    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Cheap Kitchen Products With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

    This pizza cutter wheel will be the best $10 you ever spent.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A pizza cutter wheel so you can enjoy even the cheesiest of pies without struggling to clean up afterwards. Reviewers say this cutter is both great at its job and super simple to take apart. Once you've dismantled it, you can just toss those pieces in the dishwasher and you're good to go.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the pizza cutter in the color Blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review:Love at first slice! I never knew how much I would love and appreciate a pizza cutter until I used this for the first time. Our old one was starting to dull, rust, and wobble. I ordered this not only for the color, but because of the price and the great reviews. I hated having a handle on the old one as it didn't provide much control when cutting, but this one is incredible. No wobbling (smooth cuts), AND it is SO easy to take apart to clean. I love that the ‘shield’ is attached. I only wish there were other color options so I could purchase them for my friends in their desired colors!” —KristinD 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).

    2. A silicone baking mat, because if you don’t already have a couple of these in your kitchen arsenal, you’re missing out. Not only will they prevent your cookies from sticking — which is a disaster for both your bakeware and lovers of baked goods — they’ll also keep your baking sheets mess-free in the process.

    a reviewer photo of potatoes on the baking mat
    amazon.com

    Promising review:Cleanup is a breeze! I had a few baking sheets that were oddly sized. These were easy to trim to fit my baking sheets. Food slides right off after cooking. They are easy to clean. You can put them in the dishwasher. They are also easy to hand-wash. No more scrubbing burned on food. I highly recommend them for roasting eggplant, squash, okra, cherry tomatoes, and anything else.” —S Matheny 

    Get it from Amazon for $12.59+ (available in six varieties)

    3. A cutlery-cleaning brush that’ll get deep into all those little nooks and crannies that a regular sponge just can’t handle. According to reviewers, it’s particularly good for sharp things as well, so if you’re tired of your best knives slicing up your sponges, this tool is here to save the day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “O, manual dishwashing! You suck. You make it extremely precarious to get sharp knives squeaky clean, as they are constantly slicing into my dishrags and fingers, regardless of how careful I am. It's just way too risky to scrub away at their sharp blades, and I am left praying that they are clean enough to use once more without the risk of being stricken with salmonella or E. coli. O, manual dishwashing! Why must you hurt me so?

    But, wait! What do my eyes behold? This odd little tool that favors the Wind-Up Chattering Teeth toys from the days of my childhood. Will you, Chattering Teeth BladeBrush, help me on my quest for easy, breezy, thorough knife cleansing? Will you protect me, and my poor dishrags, from the constant threat of their slicing blades? Let us see if you will do as promised, little BladeBrush. Let us put thee to the test!

    Now in my slice-less hands do I hold, an amazingly clean knife, all shiny and bright! You have effortlessly, yet gently, banished grease and grime, leaving only a germ free and spotless blade. No longer shall I dread my chore. No longer shall I question how effectively their blades have been cleansed. No longer shall I throw away the remnants of my shredded rags, or bandage up my shredded hands. You have banished my fears of cleanliness! You have diminished the effort required to perform my task, and leave me amazed at the ease with which you do your job! O, Chattering Teeth BladeBrush! You have kept your promise, and for that I thank you. You will always have a special place in my heart, and my sink caddy, little BladeBrush. Manual dishwashing, I hate thee no more.”Kendall B

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    4. A big ol’ silicone utensil rest, so you can keep drips and drops off your counter with ease. This colorful, heat-resistant holder is big enough to handle four utensils at a time — and because it’s made of silicone, cleanup is as easy as a quick wash in the sink, or even just tossing it in your dishwasher.

    Reviewers&#x27; photo of the utensil rest in the color Sky Blue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Amazing spoon rest! This is so convenient when you’re cooking. It keeps the mess contained, and you can use it for multiple spoons at a time. Once you’re done cooking, toss it in the dishwasher and cleanup is done. No more messy counter, stove, etc.! I love the versatility of these!” —JuLie JuLz 

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 28 colors and two sizes).

