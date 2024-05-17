BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    26 Products Reviewers Say They Never Travel Without

    Lesson one in mastering the art of easy-breezy travel: packing cubes.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of six compression packing cubes to boost your packing game up to the next level. Not only do they help you stay organized (it’s so much easier to find what you’re looking for when you know your shirts are all in THIS cube and your socks are in THAT one), they also squish everything down with an additional zipper for maximum space-saving power.

    amazon.com

    Starting off with the good stuff: Friends, if I had to pick just one thing — and only one — never, ever to travel without again, it would be packing cubes. This exact set of packing cubes, in fact. I started using them a few years ago, both for multiple-week-long adventures and short little getaways, and believe you me when I say they are life-changing. The set includes one large cube, one medium cube, one small cube, one extra-small cube, a slim cube, and a shoe/laundry bag (it’s good for both — source: me; I have used it for both. Not at the same time, though! Pick one or the other and commit to the decision).

    Promising review: “You need these if you travel! If you are like me, trying to find a way to organize a suitcase can seem like quite the struggle. I feel like I need to pack my entire life in my suitcase even for short vacations, or I feel like I'm under packed. My biggest problem is keeping categories organized. With these organizers, you can easily store all your belongings in an organized fashion. Everything stays in place even if you check your bag (suitcases get thrown around, and usually my clothes are a mess). These also helped me pack more as the cubes condensed after zipping. I won't travel without these organizers ever again. In fact, I will most likely be buying more! Do yourself a favor, and buy some for yourself. Great price point, and great quality!” —Yvette Billing

    Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 11 colors; also available as a set of three, four, or five cubes).

    2. Or, some travel compression bags that'll help you eke out every. Last. Inch. Of suitcase space. Stashing your clothes in these bags and then rolling them up gets rid of the air and squishes down the bulk, truly maximizing your packing potential. Plus, since these aren’t the kind of compression bags you need to stick a vacuum into in order to work, they’re usable on the return trip, too — whether or not your Airbnb came equipped with a Hoover.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “These bags are absolutely wonderful! I will never travel without using them again. I can bring everything but the kitchen sink! I recently packed for a seven-day-long trip with various levels of dress, and these bags saved me from having to pack more than a suitcase, which is my norm. Highly recommended!” —Stacy Malyszka

    Get a set of 12 bags from Amazon for $18.13.

    3. A TSA-compliant toiletry bag to transport all your lotions and potions, because quart-sized zip-top plastic sandwich bags can be… let’s call it unreliable. (Ask me how I know.) This clear zippered bag is made of tougher stuff, so it’ll stand up to way more while also being substantially less prone to bursting. (Again: ASK ME HOW I KNOW.) The best part? If your items fit in here, they're good to go — just yank the bag out of your luggage at security and carry on (literally) (get it?) (har har) (I’ll show myself out).

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the toiletry bag in the color Black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great product! I’m a flight attendant who travels to the UK regularly. I prefer that because at LHR, we (all airline and airport employees) have to adhere to the liquid restrictions of no more than 100ml bottles in a 20cm x 20cm bag, just like regular passengers do in the US. This bag is the perfect size and much better than the bags that they offer at security. As a woman, I have a lot of liquids, but I’ve learned to condense things down to fit these restrictions and switched to bar soap, bar lotion, stick foundation as well as toothpaste and mouthwash tabs. Everything else fits into these bags. I just purchased my second set after having the first set for about five years, giving away one bag and using the other two, one for travel which split on the bottom last month, and the other, still in good shape, used for home. I gift these to my FA coworkers who also frequent London. Buy them. You won’t be disappointed.” —SkyDiva95 

    Get it from Amazon for $10.70+ (available in 41 colors).

    4. A travel-size bottle of Bumble and bumble’s Prêt-à-Powder dry shampoo, because when you’re on the road, a full wash isn’t always in the cards — but that doesn’t mean you have to feel greasy all day if you don't want to! This stuff will banish any oil from your locks and add some volume while it’s at it – and even better, it won’t eat up any space in your liquids bag, thanks to the fact that it’s, y'know, a powder.

    Four bottles of dry shampoo in different formulations, including the powder one
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “To anyone who tells me they don't like dry shampoo, I ask if they use a spray or a powder. They always answer with spray. The powder is a game-changer. It not only makes my hair look cleaner, it refreshes my style. I always travel with this in my kit to make my blowout last as many days as possible.” —ELJ23

    Get a 0.5-ounce bottle from Sephora for $16.

