My Favorite Electric Lighter That Made Me Forget Matches Is 53% Off

I’m a big-time candle gal regardless of season, which means that over the years I’ve had to find creative ways to stock up on and subsequently store a large volume of matchbooks. But if we’re being honest, they’re not exactly convenient or safe when trying to light deep candle jars or get the stove or a grill going. Given that I am not a fan of butane-filled lighters, I needed an alternative to these conventional options that felt more sustainable and versatile.