    5. A set of anti-wrinkle cloth napkins you’ll pretty much never have to iron. Machine washable and easy to care for, this set of 12 napkins is great both for everyday use and for dressing up your table on ~special occasions.~

    Anne/Wayfair, Priscila Booz/Wayfair

    Promising review: “These truly are anti-wrinkle! I have used these for several years now, and have not once needed to iron them out. I just fold straight from the dryer, and they are good to use again. They hold their shape well after washing, too. You won't be disappointed with these napkins!” —Patty

    Get them from Wayfair for $18.99+ (available in four colors).

    6. A chain-mail cast-iron scrubber that’ll keep your favorite skillet in tip-top condition with very little elbow grease. You probably know by now not to soak your cast iron (The horror. The horror!) — so what do you do about caked-on food bits on a pan you can't wash? You hit 'em with this scrubber, which reviewers say will scrape 'em up in a jiffy. Also, it's chain mail. CHAIN MAIL! How metal (literally and figuratively) is that?!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a pan before and after using the scrubber
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “It works and I can’t believe it took me this long to try! I love cast-iron pots and pans but hate cleaning them. I cook all sorts of foods in them and tested this out on baked-on gnocchi mac 'n' cheese. This thing worked like magic in getting all of the baked-on cheeses off without stripping the seasoning. I would highly recommend this for anyone who uses cast iron but hasn’t been able to clean it without problems.” –Amazon Customer  

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    7. An ergonomic garlic press designed to make pulverizing your favorite aromatic quick, easy, and most importantly, painless. Instead of needing to squish the press – which requires hand strength not all of us have – this one operates with a simple twist, giving you finely minced garlic in seconds. Yum.

    A pair of hands using the garlic press
    Amazon

    Promising review: “This garlic press is perfect, especially if you lack strength in your hands. (I have the potato ricer as well. It is constructed exactly like the garlic press, but larger. It's extremely easy to use.) I can't say enough good about all the kitchen equipment made by the Joseph Joseph company. The materials are very sturdy and the design is always innovative and easy to use. I'm picky about my kitchen equipment and these tools are a joy.” —Satisfied customer 

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99.

    8. A TikTok-famous soap-dispensing dish brush, because doing the dishes doesn't have to be gross. Just open up the handle and load it up with your favorite cleaner, close it, then press the button on the handle while you're scrubbing away – the brush will dispense soap for you as you go.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the dish brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Makes doing dishes a breeze! I hate the texture of sponges so dishes were always dreadful, but this tool makes it so much easier and cleaner. The soap is dispensed when you press the button so you never waste dish soap unlike other brands. Great for cleaning off highchair trays, dishes, etc. I use it 10 times a day easily and it holds up well.” —Molly G. 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two styles).

    9. A magnetic kitchen measurements conversion sign, so you can finally stop Googling how many teaspoons there are in a tablespoon over and over and over again. This handy, extremely detailed chart covers literally every type of measurement you could need — cups, tablespoons, teaspoons, ounces, milliliters, pints, quarts, liquid measurements, dry measurements, even temperature conversions — and since it’s magnetic, you can pop it right on your fridge for easy access.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “If you are like me, the digital age has hit you hard. You end up having to use your smartphone to look up nearly everything. But one thing that always twists my whiskers, is getting flour and sticky stuff all over my phone whilst trying to cook in the kitchen. I then have to worry about damaging my phone, and also cleaning it after cooking or during cooking to renew visibility. That's where this little hands-free item comes in handy. It's a little bigger than my hand and I can slap it anywhere with a metal surface. For me, I put it on the fridge, so it's a few steps from the stove and kitchen island.