    5. A travel wallet and passport holder with RFID-blocking capabilities to keep all your most important stuff both safe and organized while you’re on the go. With tons of card slots, a collection of compartments, and pockets for things ranging from your boarding pass to your cash, a key holder, a pen holder, a spot perfect for stashing your passport (of course), and more, how could it not come in handy?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I bring this exact wallet with me whenever I travel (my color of choice is Paradise Blue, for the curious), and y'all, it works wonders for those of us who are a bit, uh, coordination-challenged (hi, it's me, your friendly neighborhood klutz).

    I find it particularly useful during the hectic-airport-dash portions of my trips; I never have to worry about accidentally dropping my passport, my boarding pass, or any of my other Extremely Important Things, because it's, y'know, all safe and in one place.

    If I'm super rushed (no one wants to be that person who holds up the entire security line), I can even just shove everything in it without even tucking stuff away in the pockets, snap it shut, and keep it moving until I have a moment to sit down and actually organize it all again.

    Promising review: “Perfect for travel! I kept misplacing all my travel documents every time I took a vacation, and this has saved my life. It keeps everything together all in one place, and I can’t travel without it now. Highly recommend!” —Ely

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 27 colors and styles).

    6. A universal power adapter, so you can make sure your devices stay charged no matter where you’re from or where you’ve gone. This handy little cube can adapt to fit outlets in more than 150 different countries; what's more, it also includes both a regular plug and four or five USB ports (your choice), so you can charge multiple devices at one time.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the adapter in use in the color White
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “My husband and I are veteran travelers, and I think this is a must-have device for any travelers that go both domestically and especially internationally. We will never leave home without it! I also love the multiple ports so that my husband and I can both plug our devices in. I will be buying an additional one in the near future. Always good to have a His & Hers. Good customer service as well.” —Ang B. 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors)

    7. And a travel voltage converter to keep your electronics from frying when you charge them, too. Most universal adapters are for converting outlets only; if you travel to a location with a different standard voltage than the one in your home country, you’ll need to use a voltage converter to keep your devices functioning. This pick’ll do that for you — and it’s only about the size of a passport, so it packs up well, too.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the voltage converter in use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This is a must for international travelers. Easy to use, convenient with multiple charging ports, compact, and easy to pack. This kept us plugged in while we traveled throughout London and various parts of France. Wouldn't travel abroad without this!” —Allie 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.98.

    8. AND an external battery that’ll make running out of juice when you’re in the air — or on a train, or running around a new city all day, or up a mountain, or wherever — a thing of the past. This sleek, slim power bank slips easily into a backpack or pocket, and it holds enough juice to charge most smartphones up to two full times — a must when traveling!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the power bank in the color Black
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great product. Small size for travel. Long battery life. This is something I won't travel without.” —D. Brooks 

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two colors).

    9. A pack of hand soap sheets, because you might not always have access to a full soap-dispenser during your travels. No soap? No problem — just pull out one of these sheets, add water, and lather away. No muss. No fuss. And as an added bonus, the pocket-sized pastel bear packaging is just adorable.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them holding a a pink package of soap sheets in their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Love it!! Always carry it with me — there’s times when I need to use it. Great value for the money. I recommend.” —Marilyn Acevedo

    “Used a restroom at the beach in Hawaii that didn’t have hand soap. Warned my niece, and she took one of these out and said, ‘No worries’ and gave me a sheet. Puzzled, I asked what they were, and she told me it’s soap! Wet it, rub and it suds up. This is a really good product! I ordered some to keep in my purse. Good for traveling or camping. Never have to worry about not having soap again!” —Charlene Gooding

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in seven pack sizes).

    10. Or, a travel-size pack of Wet Ones wipes for those times when you’re not near any water, but still really need a wipe-down. These wipes will kill roughly 99.9% of bacteria, and they’re pretty darn good at just getting regular ol’ dirt off, too.

    Person using a wipe on their hand
    Amazon

    Promising review: “Will not travel without them! Used these on my three-week trip where taking showers was an absolute luxury. They were basically my shower replacements, and they did the job really well. The resealable packets did a great job of keeping the wipes wet enough to be functional, despite the many times it was opened and closed. Will definitely get them again for my future trips.” —TexasTraveler 

    Get a set of 10 packs from Amazon for $18.72

    11. A pack of laundry detergent sheets that’ll let you do laundry on the go without faffing about with the mess of liquid detergent. Usable both with washing machines and for hand-washing items, these soap sheets are the ultimate travel-friendly item you didn’t know you needed.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a hand holding one of the detergent sheets
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Love these! I bought these for a recent trip to Europe/Africa for a few weeks with my family of six. We couldn't pack nearly enough to be able to change our clothes each day, but we didn't want to wear dirty clothes. This was the compromise, and we were skeptical. These little sheets weighed very little and were quick to dissolve and be just soapy enough to clean our things. We were able to hand-wash our items when we had to, and to use the small washer/dryer combos in our Airbnb. Needless to say, we loved them. Now that I have found these, I won't travel without them.” —Deb Thornton 

    Get a pack of 30 sheets Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two scents; also available in three packs of 30 sheets each).

