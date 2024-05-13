BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Products Under $30 That'll Give Your Space A More Polished Look

    A cute laundry hamper = finally retiring The Chair.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A set of six colorful ceramic coasters, because adults are wise enough to understand the value of protecting the coffee table from beverage-based destruction. These cheerful coasters feature cork backings to prevent both sliding and scratching — and the ceramic material even absorbs liquid as an added boost. No more picking up your glass and having the coaster come with it due to clinging condensation!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the coasters in the design Colorful Series
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “They are beautiful! I bought these as a gift for my mom to go along with the new colors and decor in her living/dining. The patterns are lovely and even though they are all different, the look nice together and add visual interest to the space. The coasters themselves are a nice size so I don't have to worry about a cup not fitting on them. They are porcelain (I think) and seem to be durable (I wouldn't purposely drop one to test it or anything). The thickness of each coaster is nice and they have soft bottoms so they won't scratch or ruin your furniture. If you are getting them for yourself or someone else, you won't be disappointed!” —Nicole 

    Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available with a holder).

    2. A pack of 133 felt furniture pads in a variety of different sizes, so you, a Responsible Adult, can keep all your floors perfectly pristine (and get your deposit back when you move out). Slap some of these self-adhesive suckers on the bottoms of any heavy pieces you’ve got sitting directly on your hardwood, and bam: instant protection from scuffs and scrapes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great for bottoms of chairs on wood floors! Great deal and saves a trip to the store. I use a combination of cut pieces and round pieces. Cut with strong scissors such as kitchen scissors. I replace pads on my chairs every five years or so, as pads thin out and get dirty. Easy to do and great adhesion! My hardwood floors are from 1957 and look fantastic. I don't think they were even refinished. I now have enough pads for various projects for decades. Also great for softening any slam of kitchen cabinets or drawers and even an occasional door. Thumbs up!” —JamesNY

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of eight, 16, 32, 181, and 235 and in multiple color combinations).

    3. A sleek outlet cover, because getting your cords out of the way is an easy shortcut to making it look like a competent adult lives in your home — which is exactly what you are, of course! This gadget is essentially an extension cord attached to a plate that sits flush with the wall; plug the plate in to hide your outlet, then plug your actual devices into the three little outlets at the end of the extension cord. You can then tuck everything out of the way, rendering your cords practically invisible. How tidy!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I now own four of these – they’re the best! Just plug them in, direct the cord, and hide the plugs. I thought it was really nice that Sleek Socket also created an inverted plug so that I could direct cords upwards (for the TV in my office). The package comes with little Command strips to secure the cable to the wall. I will say, I needed to use multiples of these strips along the cable, because the cables are actually pretty thick and unruly. They don't stay straight/lay flat very easily, so you have to really secure it down with a lot of these Command strips. It's fine. I still think it looks WAY better than having the black cord of the TV hanging down or the black cable of our Tonal machine hanging all over the place. I've also used one of these in my master bedroom to hide a lamp cable. And I'm using another one in my pantry (where there is no outlet) to draw power from an outlet on a nearby wall in the kitchen so that I can plug a vacuum in downstairs. These things are so useful!” —Deedee

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 sizes/configurations).

    4. Or a compact cable management box that’s also surprisingly Instagrammable. Particularly good for countertops, desks, and other small spaces, this organizer box fits right in with Scandi-style design schemes, getting all your cords and plugs out of sight in a way that truly finishes off a room’s ~lewk.~

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Attractive and simple! I bought this to corral the cords on our treadmill – it is SO worth the money. It took a jumbled mess and turned it into a sleek and attractive area. It’s very low profile and handles different sized cables – it even fit a surge protector.” —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    5. A FlexiSnake Drain Weasel, because being able to unclog your own drains is an essential Adulting 101 skill. True, no one but you will see it, unless you’ve got some visitors who like to snoop inside other people's cabinets (rude) — but you’ll know it’s there, and you will be secure in the knowledge that when, not if, your drains clog up, you’ll be able to fix the problem all by yourself in five minutes flat. A true sign that a grown-up lives in your house? I think so.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the Drain Weasel with all the gunk it yanked out of a sink on it
    amazon.com

    Friends, this exact item is my sink de-clogger of choice. I don’t really know what to tell you about it other than...it just works. Anytime my bathroom sink starts to drain suuuuuuper sloooooowly, it’s probably because there’s a whole lot of my hair stuck down there. But shoving this lil’ guy down the drain, giving it a quick whirl-around, and then yanking it back out again fixes the issue immediately. Worth it.