    Very convenient and easy to read, has a bunch of different conversions for everyday cooking needs. I also noticed some of the other items like this on Amazon are much bigger, like the size of a piece of paper, which for me takes up too much space in my kitchen and isn't very appealing to look at. This smaller conversion chart looks nice but isn't too noticeable and doesn't take away from the overall look of my kitchen. Love it!” —Teddy Bear

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    10. A spice drawer organizer, because no one has time to empty out their entire spice cabinet every time they need the crushed red pepper, or oregano, or whatever else is lurking aaaaaaall the way in the back. This rack cuts to size and fits right in a drawer instead, letting you lay out all your spices so you can actually see what you have — no digging required.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of a spice drawer organized using the spice drawer organizer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I needed a solution to my organization. I didn’t have overhead cabinets, so I took a leap and bought this for my drawers. Let me tell you! I never buy the same spice twice, since you can see every row and every spice… a great solution to for the open concept kitchen. Totally worth it. They don’t slip or move around as long as you measure and cut to drawer size. The color is neutral and clean super easy, too.” —Annabely 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).

    11. An ice cream scoop that will ruin you for all other ice cream scoops — but that’s okay, because this one might just be the last one you ever buy! Thoughtfully designed with a soft grip that’s easy on hands, a scoop that makes near-perfect spheres and includes teeny grooves that help the ice cream release easily into your bowl (and even has a notch on the handle to help open tricky lids), this TikTok-beloved pick makes for the perfect sundae companion.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Best ice cream scoop! We have tried soooo many ice cream scoops, broken many as well that were just poorly made, and bent a lot of spoons, too. I definitely have to say this is by far the best ice cream scoop we have found!” —Christy

    Get it from Amazon for $11.97 (available in 13 colors).

    12. A digital kitchen scale because this gadget is THE kitchen staple you’ll never realize you need until you finally get one. (That is precisely what happened with me, and now that I have one, I will never, ever go back to my oh-no-did-I-measure-that-ingredient-correctly-for-this-recipe? days of pre-scale cooking anxiety.) This simple-to-use, battery-powered option can measure in grams, pounds, ounces, milliliters, and kilograms, displaying its results on a clear and easily read LCD screen.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the kitchen scale weighing two lemons
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great little scale! I ordered this because it’s the same scale my son had when he lived with us, so I knew what I was getting. It’s so easy to use — just put a plate or bowl on it, hit ‘tare,’ then start adding fruit, meat, pasta, whatever you need to measure. I can buy powdered sugar in bags now because I can weigh out the 1 pound the frosting recipe calls for. No guessing! It weighs in standard or metric measures. You just press the button repeatedly until you see the units that you need. It’s great for My Fitness Pal, which often gives serving sizes in grams. Batteries are easy to change, too, though they last a long time since it turns itself off after a short time of inactivity. I use it all the time!” —okieteach 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.50+ (available in 13 colors).

    13. A squee-worthy, penguin-shaped fridge deodorizer, so you can make sure all your perishables stay fresh and your fridge is stink-free. Just pack Chill Bill with baking soda and put him inside your refrigerator; he’ll get to work immediately, keeping things smelling their best. He even rinses clean for refilling when needed. What a guy!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the penguin fridge deodorizer inside a refrigerator
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I can confirm, Bill is, in fact, a chill dude. Doesn’t ask for anything but some baking soda to keep his belly full and a comfy spot to roost at the back of the fridge. Perks of having Bill in your fridge: keeps the atmosphere light and fresh, good company for your groceries, always looking good when that fridge light comes on. Get yourself a Bill and never feel foul again.” —Lara

    Get it from Amazon for $16.90.