    12. A travel backpack with an anti-theft pocket, so you can travel light while ensuring your most important documents and other items stay safe. This backpack opens clamshell-style, making it much easier to pack and unpack than a standard, top-zip bag — and reviewers say it fits underneath airplane seats perfectly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Other bells and whistles include a wet bag pocket, a shoe compartment, padded straps, a chest buckle, the aforementioned anti-theft pocket, and availability in tons of colors. Who needs a roller board when you’ve got this?

    Promising review: “A must-have for travel! This came with me on a 3+ week international travel stint, and I will not travel again without it. The zippered sections were just right, and the zippers lined up to be able to use TSA/travel locks. The straps are very, very comfortable, and the bag is sturdy and durable yet soft and comfy to wear for extended periods. I loved the color, almost periwinkle, but if I were to buy this bag again, I'd get a darker color to better withstand the inevitable dirt/marks from air/car/bus travel. This bag kept clothes, a blanket, money, electronics, and everything dry in rainy Ireland, snowy Germany, and a few downpours in Italy. There was a strap on the back that was perfect for the handle of my wheeled carry-on, and the weight distribution was such that the entire setup didn't tip over. I would almost call this bag indispensable!” —Mandi in VA

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and 41 colors and styles).

    13. And a Travelon anti-theft crossbody bag for those times when you don’t need to be lugging everything you packed with you around all day, but still want to look ~cute.~ Travelon specializes in anti-theft gear with its five-point security system, which includes lock-down straps, locking compartments, slash-resistant straps, and body construction, and even pockets with RFID-blocking capabilities.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Best purse I have ever owned! I needed a small purse to use when traveling. I usually carry a backpack, as I like having my hands free. But there are times when a small purse is more practical. With the many anti-theft features, this purse has traveled the world with me keeping everything safe. Turns out I love this purse so much I use it every day, even when wearing my pack. It is small enough that I hardly know I am wearing it, yet the many pockets provide a surprising amount of carry room. The individual zippered sleeves are great and allow for efficient use of space as well as organization. I love the secure key leash. I never have to worry about locking myself out! If this ever wears out, I am getting another. Can't imagine being without it.” —Gura

    Get it from Amazon for $36.49+ (available in 11 colors/patterns).

    14. A “Pack This” planner pad that’ll make sure you never forget to pack your essentials ever again. With sections for every conceivable thing you might want to bring with you — including places to record what the weather is expected to be at your destination! — and spots to check everything off as you go, this pad is a true travel MVP.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the planner pad
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Absolutely indispensable. It also has blank spots in it so you can add things that you want to remember to bring. I don't travel without one of these sheets now!” —Lisarita  

    Get it from Amazon for $10.50+ (available in three styles). 

    15. A packable luggage scale so you’ll never have to worry about over-packing. Just hang your suitcase from this digital scale, hold it up off the ground, and wait. In addition to giving you an actual read-out, it’ll also beep if your suitcase is too heavy. And it’s so small that it tucks right into your bag without taking up valuable space better put toward other things.

    Person using a digital luggage scale to weigh a suitcase before traveling
    Target

    Promising review: “Great addition to your travel essentials! Compact, easy to operate with a nice-sized screen and different weighing options for better accuracy. Was pretty spot-on with the airport scale. And the results were fast — not having to hold a large piece of luggage up for too long was great! Good price point.” —Tnikki

    Get it from Target for $14.99

    16. A pair of super comfy sneakers because when you’re off having all sorts of fabulous adventures, the last thing you want to worry about is aching feet. Not only are these sneakers lightweight and supportive, they’re also — key point! — cute. Bonus: Since they’ve got slip-on styling, they’re also the ideal airport shoe.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of their feet wearing the sneakers in the color Black Gray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Best overall travel shoes! I purchased these for my trip to Italy and I was pleasantly impressed at how well these shoes held up. These were the only shoes I wore through Roma and through the Tuscany region. I logged 73,000 steps, 56 flights of stairs and inclines, and 33 miles with these. They are comfortable, lightweight, and supportive. Even through the cobbled streets of Rome!” —Pam Caffery

    Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in women’s sizes 6–10 and in 14 colors).

