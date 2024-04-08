BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Have A Kitchen And Don’t Own Any Of These 27 Essential Products, I’m Gonna Need You To Change That

    Even if you don't THINK you need a kitchen scale... you do. Trust me. You really, really do.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An adjustable measuring spoon, because why clutter up your drawer with four different spoons when you could have just one that does it all? This single measuring spoon has a unique sliding mechanism that allows it to adjust to any common dry measure between a quarter teaspoon and a tablespoon, and any common liquid measure up to 15 milliliters. It’s like a teeny Transformer just for your kitchen.

    A hand holding the measuring spoon, measuring olive oil
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Ingenious! What a great idea to have one adjustable measuring tool. It comes apart into two parts when you need it to for cleaning inside. Measurement marks are notched in, not painted on, so no worry of fading.” —Lee 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95.

    2. A complete set of kitchen utensils, so you’ll always have what you need on hand — even for surprise late-night baking experiments. Made of food-grade silicone with sturdy wooden handles, they’re exactly what your nonstick and cast-iron pieces alike call for.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the kitchen utensils in the color Khaki
    amazon.com

    This is the set I use. They’re great — solid; easy to clean; basically, everything you could want from your everyday cooking utensils. My most-used items are the flippers, the solid spoon, the whisk, the tongs, and the spoonula — but I’ve had cause to use literally every piece in the set, so I have never, ever regretted having them all. (Just, y'know, in case this many pieces seems like overkill. It's not. I promise.)

    For the curious, the full set includes a solid spoon, a slotted spoon, a solid turner, a slotted turner, a pasta spider, a ladle, a basting brush, a spatula, a spoonula, a whisk, a set of tongs, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a silicone spoon rest, and a holder to corral it all — and a bunch of S-hooks, if you’d rather hang your utensils than keep them in the storage jar.

    Promising review: “Score! A year later and still super pleasantly surprised by how good this set is for the … price – use it all the time and everything is still completely in pristine shape. Not to mention, it actually looks like the picture and not some cheaper plastic version when you actually get it. Great color, too.” —Meowmie 

    Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).

    3. A garlic crusher that looks like a tiny lil’ vampire, because who says your kitchen essentials have to be boring? This charming gadget pulverizes garlic with just a few twists, all while prompting tons of giggles and guffaws. (Maybe I’m just easily amused, but personally, I find the idea of a Dracula-shaped garlic chopper hilarious.)

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the garlic crusher
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love garlic! However, I hate cleaning our old stainless-steel, crushing-type garlic press. It's a literal nightmare to deal with that thing. On a complete whim, I decided to give Gracula a shot, thinking it was a cute novelty, but novelty stuff is always the lowest quality version of that thing, so the purchase was entirely for the joke of it.

    THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST PURCHASES I HAVE EVER MADE!!! This little buddy handles about 3–5 cloves at a time (depending on size) and is the easiest garlic-processing-item to clean IN THE HISTORY OF EVER!! You may need to shake a little hard to get some of the minced garlic out, and if it gets into the little hole in the center, you'll have to grab a chopstick or a fork with the right size tine to get in there, but other than that, it takes literal seconds to clean!

    I will be buying this for everyone I know and possibly preventing divorce with this little kitchen friend.” —Grace 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    4. A customized oven mitt adorned with your favorite furry friend, because, I mean, you need oven mitts. Why not have one that has your pet’s adorable little face on it? Pet Party Co will take any image of your beloved Indiana Bones or Hannah Meowntana and plaster it all over the oven mitt color of your choice. Protecting your hands from the heat of the kitchen has never been cuter.

    A small, black and white dog with pointy ears and a squashy face posed next to a purple oven mitt with the dog&#x27;s own face printed all over it
    PetPartyCo / Etsy

    PetPartyCo is a small business based in Sherwood, Oregon that specializes in putting your pet’s face on literally anything you could ever want.

    Promising review: “Purchased for my husband for Christmas as a little stocking stuffer. Quality is great (both the mitt and the pictures on it). Works well against the heat, too.” —Morgan

    Get it from PetPartyCo on Etsy for $22.09 (originally $33.99; available in 30 designs).