    Promising review: “These work! Very easy to use! And fast! Boyfriend frequently clogs the sink with beard hair and our chemical drain-clearing products weren’t really working. I was getting ready to call the landlord but decided to try these first and….YAY! I’m going to keep a couple of these in the house at all times. You can reuse the handle, but the wands are single use only. It took three to fully clear my sink; I was going to try cleaning the first one off and reusing it, but it wasn’t worth the icky hassle. I just popped off the old wand and plugged in a new one and got back to business.” —Kindle Customer 

    Get the tool plus five wand refills from Amazon for $19.99.

    6. A sleek, minimalist toothbrush holder that’ll upgrade your bathroom sink in a big way. Made of cast concrete, this surprisingly colorful doodad turns your toothbrush into a work of modern art. Your dental hygiene deserves better than a cracked, years-old plastic cup.

    Four of the toothbrush holders in different colors, each with a toothbrush inside
    CastingTheory/Etsy

    CastingTheory is a small business based in Texas that specializes in handcrafted concrete home goods.

    Promising review: “So cute, minimal, and very functional! Nice and sturdy to hold up our toothbrushes, and the drain holes on the bottom are working well for any residual water.” —Katie

    Get it from CastingTheory on Etsy for $8.95 (available in 14 colors).

    7. A Baseboard Buddy cleaning tool, because cleaning your baseboards regularly is truly a next-level adulting skill. I know, I know — who has time to clean their baseboards? Well, with this tool, you do. Reviewers say it can do an entire floor’s worth of cleaning in roughly 15 minutes. It can even handle oddly-shaped molding, thanks to its contoured cleaning head.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Where has this been all my life??? I have lived in my house for three years and have never cleaned my baseboards. We are a busy, active family and ‘clean the baseboards’ is never on the immediate list of things to be done… not to say that it doesn’t need to be done; I just don’t have time. Then I spotted the Baseboard Buddy. I figured it couldn’t hurt to try it. It showed up today and I put it together in about two minutes and took it for a test drive. I dusted my entire downstairs, above the doors and along the stair rails in about 15 minutes! I used it dry and it worked great. I’ll probably use a multipurpose cleaner with it next time. The head swivels which is great. There is a tiny bit of a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it’s super easy. I saw someone complain about the top coming unscrewed. After a while, it does get a little loose, but when that happens… you tighten it back up. It is a non-issue. I love this cleaning gadget. My friend just bought one for herself because I was excited about a baseboard cleaner…I’m not quite sure what that says about me. Probably that I need to get out more, but while I’m not out, I’m inside my house with clean baseboards!” —Jennifer H.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    8. A soft, coiled rope laundry hamper, so you can finally kick the floordrobe habit you developed in your youth for good. You’d be amazed what a difference stashing your dirty clothes in a chic little hamper instead of just leaving them… wherever can make when it comes to aging up your space — and it makes actually doing your laundry a lot easier, too, since you don’t have to spend ages searching your room for that last missing sock before you pop everything into the machine.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the hamper in the color Grey
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love this hamper. It's sturdy, good quality, and goes very well in my bathroom! I had a bunch of laundry, so I filled it up right away and it shaped itself perfectly in just a day. Great purchase – happy I chose this one!” —Christen Dunn  

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in three sizes and 22 colors).

    9. A pair of matching glass soap and lotion dispensers, because swapping out old plastic bottles in favor of classy, reusable ones instantly brings some maturity to your home. Whether you use them for hand soap or dish soap, these beautiful, vintage-inspired bottles are both practical and a lovely way to update your sink or countertop.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the soap dispensers in the color Clear
    Christine/Wayfair

    Promising review: “Absolutely perfect! Nice and heavy. Good quality. It was exactly what I was looking for.” —Christina

    Get a set of two from Wayfair for $24.95+ (available in six colors).

    10. A jar of the TikTok-beloved Pink Stuff cleaning paste, because when you’ve got this stuff in your house, you’re prepared for almost any mess life might throw at you. (How’s that for grown-up?) There's almost nothing this stuff can't get shiny and new; from tile and glass to furniture and cookware, this playful pink scrub does it all.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ran my self-cleaning cycle on my oven and forgot to remove the racks, which resulted in blackened, ruined racks that no cleaning products could even touch. New racks were nearly impossible to find for my 15-year-old wall oven and were about $300 for replacements. With The Pink Stuff and black grill scrubbing pads I was able to clean them to look nearly new for about $15. If this is the only thing I’d ever used this for, it has paid for itself 18 times over. I have used it to detail my refrigerator, the interior of two ovens, my cast-iron stove grates, my dishwasher, my grout and my under-cabinet light covers in the greasy kitchen. I even used it to clean the ring off the bathtub where I attempted to clean my oven racks unsuccessfully. It is slightly abrasive but I just made sure my cleaning cloth was more wet and less product. It worked perfectly for everything. I would use on walls but only in small areas and make sure to use very little and you have a soppy cloth. It arrived in perfect condition. It’s a paste consistency and is perfect for just about everything! I’m $300 worth of happy." —KD

    Get it from Amazon for $5.29.