    17. A travel jewelry organizer that’ll keep all your pretties and shinies corralled, untangled, and safe when you’re on the move. This pick features tons of pockets, an earring panel, necklace clips, and more — and since it lays super flat when it’s closed up and zippered shut, it’ll take up next to no room in your luggage.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the open jewelry organizer with assorted necklaces and earrings, suitable for travel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “A travel must! This is a game-changer. The size is perfect. It doesn’t take up much room in your suitcase. I took seven necklaces on vacation, none of them tangled. It fits several pairs of earrings and bracelets. I don’t know how I lived without this. This would make a great gift for a trip.” —Jenny T

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).

    18. A three-pack of Tide To-Go pens so you can stop stains in their tracks no matter where in the world you are — literally. With this li'l guy tucked in your bag, you can yank it out the second a mess happens, scribble on the splotch, and watch it vanish right before your very eyes. Magic? Maybe not, but it sure feels like it sometimes!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo collage showing a white and gray striped fabric before and after using a Tide To-Go pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “When these first came out, I was skeptical. Now I'm a believer! Always had one in my desk at work. Now I have one with me whenever I travel. If I've worn something for just a couple of hours for dinner and gotten a few drops of coffee on it, I can't see sending the garment to the hotel laundry. I just use my Tide Pen. Works great on men's ties. At first, it looks like nothing's happening, but keep working it and suddenly, the spot magically disappears! It helps to put a tissue or paper towel behind the area you're cleaning. They take out just about anything and don't leave a ring like my prior spot-cleaning efforts did. The pens are small, so they're not practical for huge stains, but for small mishaps, they're amazing.” —GlamGalLovesStuff

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.88.

    19. A large-capacity hanging toiletry bag that packs tons of storage space into a surprisingly small footprint. Deceptively compact when it’s zipped closed, it opens up to reveal two huge compartments and two smaller pockets, so you can fit literally anything you might want. Then it all folds up neatly again, taking up only minimal space in your bag.

    amazon.com

    There are two schools of thought when it comes to packing for trips: Pack as light as possible, or BRING ALL THE THINGS. If you’re a light packer, you may not need something with this much space — but if you’re a BRING ALL THE THINGS person, this is the toiletry bag for you.

    Promising review: “A TRAVEL MUST-HAVE. I was looking for a toiletry bag where I could fit all my toiletries plus my makeup in one place, THIS IS THE ONE. Everything fits, and it helps me stay organized when I travel. I can’t imagine traveling without it now. Bonus for all the color options they have! I have both the medium and large. I recommend the medium for a carry-on suitcase. The large in a carry-on takes up half of one side.” —Brenda

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).

    20. A sleek and compact pill carrying case, so you can stay on top of your meds while you're away without wasting tons of luggage space on individual containers. This pick has a removable divider, so you can either split its space into four compartments or just use it as one big one; it also fastens shut super securely — and it’s surprisingly pretty, too.

    Lucia Peters / BuzzFeed

    This is the pill carrier I use when I’m on the road — or in the air, or, y’know, anywhere other than home (banana for scale). I’ve got a couple of medications I need to take daily (talk about a literal can’t-travel-without-it situation!), so in order to avoid having to carry a whole bunch of bottles with me, I decant what I need into the four little compartments here and chuck the case in my backpack. It keeps things safe, secure, and all in one place.

    Also, I… really like its aesthetics. I know, I know — “aesthetic” is not a necessity for medication storage, but it doesn’t hurt that this thing is nice to look at, too. It’s the little things, you know?

    (Heads up, though, that if you take prescription meds and you're traveling internationally by air, you usually need to keep everything in their original bottles for airport security — so, bear that in mind when considering pill cases of all varieties.)

    Promising review: “Convenient! This pill storage case allows me to carry my medicine around without any issues. It can store up to four different pills. It's small and can fit in your pocket or bag. It's perfect for on-the-go or traveling. Instead of having to take my whole pill bottle, I just put a few of each in each spot and take it with me so I have on-the-go meds just in case.” —¤♤♡◇♧□○°

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six colors).

