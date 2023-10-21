27 Cheap Kitchen Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

1. A pizza cutter wheel so you can enjoy even the cheesiest of pies without struggling to clean up afterwards. Reviewers say this cutter is both great at its job and super simple to take apart. Once you've dismantled it, you can just toss those pieces in the dishwasher and you're good to go.
2. A silicone baking mat, because if you don’t already have a couple of these in your kitchen arsenal, you’re missing out. Not only will they prevent your cookies from sticking — which is a disaster for both your bakeware and lovers of baked goods — they’ll also keep your baking sheets mess-free in the process.
3. A cutlery-cleaning brush that’ll get deep into all those little nooks and crannies that a regular sponge just can’t handle. According to reviewers, it’s particularly good for sharp things as well, so if you’re tired of your best knives slicing up your sponges, this tool is here to save the day.
4. A big ol’ silicone utensil rest, so you can keep drips and drops off your counter with ease. This colorful, heat-resistant holder is big enough to handle four utensils at a time — and because it’s made of silicone, cleanup is as easy as a quick wash in the sink, or even just tossing it in your dishwasher.
5. A set of anti-wrinkle cloth napkins you’ll pretty much never have to iron. Machine washable and easy to care for, this set of 12 napkins is great both for everyday use and for dressing up your table on ~special occasions.~
6. A chain-mail cast-iron scrubber that’ll keep your favorite skillet in tip-top condition with very little elbow grease. You probably know by now not to soak your cast iron (The horror. The horror!) — so what do you do about caked-on food bits on a pan you can't wash? You hit 'em with this scrubber, which reviewers say will scrape 'em up in a jiffy. Also, it's chain mail. CHAIN MAIL! How metal (literally and figuratively) is that?!
7. An ergonomic garlic press designed to make pulverizing your favorite aromatic quick, easy, and most importantly, painless. Instead of needing to squish the press – which requires hand strength not all of us have – this one operates with a simple twist, giving you finely minced garlic in seconds. Yum.
8. A TikTok-famous soap-dispensing dish brush, because doing the dishes doesn't have to be gross. Just open up the handle and load it up with your favorite cleaner, close it, then press the button on the handle while you're scrubbing away – the brush will dispense soap for you as you go.
9. A magnetic kitchen measurements conversion sign, so you can finally stop Googling how many teaspoons there are in a tablespoon over and over and over again. This handy, extremely detailed chart covers literally every type of measurement you could need — cups, tablespoons, teaspoons, ounces, milliliters, pints, quarts, liquid measurements, dry measurements, even temperature conversions — and since it’s magnetic, you can pop it right on your fridge for easy access.
10. A spice drawer organizer, because no one has time to empty out their entire spice cabinet every time they need the crushed red pepper, or oregano, or whatever else is lurking aaaaaaall the way in the back. This rack cuts to size and fits right in a drawer instead, letting you lay out all your spices so you can actually see what you have — no digging required.
11. An ice cream scoop that will ruin you for all other ice cream scoops — but that’s okay, because this one might just be the last one you ever buy! Thoughtfully designed with a soft grip that’s easy on hands, a scoop that makes near-perfect spheres and includes teeny grooves that help the ice cream release easily into your bowl (and even has a notch on the handle to help open tricky lids), this TikTok-beloved pick makes for the perfect sundae companion.
12. A digital kitchen scale because this gadget is THE kitchen staple you’ll never realize you need until you finally get one. (That is precisely what happened with me, and now that I have one, I will never, ever go back to my oh-no-did-I-measure-that-ingredient-correctly-for-this-recipe? days of pre-scale cooking anxiety.) This simple-to-use, battery-powered option can measure in grams, pounds, ounces, milliliters, and kilograms, displaying its results on a clear and easily read LCD screen.
13. A squee-worthy, penguin-shaped fridge deodorizer, so you can make sure all your perishables stay fresh and your fridge is stink-free. Just pack Chill Bill with baking soda and put him inside your refrigerator; he’ll get to work immediately, keeping things smelling their best. He even rinses clean for refilling when needed. What a guy!