    11. A pair of storage bins that perfectly demonstrate how even clutter can look decorative if you stash it in the right container. Made of cloth rather than plastic, but with a metal frame to give them some structure, these bins radiate sophistication in a way your old milk crates could never even dream of — even if they’re literally just That Place Where You Toss Things When You Don’t Know Where Else To Put Them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great little baskets! These work great. I bought them to store my son’s books since they kept falling and sliding on the book shelf. We put the books in the bins instead. Now, we can take the bins off the bookshelf when he wants to read and he can dig through them, pick out the book he wants and put the books away easily when he is done. At the end of the day, we can just put the bins back on the shelf and it looks organized.” —Cara Wilson

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes and ten colors).

    12. A hand-held garment steamer, because the days of scrambling out the door in a crumpled shirt full of wrinkles are long behind you. Lightweight to handle and a heck of a quicker to use than a traditional iron (no need to yank out an ironing board!), this handy little device will blast the wrinkles out of anything you aim it at — including things beyond clothing, like curtains or drapes. And since it’s so compact, storing it is a cinch, too.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photos of a red button-up shirt before and after using the steamer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Such a lifesaver! I don't know how I lived without this item – it's amazing. It heats up in no time and removes the wrinkles in the wrinkliest (is that a word?) clothing. I think it's so fun to use, too. I never used to iron anything and now everything in my closet is super smooth. I've used it many times and the quality of the product has never diminished.” —Susan 

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99.

    13. A bold shower curtain with a modern, abstract design to dress up your bathroom. Sure, using just a liner gets the job done … but that’s not gonna cut it if you want your home to reflect your status as a fully-grown adult. Good news, though: Making the adjustment is as simple as hanging a decorative curtain over the liner – and this one is so statement-making, no one will be in doubt about what kind of person lives in your home. (A mature, adult one — that’s who.)

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the shower curtain in the design Boho Mid Century
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Very beautiful! My bathroom needed a pick-me-up, and this shower curtain was perfect! Our master bedroom is black and yellow ochre color scheme, so this matched our master bathroom perfectly. Love the material, too!” —Jazmin 

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five sizes/options and 19 designs).

    14. A set of iridescent wineglasses, because even if you’ve moved beyond serving your favorite tipples in coffee mugs, that doesn’t mean you can’t still have a little fun while you’re at it. These stunning stemless glasses offer a ton more visual interest than your standard wine glass, thanks to their diamond shape — and they shine with just the subtlest hint of a rainbow with every sip.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the wine glasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I love these wineglasses!! The iridescence is subtle, but absolutely gorgeous and magical. They were packaged really well and all of the glasses arrived to me safely. I love that they're dishwasher safe, too. I'm so happy with them and look forward to using them each and every time. Would definitely repurchase if I need more!” —Shoona

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a set of six). 

    15. A complete set of kitchen utensils, because a well-appointed kitchen is a grown-up kitchen. Made of food-grade silicone with sturdy wooden handles, these utensils are exactly what your nonstick and cast-iron pieces alike call for — and with this set on hand, you’ll always have what you need to whip up everything from your weekly meal prep to surprise late-night baking experiments. Bonus: They come with a set of measuring spoons, dry measuring cups, and a container to hold it all, too.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the kitchen utensils in the color Khaki
    amazon.com

    This is the set I use. They’re great — solid; easy to clean; basically, everything you could want from your everyday cooking utensils. My most-used items are the flippers, the solid spoon, the whisk, the tongs, and the spoonula — but I’ve had cause to use literally every piece in the set, so I have never, ever regretted having them all. (Just, y'know, in case this many pieces seems like overkill. It's not. I promise.)

    For the curious, the full set includes a solid spoon, a slotted spoon, a solid turner, a slotted turner, a pasta spider, a ladle, a basting brush, a spatula, a spoonula, a whisk, a set of tongs, measuring spoons, measuring cups, a silicone spoon rest, and a holder to corral it all — and a bunch of S-hooks, if you’d rather hang your utensils than keep them in the storage jar.

