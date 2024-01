For better or worse, my parents had my ears pierced when I was an infant, a common practice in Latine culture. As a result, I grew up giving little thought to earrings as an accessory, opting for small studs that I could wear for months at a time without changing. It wasn’t until a few years ago that I decided, in what some might call an early mid-life crisis, to add a few more piercings and really kick my earring game into high gear.