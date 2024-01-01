Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    This High-Impact Fitness Gear Is Surprisingly Small-Space Friendly

    After years of trial and error, I am pleased to report that pretty much all my workout gear fits into a small basket.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    Despite genuinely enjoying working out, I am still extremely gym-averse. I’ll hit a pilates class on the weekends, but now that we are in the midst of the bleak dead of winter and temperatures have plummeted, I’m all about exercising at home. There’s nothing better than sneaking in a quick lunchtime workout without having to step foot outside.

    The Perfect Pushup handles, a dumbbells set and a stair stepper with bands.
    Amazon

    Having a few workout essentials at home can make all the difference between feeling motivated to work out or skipping it. But it can be hard to know exactly what equipment you need to get a good sweat without turning your entire living room into a home gym.

    It’s especially challenging when you live in a small space, like I do. I can’t stand mess or clutter, and have always been determined to limit my workout gear to a small footprint. After years of trial and error, I am pleased to report that pretty much all my gear fits into a small basket. For me, this means a couple of light weights, bands, ankle weights, a yoga mat, and a kettlebell or two.


    Below, I’ve rounded up the best small-space exercise gear for every kind of workout at a range of price points. Pick up a few of these essentials for yourself so you can stay on top of your regime without having to brave the bitterly cold outdoors.

    1. Gaiam yoga mat

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5

    Sometimes all you need is a fresh new yoga mat to reinvigorate a workout routine. This lovely option from Gaiam is nice and thick with non-slip padding to keep your joints safe and comfortable. It's available in 40 different color and pattern options.

    Promising review: "Bought new mat for yoga class. I order one not realizing how amazing the design is. I LOVE it. It’s stable, durable and comfortable. Added bonus was the design. Completely in love with it." —Maureen McGuire

    Get it from Amazon for $17.98+ (available in 31 colors).

    2. A set of resistance bands

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

    I swear by my resistance band set. These versatile rubber strips are great for everything from stretching to strength training. This set of five comes with various resistance levels and its own carry bag so you can tuck it away with ease. It's also great for traveling.

    Promising review: "I love the feeling I have after a workout, but I hate going to the gym and can't afford serious equipment to exercise at home. These are small, easy, and affordable that you can start with. I love that they're small enough to keep anywhere, so I keep them in a drawer in my living room. Sometimes I will take one out and do a few reps while I watch tv." —J. Mathews

    Get them from Amazon for $12.95 (originally $20.95)

    3. Pilates bar and bands kit

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of bars and bands
    amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

    Available at varying weights, this pilates stick features a steel rod with sweat-proof, anti-slip foam that is soft and comfy. It also includes two kinds of bands with varying levels of resistance. It's definitely smaller than having a reformer machine in your home.

    Promising review: "Love this pilates bar! Reasonably priced and useful for a variety of exercises that you can find on the instructions sheet that comes with it. Plenty of exercises can also be found online. I love that I can increase or decrease the weight. I bought the 40 and 50 lb version, and I am still learning different ways to use this bar and that is the fun part! Looking forward to learning and using different exercises for different muscle groups. Great for if you work from home. A lot of the exercises imitate some that are done at the gym, so I feel like I am getting a hard enough workout; but not overkill, which is perfect for reaching my at-home fitness goals! I do the exercises alone or while following along with individuals online. At first, it takes a bit of effort to find all the exercises that you want to learn and do, and re-arranging the parts to accommodate each exercise takes a bit of learning, but the instructions and online tutorials make it easy and less of a headache. Overall, a fun and useful exercise choice!" —Amazonlady

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in six colors).

    4. Bala bangles

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.1 out of 5

    These wrist and ankle weights are an easy way to add a bit of resistance to everything from your daily walk to an at-home yoga or pilates class. They're available in seven different fun colors and come in one or two-pound options.

    Promising review: "Love love love these. I got these to wear during my Barre class. They are the perfect amount of weight, easy to store because they come with their own little bag. I wear these walking as well and they are very comfortable. Can be worn on ankles or wrists." —Julia Hammermeister

    Get them from Amazon for $55+ (available in seven colors and two weights).