14. A strainer that clips directly to your pot, because who wants to dirty up a whole colander every time they make just one bowl of pasta? No one, that’s who. This silicone pick is amazingly versatile — reviewers say they use it not just for pasta, but also for things like draining meat. Plus, it fits on pots and bowls of various sizes.
15. A Bread Buddy sandwich-bread dispenser, so you can be sure your sandwiches are always the freshest they can possibly be. It even makes storing bread easier, thanks to the fact that it can rest vertically or horizontally, depending on what your pantry space situation is like.
16. An expandable container lid organizer, because you’re going to have to conquer that mountain of Gladware and Snapware looming ominously in your cabinet one of these days. This space-saving organizer keeps all your lids categorized by size; you can even adjust the length based on how many lids you have and the size of your shelf. Genius!
17. A rolling pin with removable thickness guides and a matching pastry mat that'll roll your dough out to the perfect, uniform thickness each and every time. Are you someone for whom instructions to “roll the dough to 1/8-inch thickness” ultimately means “roll the dough to what you THINK is probably 1/8” but which is actually much thicker, much thinner, or, somehow BOTH AT THE SAME TIME? Me too. That’s what this handy device is for: Just pop on the guide for the thickness you need and get rolling. Perfection can finally be yours!
18. A glass food storage container or two (or three, or four, or…), because they’re pretty much the best food storage containers money can buy — and they’re affordable, to boot! Microwaveable, dishwasher-safe, and even safe in the oven at temperatures of up to 450 degrees (as long as you leave the lid off, of course — pro tip, not even BPA-free plastic can survive the oven), this 4.7-cup pick is the ultimate in practicality when it comes to keeping your leftovers fresh.
19. An olive oil-dispensing set that's poised to become the best cooking pal you never knew you needed. The bottle itself holds 17 ounces of the good stuff but this set’s true beauty lies in its accessories: It includes not one, but two interchangeable pour spouts — one with a dust cap and one with a flap cap — along with seals to keep the air out and a stainless steel funnel for easy refilling. Whipping up your favorite meals has never been so functionally elegant.
20. A Stasher reusable food storage bag or two, because you’ll never regret having somewhere safe to stash your snacks. The beauty of a Stasher bag is that it’s made of food-grade silicone — meaning you can wash it out and use it over and over again. No more realizing you’ve run out of bags for your lunch when you’re already running late!
21. A meat chopper tool that’ll make quick work of everything from ground beef to mashed potatoes. I mean, sure, you could break up your meat with a wooden spoon or what have you — or you could use this, which utilizes a nifty, five-bladed pinwheel to break things up easily and, crucially, evenly.
22. A set of six fridge organizer bins, because a well-ordered refrigerator is a beautiful thing. With five large, transparent organizers plus an egg tray, putting this set to work means you’ll never lose anything to the depths of your fridge ever again.
23. A 3-in-1 avocado slicing tool so you can have your guac and eat it, too — without worrying about slicing your hand open in the process. With this little guy in your kitchen gadget drawer, splitting, pitting, and slicing your avos is way less fraught than it would be otherwise.
24. A pair of wall-mounted pot lid organizers that’ll free up so. Much. Space in your cabinets. Each organizer holds up to three lids, so between the two that come with the set, you can stash the lids for six different pots or pans somewhere safely out of the way. Not wild about having your pot lids attached to your walls and on display? No problem! Tons of reviewers have installed them inside their cabinets and they work beautifully there, as well.
25. A “uni-tool” cooking utensil, because why dirty up five different spoons and spatulas while whipping up a single meal when you could use just one instead? This space age-looking tool performs the functions of a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, a spatula, a turner, and a cutting tool, all in one handy package. The culinary future is now, y’all.
26. A compact veggie spiralizer, so you can zoom out those zoodles, lickety-split. This handheld gadget adjusts to three settings, depending on how thick you like your spiralized veggies and it’s both quick to use and quick to clean up. It’s the best of all possible worlds.
27. And a simple yet effective tofu press to take care of the most annoying part of cooking with tofu — squeezing all the liquid out. This gadget for eight- to 12-ounce bricks uses the power of springs to squash your tofu down and an outer container to catch everything that drains out. Sure beats trying to smoosh it between two cutting boards and a dish towel and stacking a whole bunch of heavy cans on top!