    21. A beverage and drink holder that slips right over your suitcase handle, because there is no greater tragedy than a fallen cup of coffee while you're trying to make an early morning flight. With this handy pick, though, you’ll be able to keep your drink secure and your hands free — no more lost or wasted caffeine!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the cup holder in the color Carbon Black, strapped to a purple suitcase and holding two drinks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Made my travel SO much easier!! Wow, what a difference this made while traveling. Kept my hands free, and I didn't have to keep going in my purse/backpack for phone, travel documents, or passport. I will not travel without it. I bought it on a whim but didn't realize how much I really needed it. I kept it on my carry-on, and it was no issue at all when boarding the plane to remove it (with a line of people behind me waiting for me to put my carry-on in overhead container). I just took out my drink and slipped it up and off the handle. There is a velcro strip in between the cup folders, but I found it very easy to slip it on and off. I also was concerned about items falling out…nope. No issue whatsoever. My passport, papers, phone were all secured.” —LisalouRN 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 25 colors).

    22. A roomy yet compact cable and electronics organizer, because when you’re on the move, no one wants to waste time untangling your phone charger from your laptop cord from your tablet charger from your…well, you get the idea. This zippered case solves that problem by packing tons of pockets and organizer bands to keep everything from cables to USB drives neat and tidy — and, crucially, easy to find.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the cable organizer in the color Black, open and displaying lots of cables
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Took this on a trip to Bali, and it was really a lifesaver. It was so easy to find my cords and have everything so neat. It was something I never knew I needed but now will absolutely never go anywhere without it.” —Daniela Amao 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.85+ (available in two sizes and 22 colors).

    23. A unique camera bag for the jet-setting photographer that’ll make carting around all your gear super easy and safe, thanks to the anti-theft buckles. With space for lenses, a tripod, and more, and easy access via two side panels and a front panel, this sling-style bag can’t wait to help you get the perfect shot.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Very awesome bag. I have traveled with it to so many parts around the world, from the Cook Islands to Mexico to the Carlsbad Caverns, to name a few spots, and it’s always protected my DSLR and lenses. Plenty of room for batteries, etc. Also has a bottom strap for a tripod.” —Michael Soto

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    24. A little foot hammock to keep you comfortable on even the longest of flights. Hang this unexpectedly useful travel gadget off your tray table, and get ready to put your feet up — literally. Flying coach has never been this luxe.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I've always had the worst time on airplane seats. For some reason, they tend to slope down, and my back is so uncomfortable with my knees always below my waist. I'm not tall at all, so it's not the amount of space I don't have or have. It's the position of the seat. This handy device is so easy to use (really hooks right around the tray table against the seat back in front). And it makes ALL THE DIFFERENCE. This literally makes the airplane seat not only bearable but comfortable! It's adjustable, so when the tray table is down, you can make it tighter. I highly suggest this for any length of flying you have to do. It's small and flat, so it slides easily into whatever you are putting in the seat with you. And because you take it out right before the flight starts, it doesn't take up any room around you or in your bag. I LOVE IT AND NOW WON'T FLY WITHOUT IT!” —Michael Jamin

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors and individually or in a two-pack).

    25. A Sea Band or two, because you deserve to travel without nausea. Just strap one of these wristbands on and let it work its charms on your pressure points. YMMV, but for many, they’re a boon when it comes to staving off motion-induced ickiness.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of them wearing two Sea Bands, one on each wrist
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Worked great! I had to take a nonstop flight across the US, and I really dreaded the turbulence and air sickness I usually feel on these trips. I don't like taking medication and found an article about these bands, so I thought I would give them a try. They are simply amazing! I did not expect them to work as well as they had; I will never travel without them again.” —Charity Rue 

    Get a pair from Amazon for $8.43+ (available in five colors)

    26. And a discreet money belt, so you can keep your focus on the sights in front of you instead of on the safety of your extra cash and passport. Wouldn’t you rather spend your trip marveling at the pyramids or oooh-ing and aaah-ing at the Mona Lisa than constantly fighting the urge to check your pockets?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    With two pockets complete with RFID protection and a non-bulky design, this money belt straps securely around you and under your clothes where no one will ever know you’re wearing it. Sneaky.

    Promising review: “Won't travel without it again! We just finished an around the world trip. This money belt went through 18 airports, probably 25 security checks. It never set off an alarm. After six weeks and 40,000 miles, it looks as good as it did when we started our trip. I had one and my fiancé had one. I used mine as my jeans belt with longish T-shirts so it couldn't be seen. My fiancé had his under all his clothing. I kept only money in mine. He kept his passport, money and credit cards in his. We'd take them off and put them right into the safe in our hotel room. Perfect!” —Chaz

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors and in a bundle).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.