    5. An under-the-desk walking pad

    amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 3.9 out of 5

    If you've got a standing desk or a countertop that you use for your work-from-home setup, then consider popping a walking pad underneath. It's the easiest way to get your steps in without leaving the comfort of home. The slim Walking Pad folds in half and comes with wheels, making storage a breeze. It comes with a remote control, and you can also connect to it via the app. It goes up to about 3.7 miles per hour and has two modes: automatic, which allows you to control how fast the belt goes using your feet and your own walking speed, or manual, through which you can set your walking speed using the remote.

    Promising review: "Surprisingly happy with this. I wasn't expecting to use or like this treadmill as much as I do. It actually looks good in my office, and I've been using it regularly. It's much easier to use while working than I expected (I don't use it on calls because of the noise) — perfect for heads down time. It has helped my back a ton. It's not fancy, and the app is pretty confusing to set up, but once I got the hang of it, I was on cruise control. I also appreciate that it links up with Apple Health so I can see all my steps in one place. Overall super happy with the purchase and it's already paid for itself if you compare it to a gym membership. Pro tip: Unfold it at night before bed and you'll be way more likely to walk first thing in the morning instead of sitting down at your desk and getting lost in the work." —Allison Winston

    Get it from Amazon for $450 (clip the coupon to get this price).

    6. JumpSport 350/370 Pro mini trampoline

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of trampoline
    amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5

    Okay, before you tell me that this isn't good for small spaces, hear me out! I've had a mini trampoline in various tiny apartments for years and it's my absolute favorite way to get some low-impact cardio in. You can unscrew the legs and tuck it under the bed, prop it up against the wall, or slide it into the back of a roomy closet. It's so much fun and such a great low-impact workout that it's worth the slight hassle.

    Promising review: "I've had my JumpSport for a month and couldn't be happier with my purchase! I researched rebounders in depth before choosing this model - it's solid, stable, and makes no noise when I use it. I have never enjoyed cardio workouts but this is very fun and I have been using it consistently since I received it, which says a lot! Another big benefit for me is my lymph nodes have stopped swelling painfully about a week after I started using it. I have no medical experience but having read about the benefits of rebounding I believe this fixed my issue of 2.5 months (I had already been checked by my doc). It's also easy to move yet feels 100% stable. I love this rebounder and highly recommend it - it's worth the money for the health benefits, not to mention the fun!" —Becca

    Get it from Amazon for $399.99.

    7. Perfect Pushup handles

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the pushup handles
    amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

    The Perfect Pushup isn't just for '90s dads, it's a great way to work the upper body and more. The handle helps to reduce joint strain and keeps your muscles engaged so you can build strength and definition in your arms, shoulders, chest, back, abs, and more.

    Promising review: "Very comfortable. Easy to assemble, clean, and use. Relief from plain push-up stands. Healthy, full motion push-ups." —Krueger

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    8. A high-tech jump rope

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

    Keep things simple with an old-fashioned jump rope with a twist. It has an LED display that includes a timer, weight, calories, and circles. It can precisely count time and display all your stats. It doesn't get much more low-profile than this!

    Promising review: "I want to have something I can exercise without thinking about reps and counting cause I often forget to count. But this goes beyond it and actually helps a lot with other data. I'm happy with the purchase!" —Uncle Ho

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).

    9. Amazon Basics Neoprene dumbbells set

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5

    Available in sets of two, three, and five pounds, or three, five, and eight pounds, these dumbbells are all you need to get your upper body nice and strong. Each set comes with an easy-to-assemble storage stand so you can just pop them in a corner or closet without worrying about taking up a large footprint or dealing with a mess.

    Promising review: "Highly recommend. This set is perfect if you want multiple weights and you don’t want them cluttering your floor. The holder was easy to put together and so far it’s sturdier than you would think plastic could be." —Flap and Bnix

    Get it from Amazon for $10.37+ (available in various sets and weights).

    10. A door anchor strap for resistance bands

    door with the bands on it
    amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

    This strong and sturdy door strap is the perfect complement to a resistance band workout regime. It features five anchors at different heights that can accommodate different exercises and people of all heights. This option is a 14-piece set that includes multiple bands.