    14. A strainer that clips directly to your pot, because who wants to dirty up a whole colander every time they make just one bowl of pasta? No one, that’s who. This silicone pick is amazingly versatile — reviewers say they use it not just for pasta, but also for things like draining meat. Plus, it fits on pots and bowls of various sizes.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the strainer in the color Green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I am so happy I purchased this strainer. I was really tired of trying to lure an unsuspecting (yet hungry) family member to hold the strainer so I didn't burn my hands or dump the pasta or vegetables into the sink. This strainer is a time and aggravation saver. It's kind of small, so I wasn't sure I would like it, but it even works on my large (8-quart and up) pots. I have some Revere pots with the rolled lid and a KitchenAid that flares out a bit. The strainer works great on both. I have used this several times and it has never slipped off. I usually cook one pound of pasta at a time and it holds up well. I like the flexibility of the strainer to work with varied sizes. The other good thing is that this hardly takes up any space at all. A worthwhile purchase!” —Jersey girl

    Get it from Amazon for $12.45+ (available in four colors).

    15. A Bread Buddy sandwich-bread dispenser, so you can be sure your sandwiches are always the freshest they can possibly be. It even makes storing bread easier, thanks to the fact that it can rest vertically or horizontally, depending on what your pantry space situation is like.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Keeps a loaf fresh and accessible for over a week! I use only two slices of bread each day, and the old way of opening a fresh loaf's plastic bag and removing two slices – allowing air to enter the bag and the remaining slices to become loose and separated – caused the remaining bread to become stale and dried out well before I could use up the remaining contents of the bag. I hate to have to go to the market every two or three days just for a loaf of bread! But with this ingenious device, once the loaf in its bag is inside, I can simply lift the lid, raise the loaf to expose two slices, remove them, and press the lid right back on – all without disturbing the remaining contents of the bag! So now my loaf stays fresh and tasty, and lasts all week! This is the best of all worlds!” —Frank D

    Get it from Amazon for $12.49 (available in two colors).

    16. An expandable container lid organizer, because you’re going to have to conquer that mountain of Gladware and Snapware looming ominously in your cabinet one of these days. This space-saving organizer keeps all your lids categorized by size; you can even adjust the length based on how many lids you have and the size of your shelf. Genius!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the lid storage organizer in action
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Revolutionized my container drawer! Gone are the days of long exhales, jaw clenching, and swearing as you open your container drawer and try to find a container WITH a lid. Where do the lids even go? Now, I slide open the drawer, smile at its exquisite organization, and take out exactly what I need. The little compartments adjust. The system expands and contracts based on your needs. How wonderful the world would be if everything worked so well.” —Elisabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).

    17. A rolling pin with removable thickness guides and a matching pastry mat that'll roll your dough out to the perfect, uniform thickness each and every time. Are you someone for whom instructions to “roll the dough to 1/8-inch thickness” ultimately means “roll the dough to what you THINK is probably 1/8” but which is actually much thicker, much thinner, or, somehow BOTH AT THE SAME TIME? Me too. That’s what this handy device is for: Just pop on the guide for the thickness you need and get rolling. Perfection can finally be yours!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of perfectly even cookies rolled out using the rolling pin, waiting to be baked
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Perfect cookies every time! I wish I could give a 10-star rating because this is the BEST rolling pin I've ever used. I am a professional baker so I know how important consistency is when baking for others. The rings are perfect for rolling thin, thick, or anywhere in between. And the stainless steel makes clean-up a breeze! I can't recommend this enough! And the price is reasonable.” —Valeria 

    Get it from Amazon for $14.39 (available in four colors).

    18. A glass food storage container or two (or three, or four, or…), because they’re pretty much the best food storage containers money can buy — and they’re affordable, to boot! Microwaveable, dishwasher-safe, and even safe in the oven at temperatures of up to 450 degrees (as long as you leave the lid off, of course — pro tip, not even BPA-free plastic can survive the oven), this 4.7-cup pick is the ultimate in practicality when it comes to keeping your leftovers fresh.

    The food storage container
    Target

    Promising review: “Best glass containers! I absolutely love Rubbermaid Brilliance glass containers. I have purchased so many other food storage containers and I have never liked any like I like these. They are airtight, easy to close and easy to open. They are much easier to use than the containers with four spots to click and these lids take up so much less space. I'm a huge fan and I plan to purchase more.” —lmmshops

    Get it from Target for $11.99.

