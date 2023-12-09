Skip To Content
    19 Foolproof Gifts For The Most Inscrutable Person On Your List

    It’s all about finding thoughtful gifts that can help them to feel seen and loved.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    Even those who love gift-giving can get stumped when it comes to certain folks on their list. It can be quite challenging to shop for individuals like mothers-in-law, mysterious colleagues, pals with rigid aesthetic preferences or people who buy themselves whatever they want. However, it makes finding just the right holiday gift for these hard-to-please giftees even more satisfying.

    And while your instinct might suggest that bigger is better when it comes to this category of folks, I like to go simple. Fussy people or those who impulse-buy whatever their heart desires rarely want you to go all out. It’s more about thoughtful gifts that help them to feel seen and loved.


    Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of utterly foolproof gifts for even the most inscrutable person on your list. It includes simple home decor items like a unique sculptural vase, soft and plush slippers, a must-have rechargeable lighter and much more. You can’t go wrong with any of these goodies from some of our favorite retailers like J.Crew, Etsy, Amazon and more.

    This popular hydroponic system can grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.

    Promising review: "I have my own AeroGarden which has just finished producing delicious cherry tomatoes in great abundance. I have given two AeroGardens as gifts; these have been exceedingly well received by the recipients who marveled at the speed of germination and abundance of herbs." —Vashti 81

    Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in two colors and two sizes).

    2. A Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner

    Everyone could use this loved upholstery cleaner from Bissell. It can be used on everything from floors to rugs, upholstery, car seats, and even mattresses. It'll be deeply appreciated by people with kids or pets or who are spill-prone.

    Promising review: "This has saved me so many times. I use it mostly for my carpet and the couch. With having a cat and dog with an almost white couch, this has been SUPER helpful. It has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $96.78.

    BTW, this tool comes with small bottles of ready-to-use cleaning formula, but if you need more, grab a bigger bottle for $9.98!

    3. An organic cotton weighted blanket

    Bearaby

    A quick Google search will reveal that the Bearaby Napper blanket is arguably the best-looking weighted blanket on the internet — one that's sure to impress anyone on your list. Featuring an incredibly stylish chunky knit design, the Napper is made from a breathable and buttery soft organic cotton that's free from toxic dyes or harmful chemicals. Grab it in four weight options that range from 10–25 pounds, as well as seven different colors. (The brand suggests choosing a blanket weight that's about 10% of your body weight.)

    Promising review: "I absolutely love my weighted blanket. It helps me sleep deeply and I love the driftwood color. It’s a bit heavy to move from place to place so I am looking into purchasing another one for watching movies in the family room!" —JLM

    Get it from Bearaby for $199+ (available in six colors and four sizes).

    4. A Bodum Brazil eight-cup French press

    Every coffee lover needs a French press in their arsenal, and this beauty is a great option. It's made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass that is easy to clean and durable. The elegant and timeless design looks great on the kitchen counter and has a slim silhouette that can be tucked away easily for storage.

    Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this French press! This is my first one and I couldn't be more happy with this purchase. I was surprised at how fast I received it too. Just used it for the first time this morning and it works great. Best cup of coffee I've had in a long time! Highly recommend this product, especially if you'd like to get the best cup of coffee from your beans." —Lexi

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available 12- and 51-ounces).

    Thousand Fell

    You can never have too many pairs of plain white sneakers, especially ones that are stain-, water- and odor-resistant, breathable and comfortable for all-day wear. Coming in men's and women's sizes, Thousand Fell sneakers are made from recycled materials — the brand even uses discarded rubber yoga mats to create their bouncy insoles. They have a mesh liner, so your recipient can wear them with or without socks and boast short to no break-in time. The $145 purchase price includes a “recycling deposit” that will be credited toward the purchase of a new pair — making this a gift that truly keeps on giving.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a leather sneaker that I could wear to work with my smart casual / business casual outfits. They look great with jeans and dress pants! These shoes are extremely comfortable and I am proud to tell people they are from a sustainable company. Definitely worth the purchase." —Mia R.

    Get them from Thousand Fell for $145 (available in women's sizes 5–10, men's sizes 8–13, and a variety of colors).

    These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications.