    5. A ceramic nonstick fry pan that’ll cook up the over-easy eggs of your dreams — and look darn good doing it, too. This 12-inch pick from GreenPan’s Reserve line is equipped with both a lid and a helper handle — features you might not know you need until you actually have them (ask me how I know!) — and with its matte gold-tone details and gorgeous color options, it’s as much a piece of décor as it is a cookware essential.

    amazon.com

    The reality of nonstick skillets is that they need to be replaced every couple of years, simply due to the fact that the nonstick coating wears away eventually. (Yes, even if you take impeccable care of it.) But hey, guess what? You can, in fact, have the holy trifecta of functional, aesthetically pleasing, and affordable! I sprang for this skillet last year in the color Julep — a soft, minty green — to replace my old, no-longer-nonstick one from a different brand, and friends, I love it. Basically, nothing sticks to it. It’s lightweight and easy to move around the kitchen. Cleanup is a breeze. And it is so. Dang. Pretty. I seriously cannot say enough good things about this thing.

    Promising review: “Slick! This is a replacement for a decade-old Zwillig pan which had lost most of its non-stick qualities. Wow, has non-stick come a long ways! Everything just slides off! The pink exterior is more difficult to keep clean, but that's a low price to pay for cooking and cleaning performance.” —Todd A Brown

    Get it from Amazon for $47+ (available in seven colors).

    6. Some silicone baking mats, because if you don’t already have a couple of these in your baking cupboard, you’re missing out. Not only will they prevent your cookies from sticking — which is a disaster for both your bakeware and lovers of sweets and treats everywhere — they’ll also keep your baking sheets mess-free in the process.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of potatoes on red silicone baking mats
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “These make baking so much easier! These are the first set of silicone mats I've tried and I love them. I have low quality pans that usually burn my cookies, but these mats have made it possible for me to make amazingly perfect cookies! I've used them numerous times and they are still working great. They're super easy to clean. I highly recommend these!!” —Kristina C

    Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five configurations).

    7. A two-pack of nonstick, reusable oven liners to make keeping your oven clean a breeze — mostly because the worst of the gunk will end up on the liner and not your actual appliance. Just stick one of these BPA- and PFOA-free sheets in the bottom of your oven to catch any drips or overflow. Then pull it out and either wipe it down or run it in the top rack of your dishwasher when it needs refreshing.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the oven liners in use inside an oven
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I just realized how amazing these liners are! I've had them for about a year and a half. The bottom of my oven has been getting rough due to some over cheesed pizza mishaps. I finally took the liner out and immediately replaced it with the backup (definitely recommend buying the 2 pack). I then left it on the counter for a few days while I dreaded cleaning it and contemplated throwing it out... finally got the nerve to clean it today. It wiped clean with a dish sponge and Dawn soap almost instantly. I probably spent more time drying the mat after than I did cleaning it. I think this is the best $10 I've ever spent! 😍” —Amazon Customer

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).

    8. A clip-on strainer from BuzzFeed’s Tasty line, so you can strain your pasta literally single-handedly. Just snap this silicone strainer to the side of your pot and tip it directly into the sink. It’ll keep your noodles (or veggies, or ground beef, or whatever) safely in the pot while the water just drains away.

    The strainer
    Walmart

    Promising review: “Minimalist kitchen must-have! Fits on a variety of pots and pans. No need for a separate colander anymore, which is perfect for my small RV kitchen. Definitely recommend!” —Jennifer

    Get it from Walmart for $7.97.

    9. A hand-operated vegetable chopper from OXO that slices! dices! and does it all in one fell swoop! All you need to do is sandwich your veggies in the middle of this compact gadget and bring the top down firmly; the grid-style blades take care of everything else, cutting your prep time down to mere seconds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “This thing is amazing. Flawless. Everything about its design is perfect. The silicone 'grid' to pull out so stuff doesn't get stuck in the cutting mechanism, the ease of pressing down to chop, and *especially* the opening in the back so you can just tip the device to dump the choppings out of the back, instead of having to open the top lid and turn the chopper upside-down to dump the chopped veggies out like with other models. Everything OXO is always impressive, and this is no exception.” —Dan

    Get it from Amazon for $22.

