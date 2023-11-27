Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    10 Dressy Shoes That Are Comfortable Enough To Wear All Day

    These closet staples are sure to become your go-tos for a wide range of occasions.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    When an occasion calls for a heel or otherwise extremely structured fancy shoe, it can be challenging to find options that won’t kill your feet.

    As someone who is both very petite (5 feet, 1inch) and likes to complain a lot, I find that traditional heels present quite a challenge. I love adding a few extra inches to my height but can’t bear foot discomfort, even for the most magnificent shoe. I’m always on the lookout for fancy shoes that have hidden elements of comfort, be it a cushy platform, a block heel, or ultra super-fancy flats.

    In an effort to find a truly comfy pair of dressy shoes, I spoke to a group of people who are famously always on their feet at fancy events: publicists.

    Kate Williams, the founder of Pistol PR in New York City, recommends setting up for events in dressy, elegant flats and then switching them out for low block heels when an event calls for a dress or skirt.

    Natalie Rao, the public relations manager at Brooklinen, makes it a point to find polished, comfortable shoes like platform sandals, mules, booties with heels, and even Chelsea boots or nice loafers. “I rarely wear heels to press events anymore, which is a blessing!” she told me. “If I do absolutely need to wear them, I look for something with a block heel that isn’t too high, and if it has a platform that takes a little stress off of my foot, that’s even better.”

    She recommends sticking to a neutral color palette (mainly black) that can easily be matched with all kinds of outfits. She also pointed out that when shopping for chic shoes, “a pointed or shaped toe adds a touch of style that elevates any look without sacrificing comfort.”

    Below you’ll find these two publicists’ picks for comfortable fancy shoes, and a few can’t-miss editors’ picks we couldn’t resist. Pick up a pair and add them to your repertoire — these closet staples are sure to become workhorses.

    1. Steve Madden Faris booties

    Leopard print detailing throughout.
    Zappos

    Rao wears these booties often at stylish work events. They include two of her must-have features for such occassions: block heels and pointed toes. it's an easy way to put a stylish twist on booties and give your whole vibe an upgrade. 

    Get them from Zappos for $96.57 (available in sizes 6–9.5).

    2. Camper Kobarah slingback sandals

    Camper

    For a funkier vibe that won't cause you pain, these editor-selected Camper shoes are an absolute must. After wearing them to a wedding, my most heel-averse friend, Natalie Silva, swears by them. She told me that, "In general, I don’t think heels are comfortable but I was able to wear these for like six hours straight and dance.” It's all about that chunky heel and cushy base.

    Promising review from Camper: "Exactly what I thought they would be. Perfect for so many occasions both dressy and casual. Have worn them to a function already and walked in them with no discomfort." —Nerinda Rocke

    Get them from Nordstrom for $155 (available in sizes 6–11 and four colors) or Camper for $155 (available in sizes 6–11 and six colors).

    3. Prada patent leather loafers

    Nordstrom

    If it's in your budget, it's always a good idea to treat yourself to a little Prada for all your special functions. Williams likes to pair these timeless loafers with cute transparent socks that showcase her vibrant personality while remaining professional and grounded. The platform sole adds height while retaining the traditional loafer silhouette.

    Get them from Nordstrom for $1200 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors).

    4. Stuart Weitzman 5050 Soho bootie

    Photo of the boot
    Sak Fifth Avenue

    If you prefer a chunkier platform and higher, less refined heel for your boots, then Rao recommends this shoe. "I’ve tried it on and can confirm it is so comfortable and could work for winter events, the office, and nights out with friends." The price point is a bit higher than another from the same brand in this list, but they're a worthy investment.

    Promising review from Stuart Weitzman: "I love these booties, they are easy to put on and take off and they are extremely comfortable! They are easy to dress up or down depending on the occasion. It's always hard to find wide width in luxury brands so I love that SW provides this option. Love to see the inclusivity! They do run a little big but I went with my normal size in order to fit socks in them. I could have gone a half size down and still had enough room but I'd rather they be slightly large than too small." —Megan 

    Get them from Saks Fifth Avenue or Stuart Weitzman for $595 (available in sizes 5–11).

    5. Nisolo Go-To flatform sandal

    Nisolo

    These sandals were a lifesaver for Rao this past summer. She said that "these sandals are so comfortable for walking all day, and were low profile enough to go with any type of outfit while still looking put together." They are versatile enough to look fancy when wearing a more formal outfit, and casual when paired with something more low-key. You can get them in four color combinations in sizes 5–11.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a cute yet comfortable sandal for an upcoming trip to Europe and these fit the bill perfectly. I like the height and the buttery soft leather. The color is neutral and classic so it will go with everything. There was one tiny spot that rubbed my foot the first time I wore them but it already softened up by the second wear. I usually wear an 8 or 8.5 but I looked at other reviews and sized up to a 9 which was perfect." —Mfirn

    Get them from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 6–10 and five colors).

    Sam Edelman

    A loafer with a block heel might just be the best of both worlds. You get that shiny, structured look of loafers with some extra height that won't leave you hurting. This editor's pick (based on Rao's suggestions) from Sam Edelman is at once trendy and classic. The shiny leather and glimmering chain-like accent is as cool as it gets.

    Promising review: "Very stylish and comfortable.I was worried the heel height would cause my feet to hurt but I stood at work all day and my feet were just fine." —Mary Jane

    Get them from Sam Edelman for $118.95 (available in sizes 5–10 and two colors).

    7. Steve Madden Hush boots

    Steve Madden

    Another Rao recommendation, these sexy boots are an easy way to dress up an outfit during transitional seasons and beyond. The uniquely shaped block heel adds a bit of flair, while the slim shaft gives them a sock-like fit that is chic and flirty.

    Promising review: "These shoes are the perfect fall shoes. I just recently purchased them and they were so comfortable, cute, and stylish all in one. I would 100% recommend to purchase." —Olivia R.

    Get them from Steve Madden for $109.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and four colors).

    8. The Row fisherman flat sandals

    Sandals in black
    Saks Fifth Avenue

    For setting up a room in preparation for an event during the warm summer months, Williams loves the support offered by The Row's fisherman sandals. They're the perfect upgrade to your everyday grandpa-like fisherman sandal. It doesn't get much cooler than these. 

    Get them from Saks Fifth Avenue for $1,090 (available in US sizes 6–12 and two colors).

    Nordstrom

    I couldn't resist throwing my dream loafer situation into the mix. These daring beauties from Tao Comme des Carçons are as fun as it gets. If you're looking to drop some cash on a designer investment, these are the shoes for you. They're almost cartoon-like thanks to the unique lug soles, while the studs and tassels fancy them up quite a bit.

    Get them from Nordstrom for $770 (available in sizes 5.5–8).

    Stuart Weitzman

    Rao loves Chelsea boots, like these she recommended from the Stuart Weitzman outlet. Made of buttery smooth leather, these boots are as functional and comfortable as they are timeless and stylish. They are a great staple for all manner of occasions, from the elegant and sophisticated to the most casual.

    Promising review: "Perfectly comfortable for every day. Runs a bit small so size up if between sizes, but highly recommend! I can't wait to wear these to work with dresses, skirts, and jeans!" —Alexis

    Get them from Stuart Weitzman for $260 (available in sizes 4–12, two colors, and three types of material).

    Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.