    Promising review: "I have to say not only are they a complete upgrade from my Samsung headphones, but I am in love! These headphones are incredibly comfortable. The cushion on the rim of the headphones are so soft and mold to your ear. At the same time, it is also creating the vacuum to help make the headphone noise cancelling. The controls are easily accessible on the right headphone. The app is seamless to use, making pairing a smooth and easy process. You can set up your controls to your liking on the app as well. Now to the other important aspect of the headphones... the sound. The sound on the Bose Quiet Comfort was perfection. My books were clear and crisp, the music was robust with amazing base, and again, the noise cancelling was immaculate. it was like a private concert and nothing existed outside of that bubble. I would definitely recommend these headphones to a friends, family member, or stranger. They are superb." —Shakira

    Get them from Amazon for $249 (available in three colors).

    7. J.Crew cashmere blend trouser socks

    J Crew

    You better believe these cuties are in my shopping cart. I love treating myself to cashmere socks during cold weather, and there's a good chance a pair of luxurious socks would be a great stocking stuffer for the luxe lover in. your life. They're available in nine colors.

    Get them from J.Crew for $32.50 (available in nine colors).

    Courant

    When in doubt, I always turn to Courant's products. Their wireless charging stations are elegant, easy and will elevate any space. This is their newest model, the Mat:3. It can be used to charge two items at once and has ample space for little things like jewelry, lip balms, sunglasses and more. You can get it in various colorways in both leather or linen material. They can pop it on their nightstand or have it by the entry way. Either way, these hardworking little items always earn their keep and make great gifts.

    Promising review: "Finally, my home office is complete - no longer are my wallet, phone, keys, and airpods scattered all over my desk, they're all in one place and fully charged every time I head out the door." —Bill

    Get it from Courant for $127 (available in three colors and two styles). 

    9. A Suprus electric lighter

    This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is a game changer for anyone who loves candles and incense. I'm looking forward to using one of these instead of going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind- and splash-proof.

    Promising review: "Love the lighter. I bought champagne color and it looks perfect in any part of my house. I love how safe it is. If you have young children around, it’s the best." —Christine

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in seven colors).

    10. A Canon Selphy CP1500 Compact photo printer

    This is a great gift for new parents or new grandparents. Who doesn't want to be able to print out baby pictures in an instant from the comfort of home? This photo printer is a great option. The quality of the images is sharp, it prints quickly and images come out totally dray and waterproof. You can easily connect via Wi-Fi from your phone or computer or by using a USB connection or sticking a camera's memory card into the port on the printer.

    Promising review: "This camera printer is worth buying if you want to print pictures from home instead of sending them out somewhere to get printed. The pictures turn out so nice and clear. The directions are easy to follow and you don't have to worry about any ink mess. It's also easy to load the paper and ink cartridge into the printer." —Abbi H.

    Get it from Amazon for $99 (available in two colors).

    11. A four-pack of Kasa smart Wi-Fi plugs

    We love these handy Kasa smart plugs, and it's a great way to help someone simplify their life. Individuals can use them to turn home electronics like lamps on and off from anywhere around the world thanks to a handy app. Even the most tech-averse person in the world can figure these out and will appreciate their usefulness.

    Promising review: "I have purchased (8) Kasa Smart Plugs over the past couple of years and they are the best smart plugs for the money. They are compact, reliable, and easy to set up. The Kasa app is not the fanciest looking app but it's easy to navigate and it offers the basic important features to operate your devices. I highly recommend purchasing these smart plugs." —Netstar

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two styles).

    12. A highly rated essential oil diffuser

    Give the gift of relaxation with an essential oil diffuser to help calm the body and mind. This popular option from Amazon is versatile and has a large tank that is easy to clean. It includes seven LED light colors, several mist nebulizer modes and a remote control. The fan is super quiet, so they can just enjoy the lovely smells and effects of the humidifier.

    Promising reviews: "This diffuser has great coverage for helping my whole kitchen and living room area smell great. The remote is a great addition because it makes it easy to turn on when I’m not right next to it plus it controls all the awesome features on the diffuser. I prefer to use the feature that outputs for 10 seconds and then it’s off for 10 seconds as it makes the water last longer. I love that the diffuser turns off on its own when the water is low so that you don’t need to remember to do it yourself, the colors for the light can either be a rotation of all the colors or solid of each of the color options and has a nice light output that isn’t too jarring. It’s very it is easy to use and very easy to clean as well that’s all you have to do is run a small amount of vinegar through it." —RD

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five colors).

    13. A Manta sleep mask

    Give your loved one the gift of some much-needed rest with Manta's sleep mask. It's an adjustable, light-blocking mask that doesn't put pressure on the eyes, making it comfortable and easy to wear for those who are sensitive to facial pressure. They'll be hooked before they know it.