    10. A KitchenAid stand mixer, because the perfect marriage of form and function is a beautiful thing. Beloved of bakers everywhere, this visually stunning kitchen staple can do everything from cream butter in 30 seconds flat (source: me; I do this with mine all the time and I love it for it) to whip up a gorgeous meringue in minutes.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the stand mixer in the color Ice
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “For years I’d used a hand mixer to make cookie dough and cake/brownie batters, and I’d go through so many mixers because none of them were strong enough. I finally decided to make the leap to a stand mixer and couldn’t be happier with how much easier baking is with it! Everything from batter, dough and frosting, is so much easier and quicker to make. The ingredients are more thoroughly mixed than any hand mixer can do, and it makes every recipe better for it

    I love that I can buy additional attachments to handle any future baking and cooking needs, so my investment goes farther and replaces the need for other appliances.

    I do recommend buying a cover to keep your stand mixer from getting dusty in between uses. It’s also a heavy machine, so you definitely want to make sure to keep the stand mixer on a counter close enough to an outlet – you don’t want to be lugging it around anymore than necessary.” —Charlie 

    Get it from Amazon for $379.95 (available in 23 colors).

    11. Or, a highly rated hand mixer from Cuisinart for those times when you need something a little simpler (although with no less power). With nine speeds and three different attachment sets, this pick can handle everything from gentle mixing to high-speed whipping — and thanks to the included storage box, it packs up quickly and neatly for easy storage. No worries about lost beaters here!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Love it! I haven't had a hand mixer for 30 years, the one that was given to me in 1969 as a wedding shower gift (in avocado green!) Finally quitting after 20-plus years. I bought this Cuisinart handheld model to do small, quick tasks. It took no time to convince me that this little guy could manage pretty much anything I threw at it short of mixing cement. It's well balanced for comfort and efficiency, and having so many speeds customizes the mixer's power to the individual job. I love the three different mixing heads, as well. A very wise purchase on my part!!” —Nanny the Collector

    Get it from Amazon for $59.95.

    12. A silicone utensil rest big enough to hold up to four cooking tools at once. It's heat-resistant and also comes in a rainbow of colors, because what’s a kitchen these days without a pop of color to brighten things up?

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the utensil rest in the color Sky Blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Finally! Functional spoon rests! I purchased two, and they are great. Big enough to hold all of my oversized baking accoutrements! I was wondering if they would fit the fat silicone mixing spoon handles, and they do! And the drippy batter jar from my immersion blender... dripped all over the spoon rest instead of my counter!

    The silicone is hefty, as opposed to the rests I recently returned which were pure ‘floppy,’ and not well-made.

    Great addition to any kitchen! Throw in the dishwasher (top rack), and you are done! Well worth the money.” —BarbZ

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and 18 colors).

    13. A scrap trap with a self-storing scraper, so you can sweep all your kitchen scraps into a handy-dandy little container you can just tip out into the bin later on. A simple device that prevents potato peels, bits of carrot, and other cooking detritus from ending up on the floor, and makes cleaning up easier when you're all ready to close the kitchen for the night? Yes, please!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the scrap trap
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I sometimes get suckered into kitchen gadgets that I never use, but this thing is awesome! Keeps the counter clean, you can either scoop the parts you want to put in the trash into this (strawberry stems, onion peels, etc.), or you can put the parts you want to use in here to make them easier to dump into the pan (broccoli florets, chopped peppers and onions, etc.). Makes it so much easier than trying to scrape chopped veggies off the cutting board into the pan and spilling them all over. Love this thing!” —*Becky C* 

    Get it from Amazon for $22.34.

    14. An Instant Pot Duo that can handle the work of seven — count 'em, seven — different appliances. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer. Not only is it a boon for making tons of set-it-and-forget-it meals, but it also frees up a huge amount of space in tiny kitchens.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo collage of several meals made using the Instant Pot
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I've been wondering if I should get one of these, and when it was on sale, I swooped it up. Holy crap am I glad I did!