    Promising review: “Score! A year later and still super pleasantly surprised by how good this set is for the … price – use it all the time and everything is still completely in pristine shape. Not to mention, it actually looks like the picture and not some cheaper plastic version when you actually get it. Great color, too.” —Meowmie 

    Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).

    16. A good household tool kit, so you can DIY some of your own fix-it needs, you big ol’ competent adult, you. This 39-piece set packs everything you need to handle most common household needs, including a tape measurer, a claw hammer, pliers, a bunch of hex keys, a screwdriver with a ton of bits, scissors, a utility knife, some precision screwdrivers, and a case to keep it all in.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the tool kit in the color Orange
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “The fact it’s survived moving four times is awesome! Bought this for my apartment in California back in 2018. I have since moved about 4-5 times and to two other states. It has managed to come in handy every single time! I’m so impressed it has survived that long and really helped with all my little home needs.” —Mauri 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).

    17. A set of five kitchen storage canisters that’ll have your dry goods looking so fabulous, your pasta stash might start to let it go to its noodle-y little head. These glass containers aren’t just gorgeous, though; they’re also practical, thanks to the airtight seal the bamboo lids form when they’re locked in place. If that isn’t perfectly grown-up, I don’t know what is.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the canisters storing pasta and other dry goods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great overall canister set! My kitchen pantry is small with a lot of hard-to-reach places and dead space. It had become a mess! The canisters are a perfect way for me to organize all of the pantry items in an efficient and easy-to-see way, while also maximizing the space in my pantry overall. I loved them so much that I purchased a second set and plan to buy a third set, as well. I use them for everything from various pastas to rice and cereals and snacks and coffee, as well as sugar and salt and so much more. Since the set comes with various sizes of canisters, it helps to make things very easy to see and to find. (I also use chalk labels just for fun and/or to indicate salt vs. sugar; a specific type of coffee bean; how many minutes to cook the pasta; etc.) There seems to be an endless amount of uses for them. I even use some of the smaller canisters in the bathroom for cotton swabs and cotton balls. They are aesthetically pleasing with a very ‘clean’ and simple/modern look, which suits my home décor very well. The product is well-made and the seal on the lids works perfectly. I highly recommend!” —Aeneas 

    Get them from Amazon for $29.95.

    18. A set of six woven cotton placemats that’ll both dress up your table and protect it from heat, scratches, and other damage. Adulthood is all about multi-tasking, after all — and your dining table may as well look great while doing it, right?

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a table set with the placemats in the color Blue/White
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “These placemats are perfect! I was so glad I ordered these from Amazon. These are exactly what I was looking for and the price is very reasonable. They are well-made and they look much more expensive than they are. I am so glad I purchased them. I love the color and the size and the texture of the placemats.” —lisa page 

    Get a set of six placemats from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 23 colors/styles).

    19. A quartet of framed botanical prints perfect for when you’re ready to take the plunge and decorate your walls with something that doesn’t depend on Blu-Tack to stay up. These four plant-tastic prints — one each of a snake plant, an Italian ruscus, a monstera deliciosa, and a philodendron — can be hung together as a group, or split up and displayed individually, depending on your needs. And did I mention they come framed? That’s one stunning steal!

    The prints displayed on a white wall above several coat hooks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Soooooo satisfied! I recently moved into a brand new apartment and needed something to decorate a blank wall in my bathroom. As a plant-mom, I wanted prints that would actually look like the plants that I have in there. These were perfect, right down to the color of the walnut frame which totally matches the vanity. Came fast and the packing was excellent. In fact, I kept the packaging for reuse. Very lightweight. I was able to hang them with thumbtacks instead of picture nails. I keep walking pass the bathroom just to look at them!” —Ms Betty of Newark

    Get the set from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four frame colors).

    20. And a pair of disgustingly cute sheep-shaped storage containers, because your sense of humor doesn’t just vanish when you enter adulthood. Ideally sized for stashing things like cotton swabs or rounds, these lil’ guys are as functional as they are adorable. Why stash your beauty and skincare necessities in boring old containers when you could have ones that look like these instead?

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love these organizers. They're sturdy and hold a good amount of cotton swabs and cotton facial pads. They're also decorative enough to leave out, but as I do have a small bathroom, it can also fit inside the medicine chest and open up space on the countertop." —Diana L. Haub

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in an elephant design).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.