    Promising reviews: "I've purchased an insane amount of sleep masks from Amazon, and after trying out (and disliking) numerous ones, I can confidently say that this is the best one I've come across! It's not only supremely comfortable and soft, but it also effectively blocks out all light and can be adjusted to fit various face shapes and sizes. Yes, it's a little pricey compared to others but if you're in search of the perfect sleep mask, look no further. This one won't let you down!" —Belajacjr

    Get it from Amazon for $35 (available in two colors).

    14. Nikon Monarch M5 binoculars

    REI

    Over the course of the last year, I have gifted both my dad and my partner a pair of binoculars. And I'm pleased to report that both were received with utter delight and enthusiasm. This highly-rated pair from Nikon offers a wide field of view, can see very far distances, has a smooth central focus knob that is easy to align and adjust, a comfortable design that can be worn with glasses and a rubber-armored body that is easy to grip and can withstand bumps and drops.

    Promising review: "I love these binoculars!! The wide field of view and clarity make looking through them a joy. In retrospect, I have had at least Two pair of compact binoculars, but I rarely used them cause I didn’t like the field of view that I got looking through them. These are well worth the money to me." —Dave W.

    Get it from REI for $299.95. 

    15. A Himalayan salt lamp

    Few things are as vibey and cool as a salt lamp like this one made from natural Himalayan salt crystals. Your loved one doesn't have to be a super crunchy, granola-leaning fellow to enjoy this lamp's relaxing and calming vibes. It makes for a great nightlight or can be used as mood lighting to flood the space with a romantic glow. It has a sturdy wood base and comes with a six-foot cord that can be used with any outlet.

    Promising review: "This lamp is beautiful. I like it so much more than I was expecting to! My cats are weirdly intrigued by candles, so I can’t use them anymore and I really missed the warm, mellow lighting/ambience they used to bring my space. This gives me that! It’s adjustable, but I like having it on full brightness. It makes for a relaxed, cozy vibe at bedtime." —Shaena

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99.

    16. A TheraGun Prime massage gun

    Considered by many to be one of the best massage guns on the market, this percussive device is all about delivering therapeutic results by easing tension and pain. It has four attachments and five different speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled, quiet and has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to reach just about any spot on your body without causing you to twist, bend or strain. It's great for anyone who loves to complain about their aches and pains, your sportiest pal or someone who could really use a bit of TLC but would never splurge on themselves.

    Promising review: "I have been wanting a theragun for so long, and WOW, it was worth the wait. I have constant neck, shoulder, and back pain from working at a desk, and being an artist (plus bad posture). Because of this I am often suffering from headaches and migraines. I try and get my boyfriend to give me massages but he's never quite powerful enough. As soon as I received my theragun, I used it on myself and experienced so much relief. I love how the design makes it easy to use on yourself if you don't have someone to help you. I was worried about that but it seems it was designed for that exact purpose. There's also some cool attachments that are good for specific spots on your body. Sooo happy with my theragun and would highly recommend it." —Ivy

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99+ (available in two styles).

    17. Madewell The Ezra slippers

    Madewell

    When in doubt, go with slippers. These suede cuties from Madewell are soft, plush and desperately cozy, making them perfect for the dark and cold months ahead. Your loved one will enjoy padding around their home in these shearling-lined slippers that will keep their piggies nice and toasty.

    Get them from Madewell for $28+ (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors).

    18. The Citizenry's Sitara glass vase

    The Citizenry

    Anything from The Citizenry makes me immediately perk up, because you know it's going to be good. From household goods to decor pieces and bedding, their products of made of the highest-quality materials and with the utmost care and attention to detail. These sculptural glass vases are a great option for a fancy friend who you know will appreciate these carefully crafted pieces. They're available in two sizes individually or can be purchased as a set of two.

    Get it from The Citizenry's for $89+ (available in two sizes and two-packs).

    19. Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum

    Sephora

    Good Genes is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smoother and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass, which help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that helps soothe redness and calms sensitive skin. There’s really nothing else quite like it over the counter. Skin care devotees will love it, especially people who are reluctant to spend a lot on expensive products. It's the perfect splurge gift.

    Promising review: "Best skincare product you can use. Amazing for pores, lines, dullness, literally every skincare desire you have this addresses. Couldn’t recommend any higher that you at least give it a shot!" —EdenMaya

    Get it from Sephora for $43+ (available in four sizes).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.