    Beans are easier than ever. Ribs fall off the bone – easier. Stews MUCH tastier. Crème bruleé is amazing. I should have gotten this thing a long time ago. Corned beef brisket in 90 minutes.” —Snow Guy 

    Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in three sizes).

    15. A truly excellent chef’s knife, because no kitchen is complete without one. This 8-inch knife features an ice-hardened carbide steel blade ready to handle all your slicing and dicing needs. It's an investment, but if you take care of it, it's also a tool you'll probably never have to replace.

    Chef&#x27;s knife with triple-riveted black handle on a white background, essential for culinary tasks
    Food52

    Promising review: “Well made, beautiful knife! Fantastic knife!! Doesn’t easily rust. Stays sharp and has a great weight. You won’t be disappointed.” —Lvalenta  

    Get it from Food52 for $129.99 (originally $159.99).

    16. A beautifully compact cutlery organizer, if drawer space in your kitchen is at a premium. This efficient little dining accessory stacks your flatware in a tidy, orderly fashion that makes the most of small storage spaces.

    The cutlery organizer in use in a drawer
    Target

    Promising review: “ So glad I bought this silverware organizer! Takes up very little room in drawer. Everything easily visible. No more heaps of silver.” —Kbb

    Get it from Target for $11.99.

    17. A stainless-steel herb stripper that’ll save you so. much. thyme. (In the immortal words of Fozzie Bear, wakka wakka wakka!) Seriously, though — just yanking your sprigs through the nine different size holes on this useful little tool will streamline your prep so much, you’ll have trouble figuring out what to do with all those extra, rosemary-scented minutes you’ve suddenly landed yourself with.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the herb stripper and rosemary stripped using it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “What did I do before this tool? Major cooking hack!!!! Love, love, love this tool. Preparing herbs became so much easier!” —Amazon Customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available individually or in a two-pack).

    18. A cast-iron Dutch oven from Lodge, because you don’t need to spend hundreds for a solid and beautiful piece of cookware. Bonus points for the included matching trivet!

    buzzfeed writer&#x27;s photo of the Dutch oven in the color Blue
    Lucia Peters / BuzzFeed

    I have this 6-quart pick, and honestly, it is one of my favorite things in my kitchen; I use it for everything. It heats just as well and cooks just as evenly as pricier options, and it looks stunning even when it’s just sitting out on the stove top. 

    Promising review: “Top quality cookware! I don’t rely on first impressions. After using this Dutch oven for four months, I could not be happier with this Lodge oven. I have fried, brazed, boiled, simmered, baked and seared with it. No chips, no flakes, no concerns. With heavy use, it is like any enameled cookware — it discolors in spots, but that is normal. It heats evenly and constantly. Some and water cleanup and it’s ready for more action. This Dutch oven is worth three times the price. Don’t tell anyone…” —dlr 

    Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (available in 23 colors).

    19. A spice drawer organizer, because no one has time to empty out their entire spice cabinet every time they need the crushed red pepper, or oregano, or whatever else is lurking allllllll the way in the back. This rack fits right in a drawer instead, letting you lay out all your spices so you can actually see what you have — no digging required.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a spice drawer organized with the spice drawer organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I needed a solution to my organization. I didn’t have overhead cabinets, so I took a leap and bought this for my drawers. Let me tell you! I never buy the same spice twice, since you can see every row and every spice…  a great solution to for the open concept kitchen  Totally worth it. They don’t slip or move around as long as you measure and cut to drawer size. The color is neutral and clean super easy, too.” —Annabely 

    Get it from Amazon for $13.59 (available in two colors).

    20. A multi-functional air fryer that’ll make frying, baking, grilling, and roasting all your dinnertime faves a breeze — and speedy, to boot. Whether you’re in the mood for fried chicken or crispy Brussels sprouts (or both!), this easy-to-operate countertop must-have from Ninja gets it all done with the push of a button.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Our new essential kitchen item! A bit late to getting one of these air fryers, but WOW it is amazing. Our favorite thing about it is you can cook things without heating up the whole kitchen with your oven! Some recipes need practice adapting, but our favorites in this are meatloaf (using a deep cake pan insert), oven-baked chicken, brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. I've even made cornbread... takes some care to make sure it's done... just get a good quick meat thermometer and you're in business.” —NT

    Get it from Amazon for $151.99.