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this product. I feel like I don’t even need the weight set I ordered now. The strap is good quality and fastens securely around the door. I like that the anchors give you options for both strap and metal loop connections. I love that it comes with both handles and Velcro ankle wrap connections. It is truly a versatile product. I am already benefiting a lot from using it… with increasing muscle mass, flexibility, and decreased pain in my joints. Will recommend to all my friends. Thank you!" —Christina Gonzales

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in various sets).

    11. An under-desk elliptical

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

    If you're more of a cyclist than a walker but don't want to invest in or take up a ton of living space with a Peleton, this under-the-desk elliptical is just what you need. It's ergonomic, compact, and enables you to get your workout or PT in while sitting comfortably.

    Promising review: "I don't like admitting I'm a sedentary person, but it is what it is. I have a heart condition which means low energy and swelling in my feet and legs. What energy I have during the day goes to taking care of my house and yard, not very aerobic. I realize that if I'd become more active I would likely have more energy as it would make my heart stronger. On a whim, I splurged on the Cubii Jr. It was super easy to put together, very well constructed and super smooth and quiet to use. And I am using it! Wow. Right away I noticed a difference in the edema in my feet and legs. It is so easy to use that my goal is to use it a little more each day. I'm up to 3 with 2500-3000 "steps" per day. Hey, Rome wasn't built in a day either! I saw my cardiologist yesterday. She's familiar with the machine and gave it a thumbs up. I think it would be an excellent starting point for anyone who is exercise shy and a device that you'd continue to use even if you become more active. It's just so easy to use while checking email, shopping on Amazon, etc, etc. Sometimes I even forget that I'm using it. I'm 79, so don't let age stop you!" —K.D.

    Get it from Amazon for $199.99.

    12. An ab roller wheel kit

    Reviewer&#x27;s photo of the roller
    amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

    This durable, quiet, and eternally popular ab roller is a great way to build core strength. It's made with stainless steel, foam-padded handles, and a non-slip design so you stay comfortable and safe while stretching your endurance. This set includes two resistance bands, two knee pads, two push-up bar handles, grips, and an exercise guide.

    Promising review: "This set has a lot in it for a pretty good price. The ab roller can be used in conjunction with the resistance bands to assist beginners that may not be strong enough to use the ab roller by itself. You can definitely perform multiple different exercises with each piece." —Amazon customer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in two colors).

    13. A tube bands set

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

    This kit includes five different tube bands, one that provides 10 pounds of resistance, another with 20 pounds, then 30 pounds, 40 pounds, and 50 pounds. They're versatile and great for toning arms, shoulders, chest, glutes, legs and more.

    Promising review: "I bought these bands to do physical therapy exercises and they work great! The handles are comfortable and the bands have great elasticity with resistance. All bands are labeled with weights and the clips make changing the attachments easy. They come stored in a drawstring bag for easy storage." —DR

    Get it from Amazon $23.97+ (available in 11 sets).

    14. Sportneer adjustable ankle weights

    Reviewer wearing ankle weights
    amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

    I love these adjustable and versatile ankle weights and use them for everything from pilates to power walking, and even for a bit of resistance while on the trampoline. Available in five different colors, they can be customized to weigh one pound each or up to five pounds each, making them a great investment if you want an option that can be adjusted for the kind of exercise you're doing.

    Promising review: "Comfortable. These ankle weights are great you just Velcro them on your legs there's no sharp edges. They’re soft everywhere easy on and easy off very good I would buy them again." —Brenda

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 10 sets).

    15. Vinyl coated kettlebells

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5

    Made with solid cast iron and a durable vinyl finish, these kettlebells will last a long, long time, making them a great investment. They have a flat bottom for stability and can be used for all kinds of strength-building exercises. They're available in five-pound increments from 5–50 pounds.

    Promising review: "When searching for a kettlebell, I went with this more affordable option and so happy I did! It was more affordable than competitors but very nice quality!" —Amanda Peterson

    Get it from Amazon for $11.08+ (available in nine weights).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.