    19. An olive oil-dispensing set that's poised to become the best cooking pal you never knew you needed. The bottle itself holds 17 ounces of the good stuff but this set’s true beauty lies in its accessories: It includes not one, but two interchangeable pour spouts — one with a dust cap and one with a flap cap — along with seals to keep the air out and a stainless steel funnel for easy refilling. Whipping up your favorite meals has never been so functionally elegant.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the olive oil bottle in the color Green
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Most-used tool in my kitchen! This olive oil dispenser has completely transformed my cooking experience. Not only is it a convenient way to store and dispense olive oil, but it also makes me feel like a pro every time I use it. The sleek design and easy-to-use functionality gives it a professional-grade feel, and I find myself channeling my inner Gordon Ramsay as I add the perfect amount of oil to my dishes.

    Moreover, the dispenser's precision spout allows for accurate pouring and minimal mess, making it a must-have for any home cook. It has become a staple in my kitchen, and I cannot imagine cooking without it. Overall, I highly recommend this product to anyone who loves to cook and wants to take their kitchen game to the next level.” —IamNazarene 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors).

    20. A Stasher reusable food storage bag or two, because you’ll never regret having somewhere safe to stash your snacks. The beauty of a Stasher bag is that it’s made of food-grade silicone — meaning you can wash it out and use it over and over again. No more realizing you’ve run out of bags for your lunch when you’re already running late!

    The Stasher bag with brussels sprouts inside
    Target

    Promising review: “So much better than wasting plastic like I was. Went and bought more of these because I liked it so much.” —Amberie

    Get it from Target for $12.99.

    21. A meat chopper tool that’ll make quick work of everything from ground beef to mashed potatoes. I mean, sure, you could break up your meat with a wooden spoon or what have you — or you could use this, which utilizes a nifty, five-bladed pinwheel to break things up easily and, crucially, evenly.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the masher breaking up ground meat in a pan
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I grew up in the greater Cincinnati area. For any of you that live there or are familiar with Cincinnati Chili, you know that the ground beef MUST be cut into 'dot' size pieces. It works very well for this. This is the second one I've owned. The first one I purchased at a very large chain store. My relatives always loved the ease of using this device, but they were nowhere to be found. While looking for something else on Amazon, I came across these. So, I bought one for each family. They could not be happier. It makes a laborious task much easier, no matter the size of 'chunks' of ground beef you want. Or when chopping soft vegetables into chunks. Cleanup is easy. We normally use a hot spray, going in both directions and either wash it by hand or put it in the dishwasher. I recommend this product and would buy again.” —Tylee Burkett [slf] 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors).

    22. A set of six fridge organizer bins, because a well-ordered refrigerator is a beautiful thing. With five large, transparent organizers plus an egg tray, putting this set to work means you’ll never lose anything to the depths of your fridge ever again.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Fridge saver! We have a smaller refrigerator and it was so hard to see all of the items, so things in the back were getting wasted. We got these, and our problem was solved. It is a much neater space and everything is convenient to get to now, so it is a time and money saver!” —Constance Vansant

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).

    23. A 3-in-1 avocado slicing tool so you can have your guac and eat it, too — without worrying about slicing your hand open in the process. With this little guy in your kitchen gadget drawer, splitting, pitting, and slicing your avos is way less fraught than it would be otherwise.

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the avocado slicer with an avocado
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 avocado slicer ROCKS!!! I am ALWAYS fighting with getting the seed out of an avocado with a regular knife while trying not to cut off a finger. With this little piece of kitchen gadget heaven, you just push the center onto the seed and twist ever so slightly. And it is out!!! Just place your finger or thumb in the center on the top side and the seed pops out with ease. The slicer takes a bit to figure out how much pressure to use, but it makes it SO MUCH EASIER to slice and take the skin off the ‘meat’ in no time flat. It made my meal prep fly by and dinner was served faster than a 2-year-old can throw a temper tantrum.” —Matthew Webb 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.05.