    21. A set of Snapware food storage containers, so you can keep your leftovers as fresh as can possibly be. Microwavable and dishwasher-safe, these airtight Pyrex glass containers feature BPA-free lids that snap on tightly and do not, under any (or at least, under most) circumstances, leak.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    We’ve stocked pretty much exclusively Snapware in my household for years. Leftovers go in them. My spouse’s work lunches go in them. Food prep goes in them. Everything goes in them. FYI, this 24-piece set — my set of choice — includes two square 4-cup containers, two round 4-cup containers, four rectangular 2-cup containers, and four teeny round 1-cup containers, all with lids to match.

    Promising review: “I absolutely love these containers. Even my fiancée has commented how nice they are when we’re putting away leftovers. I love that they all match, they’ve very sturdy, don’t leak, and they’re the perfect size. Also love that I can put them in the dishwasher for an easy clean.” —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $66.49.

    22. A magnetic kitchen measurements conversion sign to help you finally stop googling how many teaspoons there are in a tablespoon over and over and over again. This extremely detailed yet nicely unobtrusive chart covers literally every type of measurement you could need — and since it’s magnetic, you can pop it right on your fridge for easy access.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “If you are like me, the digital age has hit you hard. You end up having to use your smartphone to look up nearly everything. But one thing that always twists my whiskers, is getting flour and sticky stuff all over my phone whilst trying to cook in the kitchen. I then have to worry about damaging my phone, and also cleaning it after cooking or during cooking to renew visibility. That's where this handy little hands-free item comes in handy. It's a little bigger than my hand and I can slap it anywhere with a metal surface. For me, I put it on the fridge, so it's a few steps from the stove and kitchen island.

    Very convenient and easy to read, has a bunch of different conversions for everyday cooking needs. I also noticed some of the other items like this on Amazon are much bigger, like the size of a piece of paper, which for me takes up too much space in my kitchen and isn't very appealing to look at. This smaller conversion chart looks nice but isn't too noticeable and doesn't take away from the overall look of my kitchen. Love it!” —Teddy Bear

    Get it from Amazon for $7.49.

    23. A little magnetic shelf that’ll transform the top of your stove into extra storage space. (Who among us has not bemoaned the inconvenience of not having nearly enough counter space for need-it-right-now cooking must-haves?) Stick this sucker on top, and you’ll have the perfect little perch for salt, pepper, olive oil, or whatever else you like to keep close by when you’re whipping up culinary masterpieces.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the stove shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Easy peasy stove shelf! I live in a small apartment with a small kitchen. The stove is situated so there is not much room to put items that you need near it. This shelf is ideal! It is magnetized so it just fits at the top and stays put! I can put my seasonings, or oil on it without a problem. I even liked the box it came in with the easy instructions! Take out of box, put on stove top, done! It is sturdy and can be easily cleaned. What more do you need?” —C. Grunert 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three finishes).

    24. A digital kitchen scale, because this gadget is THE kitchen staple you’ll never realize you needed until you finally get one. This simple-to-use, battery-powered option can measure in grams, pounds, ounces, milliliters, and kilograms, displaying its results on a clear and easily read LCD screen.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the kitchen scale weighing two lemons
    amazon.com

    Re: This thing being the kitchen gadget you did not know you needed until you actually have one: That is precisely what happened with me. I did not think I needed a kitchen scale. I got one for weighing coffee beans for cold brew-making purposes. Then I started using it for other kitchen things, because, well, it was there, so I might as well use it, right? And guess what? Now that I have discovered the glory of the kitchen scale, I will never, ever go back to my oh-no-did-I-measure-that-ingredient-correctly-for-this-recipe? days of pre-kitchen scale anxiety.

    Promising review:There's a reason for all the high reviews — this scale performs. It's so lightweight but it held up to a week of mason jars, bowls — some several pounds. I weighed items with a known weight to test accuracy. It was spot-on or just a hair difference. Totally acceptable!

