Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These Under-$600 Chairs Look Like Pricey Herman Miller Designs

    Upgrade your space with these budget-friendly seating additions that look just like the luxury versions.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    If you’re in search of some timeless and stylish seating for your space, you’ll surely run across Herman Miller. The legendary furniture and home decor company is a longtime go-to for interior design fiends — it offers effortlessly chic home goods and furniture equipped with details that have withstood the test of time.

    Herman Miller is especially known for making iconic chairs and sofas from household-name designers like George Nelson and Charles and Ray Eames — and we all know that a good chair can make a huge difference in both the aesthetics of a room as well as your own personal comfort. Finding one that does both can be incredibly challenging, whether you want a stylish lounge chair, a functional desk chair or a cool dining chair.

    Herman Miller’s top-notch design also comes at a cost, and the price points are cost-prohibitive for many, myself included.

    As luck would have it, there are quite a few affordable retailers (like Amazon and Wayfair) that sell sturdy, stylish, and timeless chairs inspired by the famous Herman Miller vibe.


    Below, I’ve rounded up seven beautiful chairs (and one very cool bench) that will stand the test of time without depleting your 401(k). Upgrade your WFH space, add a bit of pizzazz to your living room, or elevate your dining room and more with these lovely seating additions that look just like the real thing.

    1. Union & Scale FlexFit Kroy swivel chair

    office chair
    Staples

    Herman Miller is has a couple of classic office desk chairs that look as good as they make your body feel: the Aeron chair and the Cosm chair. They're made with mesh backings and an ergonomic silhouette that are surprisingly comfortable and easy on the eyes. This Union & Scale alternative has a similar look and feel, with two color options, a reclining back, adjustable arms, and seat height, and more.

    Promising review: "I have a bad back and I got this chair for my home. I have the same one at work. It’s one of the few chairs I can sit in for prolonged periods without my back being destroyed." —Staple Customers

    Get it from Staples for $99.99 (originally $299.99; available in two colors).

    2. Amazon Basics mesh back desk chair

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    For a slightly more simple yet still extremely stylish desk chair option, this Amazon Basics chair is a solid choice. It has a contoured, breathable mesh back, a padded seat, and is adjustable and sturdy thanks to a five-point base with dual-wheel casters. It's a very discreet take on a traditional desk chair and still captures that Herman Miller energy.

    Promising review: "Comfy and perfect size for what I need. It took maybe 15 mins to put together. Did need a hand putting the seat to the stand but other than that perfect!" —Rachel Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99.

    3. A midcentury modern-style rocking chair

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Whether you're decorating a nursery or not, you can't go wrong with a classic Eames rocker. Unfortunately, they're generally extremely expensive, even while on sale. Luckily, Amazon has a very similar option in their repertoire. It has that same sensibility that is modern, artsy, and a nice alternative to the everyday rocking chair. It's available in three different colors, each one sweeter than the last.

    Promising review: "LOVE this chair, it’s everything I needed to finish off my living room. Super easy to put together, looks expensive, and super modern! So happy I made the purchase!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $80.90.

    4. FelixKing office chair

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Available in eight different colors, this cool desk chair is both really well-priced and extremely good-looking. It has a strong base and thick mesh back and is adjustable, breathable, and soft on your hips and bum. It'll keep you comfy even on the longest work days.

    Promising review: "This chair is very comfortable. I like that the arms are adjustable and can be put up. The height adjustment is great too. It goes higher than other chairs. Also very sturdy." —Ruthann Kosick

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available eight colors, and with or without a footrest).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.