonus points for the included matching trivet!
19. A spice drawer organizer, because no one has time to empty out their entire spice cabinet every time they need the crushed red pepper, or oregano, or whatever else is lurking allllllll the way in the back. This rack fits right in a drawer instead, letting you lay out all your spices so you can actually see what you have — no digging required.
20. A multi-functional air fryer that’ll make frying, baking, grilling, and roasting all your dinnertime faves a breeze — and speedy, to boot. Whether you’re in the mood for fried chicken or crispy Brussels sprouts (or both!), this easy-to-operate countertop must-have from Ninja gets it all done with the push of a button.
21. A set of Snapware food storage containers, so you can keep your leftovers as fresh as can possibly be. Microwavable and dishwasher-safe, these airtight Pyrex glass containers feature BPA-free lids that snap on tightly and do not, under any (or at least, under most) circumstances, leak.
22. A magnetic kitchen measurements conversion sign to help you finally stop googling how many teaspoons there are in a tablespoon over and over and over again. This extremely detailed yet nicely unobtrusive chart covers literally every type of measurement you could need — and since it’s magnetic, you can pop it right on your fridge for easy access.
23. A little magnetic shelf that’ll transform the top of your stove into extra storage space. (Who among us has not bemoaned the inconvenience of not having nearly enough counter space for need-it-right-now cooking must-haves?) Stick this sucker on top, and you’ll have the perfect little perch for salt, pepper, olive oil, or whatever else you like to keep close by when you’re whipping up culinary masterpieces.
24. A digital kitchen scale, because this gadget is THE kitchen staple you’ll never realize you needed until you finally get one. This simple-to-use, battery-powered option can measure in grams, pounds, ounces, milliliters, and kilograms, displaying its results on a clear and easily read LCD screen.
25. A Lodge cast-iron skillet that'll present you with perfectly seared steak every time. This sizeable, 12-inch pick comes pre-seasoned, too, so you can get cooking sooner. (It’s also available in a 10.25-inch size, by the way, if you have smaller burners on your stove.)
26. A good stainless-steel sauce pan to round out your everyday cookware collection. (After all, you've got your nonstick skillet, your Dutch oven, and your cast-iron skillet covered now, right?) This three-quart pick from Cuisinart heats quickly and evenly — and although it’s definitely a workhorse, it also looks super sleek and pro with its mirrored finish and thoughtful design.
27. And a fancy-schmancy fridge deodorizer, so you can make sure all your perishables stay fresh and your fridge stink-free. Just pop this sleek, stainless steel gadget in your refrigerator and it’ll get to work immediately, keeping things smelling their best — no baking soda or charcoal needed!