    I enjoy baking and many European bread and dough recipes use grams. I put off getting a scale thinking they were complicated, expensive and a hassle. Boy was I wrong.

    The 'TARE' feature let's you place a container on the scale, press TARE and it zeroes it out. Add ingredients to be weighed. Done!

    Just a push of a button changes the display from grams, ounces, pounds while the item is on the scale. I can't believe how much time I save not converting or guessing recipes any more. And let's not forget the fresh vibrant green of this scale. I love it!

    Great gift for a chef, home cook, or baker!” —AmazonCustomer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.41+ (available in 12 colors).

    25. A Lodge cast-iron skillet that'll present you with perfectly seared steak every time. This sizeable, 12-inch pick comes pre-seasoned, too, so you can get cooking sooner. (It’s also available in a 10.25-inch size, by the way, if you have smaller burners on your stove.)

    The skillet on a charcoal grill outside, cooking green beans
    Target

    Promising review: “Perfect if you season properly! I bought this to make filet mignon on Christmas Eve. Since it came pre-seasoned, I just used avocado oil and rubbed it all over the inside and outside with my hand. Let it sit for a few minutes then put it on my electric stovetop. I let it heat up for about four minutes. I added a generous amount of olive oil and began to sear four steaks. After searing I put them in the oven at 400 degrees for about seven minutes. The steaks came out to absolute perfection. I removed grease with a napkin after cooking. I used Morton kosher salt to remove grease. Did not use soap or water. cleaned off the outside and it was good to go. Used it again a few days later and same routine. I plan to buy another one for baking. I think this will last a while as long as it is cleaned and prepped properly for every use.” —myfriendv 

    Get it from Target for $29.90.

    26. A good stainless-steel sauce pan to round out your everyday cookware collection. (After all, you've got your nonstick skillet, your Dutch oven, and your cast-iron skillet covered now, right?) This three-quart pick from Cuisinart heats quickly and evenly — and although it’s definitely a workhorse, it also looks super sleek and pro with its mirrored finish and thoughtful design.

    The sauce pan
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Great pot! I've been using this pot (3-quart size) for about three weeks now and couldn't be happier with it. A problem I had been having with my current, lesser-quality pots is that they wouldn't lie flat on my glass top electric stove and would heat unevenly and even rock back and forth as they heated.

    This pot is SUCH a difference! First of all, it's much heavier than my other pots, but not at all unwieldy. The bottom has stayed perfectly flat and conducts heat into the interior quickly and efficiently. I can boil water twice as fast in this pot than my other ones. Besides boiling water, I've also used this pot for browning meat, and food doesn't stick (although there is NO Teflon or other nonstick coating).

    The handle is riveted on and stays cool. The lid, however, gets hot and requires a pot holder for handling. All in all, I love this pot and want to save up to get other sizes!” —S. Wilson

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95

    27. And a fancy-schmancy fridge deodorizer, so you can make sure all your perishables stay fresh and your fridge stink-free. Just pop this sleek, stainless steel gadget in your refrigerator and it’ll get to work immediately, keeping things smelling their best — no baking soda or charcoal needed!

    Stainless steel fridge deodorizer next to a salad in a clear bowl with a red lid inside a refrigerator
    amazon.com

    Promising review:  “IT WORKS! Last year when I was defrosting a turkey breast for Thanksgiving, the icky turkey juices leaked from the bag and overflowed the plate it was on. I cleaned everything as well as I could, but some of it had gotten between the glass shelf and the structure underneath for the drawers and the smell was just awful. A box of baking soda wasn't cutting it, and I didn't want to just mask the smell with another smell, because food.

    I saw this product one night scrolling and bought it and put it into my fridge. By the next morning, there was no smell. Like, I got my nose all up in there, and there was no trace of icky, disgusting, turkey juice smell. It's been in my fridge for about two months now and the smell hasn't returned.

    Idk how long it will last, but it was so effective so quickly that I'll immediately buy another when I need it.” —E. Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $22.49.

