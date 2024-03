I love that my nails feel sealed, sleek, and smooth, the way they do after a professional manicure. Jagged, dusty tips creep me out, but there’s none of that with these glass files. The file is tempered to make it strong and long-lasting, but I would imagine that if you dropped one from a great height, it would likely break, so you do want to be careful. Luckily, each one comes with its very own protective case, which makes it ideal for slipping into a purse or travel bag.