    24. A pair of wall-mounted pot lid organizers that’ll free up so. Much. Space in your cabinets. Each organizer holds up to three lids, so between the two that come with the set, you can stash the lids for six different pots or pans somewhere safely out of the way. Not wild about having your pot lids attached to your walls and on display? No problem! Tons of reviewers have installed them inside their cabinets and they work beautifully there, as well.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after photos of a disorganized cabinet with pots and lids everywhere, and an organized one with the pot lid holders mounted to the cabinet doors
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “Great organizers. I looked at several different styles of models before I selected this one. I like it because it doesn't take up a lot of space. There are two racks and you can put them side-by-side, or one above the other, or in two different locations, like one on the wall and one on a cupboard door. The organization that it brings is wonderful. Previously, my lids were stationed behind the pots, standing up on an edge, trying to keep them out of the way so I could nest my pots and gain more storage space with this strategy. But every time I took a pot out, whether I needed the lid or not, they came tumbling down, making all sorts of noise, and in general being a nuisance. Now all of the lids are in the racks, up out of the way but highly accessible. Oh, and I don't have to sort through the lids anymore trying to find the correct size for the pot I was about to use. These racks are very useful and helpful.” –Evening Iris

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $17.87 (available in two colors).

    25. A “uni-tool” cooking utensil, because why dirty up five different spoons and spatulas while whipping up a single meal when you could use just one instead? This space age-looking tool performs the functions of a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, a spatula, a turner, and a cutting tool, all in one handy package. The culinary future is now, y’all.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this tool for the kitchen. I use it for everything when it comes to cooking at home. It can handle just about anything that you have to do while trying to make dinner in a busy house with kids around. I didn't think that it was going to be able to handle my busy household but it fit right in. It is easy to use, very sturdy, and heat-resistant. I can cut chicken in the pan while cooking. I was very impressed and I am very satisfied with it.” —Carla M. Perez

    Get it from Amazon for $8.95.

    26. A compact veggie spiralizer, so you can zoom out those zoodles, lickety-split. This handheld gadget adjusts to three settings, depending on how thick you like your spiralized veggies and it’s both quick to use and quick to clean up. It’s the best of all possible worlds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: “Handy little tool! It does what it's supposed to and does it well – spiralize fruits and veggies. The blade is good, and it's compact so doesn't take up half a kitchen. A little annoying to clean and have to air dry, but no biggie. I prefer this to my large mandolin because it's easier and quicker to setup and use. Definitely recommend. Makes apples, beets, and carrots extra yummy and pretty. Warning – husbands and children will eat more fruit and veggies, so buy enough fresh foods.” —VSC

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes).

    27. And a simple yet effective tofu press to take care of the most annoying part of cooking with tofu — squeezing all the liquid out. This gadget for eight- to 12-ounce bricks uses the power of springs to squash your tofu down and an outer container to catch everything that drains out. Sure beats trying to smoosh it between two cutting boards and a dish towel and stacking a whole bunch of heavy cans on top!

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of diced tofu pressed using the tofu press
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “This product does an excellent job removing excess water from tofu blocks and it does it quickly. It's sturdier than I expected. I doubt this will ever need replacing unless you manage to crack the extra thick plastic. I just put the tofu in the block, lock it down, and within 20 minutes, I've got tofu ready to fry or bake. I bought this because of the abundance of 5-star reviews and I am not disappointed. The only thing I find even a little bit of a drawback is that the inside bottom of reservoir part has raised plastic ridges that are *somewhat* harder than normal to clean. I just started using my dish brush and it's done in a jiffy. Seriously, buy this one.” —Daktari 

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98 (also available in two larger sizes).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.